Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (MHSC.NS)
MHSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,788.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs25.45 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,762.55
Open
Rs2,751.00
Day's High
Rs2,800.00
Day's Low
Rs2,750.00
Volume
1,661
Avg. Vol
10,462
52-wk High
Rs3,450.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,384.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Madhur Bajaj
|64
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Haware
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
R. Laddha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
N. Kulkarni
|2010
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Vikram Kumar
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Ltd
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|47
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sanjay Degaonkar
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
V Rajale
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited
|
Richa Bagla
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Naresh Patni
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Yogesh Shah
|60
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Madhur Bajaj
|Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd . He graduated in commerce from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, and did his Masters of Business Administration from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the recipient of the Vikas Rattan Award from the International Friendship Society of India, for enriching human life and achievements.
|
R. Haware
|
R. Laddha
|
N. Kulkarni
|
Vikram Kumar
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. He has done B.E. Mechanical, first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M.Sc. (Manufacturing Systems Engineering), with distinction from the University of Warwick, U.K., and M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, U.S.A. Since 2008, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., which operates in the insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., as well as in the consumer lending business through Bajaj Finance Ltd. His role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space. Effective 1st April, 2012, Shri Sanjiv Bajaj is also appointed as Managing Director of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., wherein his role includes building the strategy and team and guiding this investment company, which has over Rs.20,000 crores in cash and investments. Shri Bajaj was awarded Business Today Magazine's Best CFOs Awards 2005 as one of the top CFOs of India for 2005. Shri Bajaj was selected as India Inc's one of the top hundred most powerful CEOs in India by Economic Times' Corporate Dossier magazine in its 2009 survey conducted by IMRB International.
|
Sanjay Degaonkar
|
V Rajale
|
Richa Bagla
|
Naresh Patni
|
Yogesh Shah
|Shri. Yogesh J. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and one of the pioneers Pune based professional Share Broker since 1977 and is acknowledged for the trust of his clients and his fair dealings. He actively participated in the formation of Pune Stock Exchange Ltd. and was its Vice-President for 1982-83 and acted as its Director for several years. He also acted as Manager / Associate Manager to the Fixed Deposit Schemes of various reputed Public Limited companies. Shri. Yogesh J. Shah is one of the Pune based Distributor of Mutual Fund Products and one of the top Mutual Fund Distributor in India. He is a Director of following closely held companies:- Yogesh Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Yogesh Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Ashwamegh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Madhur Bajaj
|80,000
|
R. Haware
|--
|
R. Laddha
|--
|
N. Kulkarni
|--
|
Vikram Kumar
|--
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|--
|
Sanjay Degaonkar
|--
|
V Rajale
|--
|
Richa Bagla
|--
|
Naresh Patni
|--
|
Yogesh Shah
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Madhur Bajaj
|0
|0
|
R. Haware
|0
|0
|
R. Laddha
|0
|0
|
N. Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
Vikram Kumar
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Degaonkar
|0
|0
|
V Rajale
|0
|0
|
Richa Bagla
|0
|0
|
Naresh Patni
|0
|0
|
Yogesh Shah
|0
|0