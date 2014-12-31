MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

Name Description

Roger Coutier Mr. Roger Coutier has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He was previously Member of the Management Board of the Company until December 18, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Board of Coutier Junior SA, a Director of MGI Coutier UK Ltd, MGI Coutier Italia SRL and MGI Coutier Espana SL, among others.

Andre Coutier Mr. Andre Coutier has been Chairman of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since June 21, 2007. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL, MGI Coutier Rom SRL and AVON POLYMERES FRANCE, as well as Director of MEIPL PVT and COUTIER JUNIOR, among others.

Paul Deguerry Mr. Paul Deguerry serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA.

Jean-Louis Thomasset Mr. Jean-Louis Thomasset serves as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of MGI Coutier SA. His other positions include Vice Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL and MGI Coutier Mejico SA de CV, among others.

Mathieu Coutier Mr. Mathieu Coutier has served as Member of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He is also Director of Coutier Junior SA and Chairman of the Board of Avon Automotive Holdings Inc.

Jean-Francois Villaneau Mr. Jean-Francois Villaneau has served as Member of the Management Board at MGI Coutier SA since August 30, 2012. Additionally, he is also Vice Chairman and Director-Representative of MGIC at MGI COUTIER ILIA, as well as Director of MGI COUTIER ENGINEERING and of MGI COUTIER FINANCE.

Nicolas Job Mr. Nicolas Job has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MGI Coutier SA since 2011. He is also Manager of NJ Consulting SARL.

Bertrand Millet Mr. Bertrand Millet serves as Member of the Supervisory Board MGI Coutier SA. Additionally, he serves as Director of Francaise de Fixation SA and Compagnie du Rail SA.