Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Anthony Rudd Sir Nigel Rudd is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Meggitt Plc. He is a Chartered accountant with extensive Board experience spanning multiple sectors including aerospace, retail and financial services. Current appointments Non-Executive Chairman of BBA Aviation plc and Non-Executive Chairman of Sappi Limited. Appointments in unlisted companies: Non- Executive Chairman of Business Growth Fund Plc. Previous appointments Chairman of Williams Holdings plc, Kidde plc, Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited (formerly BAA Limited), The Boots Company, Pilkington PLC, Pendragon PLC, Invensys plc and Aquarius Platinum Limited. Deputy Chairman of Barclays PLC and Non-Executive Director of BAE Systems plc.

Stephen Young Mr. Stephen G. Young is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Meggitt Plc. He is a Chartered management accountant with wide experience in all financial disciplines gained from national and multi-national businesses across multiple sectors. Current appointments Non-Executive Director, Audit Committee Chairman and member of Risk and Remuneration committees of Derwent London plc. Previous appointments Senior financial positions held previously include Group Finance Director, Thistle Hotels plc and Group Finance Director of the Automobile Association.

Doug Webb Mr. Doug R. Webb is a Chief Financial Officer of Meggitt Plc. He is a Chartered accountant who has held senior international financial positions in defence, aerospace, engineering, technology and financial services. Current appointments Non-Executive Director of SEGRO Plc, Chairman of their Audit Committee and member of their Nominations Committee. Appointments in unlisted companies: Member of the Hundred Group of Finance Directors and the Investment Advisory Committee of Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University. Previous appointments Chief Financial Officer of London Stock Exchange Group plc and QinetiQ Group Plc and various senior financial roles in both the UK and US for Logica (now CGI).

Antony Wood Mr. Antony Wood is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company since 1 December 2016. His extensive aerospace industry experience gained during a 15-year career with Rolls-Royce plc where he held a number of senior management positions, latterly as President, Aerospace. Previously spent 16 years at Messier-Dowty, now part of Safran Group.

Philip Green Mr. Philip E. Green is Executive Director, Commercial and Corporate Affairs of Meggitt Plc. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and Fellow of the Institute of Directors with significant legal and compliance experience. Current Appointments Appointments in unlisted companies: Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust since 25 April 2015 and Chairman of their Audit and Governance Committee since 1 December 2015. Member of the GC100 and the Dorset Employment and Skills Board. Previous appointments Meggitt’s Company Secretary from 1994 to 2006, after 14 years at British Aerospace in company secretarial roles.

Marina Thomas Ms. Marina L. Thomas is Group Company Secretary of Meggitt Plc. Marina joined the Company in November 2005 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Nancy Gioia Ms. Nancy L. Gioia is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 27 April 2017. She is Electrical engineer who has held senior engineering and operational roles with a strong background in manufacturing. Current appointments Non-Executive Director of Exelon Corporation and Brady Corporation and Chairman of their Technology Committee. Appointments in unlisted companies: Member of the University of Michigan Electrical and Computer Engineering Advisory Council and Dearborn Engineering Dean’s Advisory Board. Principal of Gioia Consulting Services, LLC., a strategic business advisory company. Previous appointments Held several key executive positions at Ford Motor Company during a 33-year career. Chairman of AutomotiveNEXT and Stanford University Alliance for Integrated Manufacturing.

Alison Goligher Ms. Alison J.P. Goligher OBE, is Non-Executive Director of Meggitt Plc. She is MEng Petroleum Engineering. Brings specific oil and gas experience to the Board, including technology management expertise and experience running diverse functions and businesses within globally significant energy corporations. Current appointments Non-Executive Director of United Utilities Group PLC, the UK’s largest listed water company. Appointments in unlisted companies: Executive Chairman of Silixa Limited, a provider of distributed fibre optic monitoring solutions. Previous appointments Various roles at Royal Dutch Shell from 2006 to 2015, most recently, Executive Vice President, Upstream International Unconventionals. Previously spent 17 years at Schlumberger, a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to oil and gas customers worldwide.

Guy Berruyer Mr. Guy S. Berruyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Meggitt Plc. He Trained as electrical engineer at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and holds a Harvard Business School MBA. Brings significant experience to the Board as a former FTSE-100 Chief Executive. Current appointments Appointments in unlisted companies: Chairman of software engineering company Linaro Limited, director of the French software and services company Berger Levrault and member of the Council of the University of Southampton. Previous appointments Group Chief Executive of The Sage Group plc until 5 November 2014. Chief Executive of Sage Group plc’s Europe and Asia division. Early career spent with software and hardware vendors in French and other European management roles.

Colin Day Mr. Colin R. Day is Non-Executive Independent Director of Meggitt Plc. He Chartered certified accountant with significant experience in senior operational and financial roles gained across a variety of sectors including engineering and technology, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas and aerospace. Current appointments Colin served as Chief Executive of Essentra PLC until 31 December 2016 and will remain on the Board until the conclusion of Essentra’s AGM on 20 April 2017. Senior Independent Director of Amec Foster Wheeler plc. Appointments in unlisted companies: Non-Executive Director of FM Global. Previous appointments Chief Financial Officer, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Group Finance Director of Aegis Group plc, Non-Executive Director of WPP plc, Easyjet plc, Imperial Tobacco Group plc and Cadbury plc.