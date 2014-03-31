Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)
MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
479.35INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dharam Jindal
|65
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashok Soni
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
D. Gupta
|2009
|Vice President, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Saket Jindal
|38
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shiv Singhal
|55
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Roma Kumar
|2014
|Additional Director
|
P. Vijay
|63
|2013
|Additional Director
|
S. Raj
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Uday Agarwal
|86
|1990
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sanjeev Rungta
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dharam Jindal
|
Ashok Soni
|
D. Gupta
|
Saket Jindal
|Mr. Saket Jindal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a graduate from Boston University, USA and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He has diversified experience of about 11 years and under his leadership the company has progressed well.
|
Shiv Singhal
|
Roma Kumar
|
P. Vijay
|Shri. P. N. Vijay is Additional Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. Leading Investment Banker with wide experience in Domestic and International Banking and Finance.
|
S. Raj
|
Uday Agarwal
|Mr. Uday Chand Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. He has experience in administration at various and widely spread levels having held senior posts in Government of India. Held the post of secretary to the Indian Government and Chairman to the Central Vigilance Commission. His Directorship of other companies are Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. His Qualifications are M.A. (Pol. Science), IAS (Retd.).
|
Sanjeev Rungta
|Shri. Sanjeev Ajaykumar Rungta is Non-Executive Independent Director of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED. He holds B.S. (Mech. Engineering) Michigan, USA.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dharam Jindal
|105,000
|
Ashok Soni
|--
|
D. Gupta
|--
|
Saket Jindal
|14,774,400
|
Shiv Singhal
|--
|
Roma Kumar
|--
|
P. Vijay
|--
|
S. Raj
|2,705,210
|
Uday Agarwal
|--
|
Sanjeev Rungta
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dharam Jindal
|0
|0
|
Ashok Soni
|0
|0
|
D. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Saket Jindal
|0
|0
|
Shiv Singhal
|0
|0
|
Roma Kumar
|0
|0
|
P. Vijay
|0
|0
|
S. Raj
|0
|0
|
Uday Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Rungta
|0
|0