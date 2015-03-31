Mangalam Cement Ltd (MGLC.NS)

Name Description

Anshuman Jalan Shri. Anshuman Vikram Jalan is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., since April 01, 2011. He is B. Com (Hons) from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and has completed a management course in Marketing and Corporate Finance from London School of Economics, U.K. He has been involved in management of manufacturing companies since 1998 and has gained experience in business administration. He joined the Board of Mangalam Cement Ltd on 30th July, 2009. He holds Directorship and is also a member of the committee of the Directors in the following Companies. Public Limited Companies: Vidula Consultancy Services Ltd., Pilani Investment and Industries Corp Ltd - Member Audit Committee. Private Limited Companies: Shree Guru Carbide & Chemicals Pvt.Ltd., Gorakhpur Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., Shree Hanuman Investments Pvt.Ltd., Dhanshree Niketan Pvt.Ltd., Amexco Investments Pvt.Ltd., Aramco Pvt. Ltd., Soorajmull Nagarmull Pvt.Ltd., Axon India Pvt.Ltd., Ocean Minerals & Industrial Gases Pvt.Ltd., Mahamaya Properties Pvt.Ltd.

Vidula Jalan Smt. Vidula Jalan is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., since April 01, 2011. She is B.A. (Economics - Honours), Accounting and Finance from the University of Manchester, U.K. and an MBA in Strategic Marketing and Leadership and Change Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. She is also managing the affairs of reputed schools and charitable trusts of the group.

Kamal Jain Shri. Kamal Chand Jain is Executive Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds the position of Wholetime Director of Kesoram Industries Ltd. He has a 46 years experience in the cement industry. Keeping with his position and experience of industry, he is a member of the Managing Committee of Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) for the past 33 years. He was the Managing Director of the Company from 1996 to 31st March 2012.

Gaurav Goel Shri. Gaurav Goel has been appointed as Additional Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd., effective May 5, 2012. Shri. Gaurav Goel serves Managing Director and Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is a Business Management Graduate from United Kingdom and has been associated with this Company from 1994 onwards. He is responsible for overall management of financial aspects. He was the President of Enterpreneurs 0rganisation (EO), Delhi chapter , for the year 2006-07.He takes avid interest in Tennis,Bridge,and Reading. He also served as the director of Goel Investment Limited, KSM Holding Ltd., Shudh Edible Products Ltd., Star Metal Refinery Pvt. Ltd., Decon Mercantile Pvt. Ltd., Francis Klein &Company (Bombay)Pvt.Ltd., Dhampur International Pte.Ltd.(Singapore), YPO (Delhi Chapter) U/s 25.

Nand Khaitan Shri. Nand Gopal Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mangalam Cement Ltd. He is practicing as Attorney and Advocate in the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court and the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. He was rewarded during his law education curriculum. He was appointed as a Director in this Company since December 2000 and is also Director in various other companies. He is a partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co. a Attorney firm in India and also a member of Bharat Chamber of Commerce and FICCI New Delhi.