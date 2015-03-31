Edition:
United Kingdom

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (MHSC.NS)

MHSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,788.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs25.45 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,762.55
Open
Rs2,751.00
Day's High
Rs2,800.00
Day's Low
Rs2,750.00
Volume
1,661
Avg. Vol
10,462
52-wk High
Rs3,450.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,384.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Madhur Bajaj

64 2006 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

R. Haware

2014 Chief Executive Officer

R. Laddha

2014 Chief Financial Officer

N. Kulkarni

2010 Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary

Vikram Kumar

2016 Director - Nominee of Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Ltd

Sanjiv Bajaj

47 2006 Non-Executive Director

Sanjay Degaonkar

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

V Rajale

55 2017 Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited

Richa Bagla

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Naresh Patni

2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Yogesh Shah

60 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Madhur Bajaj

Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd . He graduated in commerce from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, and did his Masters of Business Administration from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the recipient of the Vikas Rattan Award from the International Friendship Society of India, for enriching human life and achievements.

R. Haware

R. Laddha

N. Kulkarni

Vikram Kumar

Sanjiv Bajaj

Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. He has done B.E. Mechanical, first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M.Sc. (Manufacturing Systems Engineering), with distinction from the University of Warwick, U.K., and M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, U.S.A. Since 2008, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., which operates in the insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., as well as in the consumer lending business through Bajaj Finance Ltd. His role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space. Effective 1st April, 2012, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is also appointed as Managing Director of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., wherein his role includes building the strategy and team and guiding this investment company, which has over Rs.20,000 crores in cash and investments. Shri Bajaj was awarded Business Today Magazine's Best CFOs Awards 2005 as one of the top CFOs of India for 2005. Shri Bajaj was selected as India Inc's one of the top hundred most powerful CEOs in India by Economic Times' Corporate Dossier magazine in its 2009 survey conducted by IMRB International.

Sanjay Degaonkar

V Rajale

Richa Bagla

Naresh Patni

Yogesh Shah

Shri. Yogesh J. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and one of the pioneers Pune based professional Share Broker since 1977 and is acknowledged for the trust of his clients and his fair dealings. He actively participated in the formation of Pune Stock Exchange Ltd. and was its Vice-President for 1982-83 and acted as its Director for several years. He also acted as Manager / Associate Manager to the Fixed Deposit Schemes of various reputed Public Limited companies. Shri. Yogesh J. Shah is one of the Pune based Distributor of Mutual Fund Products and one of the top Mutual Fund Distributor in India. He is a Director of following closely held companies:- Yogesh Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Yogesh Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Ashwamegh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Madhur Bajaj

80,000

R. Haware

--

R. Laddha

--

N. Kulkarni

--

Vikram Kumar

--

Sanjiv Bajaj

--

Sanjay Degaonkar

--

V Rajale

--

Richa Bagla

--

Naresh Patni

--

Yogesh Shah

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading