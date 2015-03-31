Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (MHSC.NS)

Name Description

Madhur Bajaj Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd . He graduated in commerce from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, and did his Masters of Business Administration from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the recipient of the Vikas Rattan Award from the International Friendship Society of India, for enriching human life and achievements.

Sanjiv Bajaj Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. He has done B.E. Mechanical, first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M.Sc. (Manufacturing Systems Engineering), with distinction from the University of Warwick, U.K., and M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, U.S.A. Since 2008, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., which operates in the insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., as well as in the consumer lending business through Bajaj Finance Ltd. His role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space. Effective 1st April, 2012, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is also appointed as Managing Director of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., wherein his role includes building the strategy and team and guiding this investment company, which has over Rs.20,000 crores in cash and investments. Shri Bajaj was awarded Business Today Magazine's Best CFOs Awards 2005 as one of the top CFOs of India for 2005. Shri Bajaj was selected as India Inc's one of the top hundred most powerful CEOs in India by Economic Times' Corporate Dossier magazine in its 2009 survey conducted by IMRB International.