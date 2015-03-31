Mangalam Cement Ltd (MGLC.NS)
MGLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
369.75INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.95 (+2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs360.80
Open
Rs364.85
Day's High
Rs371.90
Day's Low
Rs360.55
Volume
61,443
Avg. Vol
28,526
52-wk High
Rs407.70
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yaswant Mishra
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kaushlesh Maheswari
|Additional President - Sales and Marketing
|
Anil Mandot
|2015
|Senior Joint President - Commercial
|
Swadesh Agrawal
|2012
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Anshuman Jalan
|38
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Vidula Jalan
|36
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Kamal Jain
|75
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Gaurav Goel
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nand Khaitan
|65
|2000
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Aruna Makhan
|70
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yaswant Mishra
|
Kaushlesh Maheswari
|
Anil Mandot
|
Swadesh Agrawal
|
Anshuman Jalan
|Shri. Anshuman Vikram Jalan is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., since April 01, 2011. He is B. Com (Hons) from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and has completed a management course in Marketing and Corporate Finance from London School of Economics, U.K. He has been involved in management of manufacturing companies since 1998 and has gained experience in business administration. He joined the Board of Mangalam Cement Ltd on 30th July, 2009. He holds Directorship and is also a member of the committee of the Directors in the following Companies. Public Limited Companies: Vidula Consultancy Services Ltd., Pilani Investment and Industries Corp Ltd - Member Audit Committee. Private Limited Companies: Shree Guru Carbide & Chemicals Pvt.Ltd., Gorakhpur Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., Shree Hanuman Investments Pvt.Ltd., Dhanshree Niketan Pvt.Ltd., Amexco Investments Pvt.Ltd., Aramco Pvt. Ltd., Soorajmull Nagarmull Pvt.Ltd., Axon India Pvt.Ltd., Ocean Minerals & Industrial Gases Pvt.Ltd., Mahamaya Properties Pvt.Ltd.
|
Vidula Jalan
|Smt. Vidula Jalan is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., since April 01, 2011. She is B.A. (Economics - Honours), Accounting and Finance from the University of Manchester, U.K. and an MBA in Strategic Marketing and Leadership and Change Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. She is also managing the affairs of reputed schools and charitable trusts of the group.
|
Kamal Jain
|Shri. Kamal Chand Jain is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds the position of Wholetime Director of Kesoram Industries Ltd. He has a 46 years experience in the cement industry. Keeping with his position and experience of industry, he is a member of the Managing Committee of Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) for the past 33 years. He was the Managing Director of the Company from 1996 to 31st March 2012.
|
Gaurav Goel
|Shri. Gaurav Goel has been appointed as Additional Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., effective May 5, 2012. Shri. Gaurav Goel serves Managing Director and Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is a Business Management Graduate from United Kingdom and has been associated with this Company from 1994 onwards. He is responsible for overall management of financial aspects. He was the President of Enterpreneurs 0rganisation (EO), Delhi chapter , for the year 2006-07.He takes avid interest in Tennis,Bridge,and Reading. He also served as the director of Goel Investment Limited, KSM Holding Ltd., Shudh Edible Products Ltd., Star Metal Refinery Pvt. Ltd., Decon Mercantile Pvt. Ltd., Francis Klein &Company (Bombay)Pvt.Ltd., Dhampur International Pte.Ltd.(Singapore), YPO (Delhi Chapter) U/s 25.
|
Nand Khaitan
|Shri. Nand Gopal Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd. He is practicing as Attorney and Advocate in the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. He was rewarded during his law education curriculum. He was appointed as a Director in this Company since December 2000 and is also Director in various other companies. He is a partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co. a Attorney firm in India and also a member of Bharat Chamber of Commerce and FICCI New Delhi.
|
Aruna Makhan
|Smt. Aruna Makhan has been appointed as Additional Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., effective May 5, 2012. Smt. Aruna Makhan joined the Indian Audit & Accounts Service in 1967 and held the prestigious position of Controller General of Accounts before retirement. During the span of 37 years of service Smt. Makhan attained a experience in the field of public financial management and held various senior level positions in different department.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yaswant Mishra
|--
|
Kaushlesh Maheswari
|--
|
Anil Mandot
|5,931,540
|
Swadesh Agrawal
|2,225,870
|
Anshuman Jalan
|9,809,500
|
Vidula Jalan
|9,758,270
|
Kamal Jain
|595,000
|
Gaurav Goel
|525,000
|
Nand Khaitan
|565,000
|
Aruna Makhan
|795,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
