Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)

Mark Morabito Mr. Mark J. Morabito is Executive Chairman of the Board of Excelsior Mining Corp. He is a Founder and Executive Chairman or CEO of Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corp. from 1998 to present. Executive Chairman of Alderon Iron Ore Corp. from September 2011 to the present. President and CEO of Alderon Iron Ore Corp. from March 2010 to September 2011. Founder, President and CEO of Forbes West Management Corp. since December 2009.

Stephen Twyerould Dr. Stephen C. Twyerould is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Twyerould has over 23 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry, 17 of which were spent with WMC Resources Ltd. He managed WMC's gold geology group comprising 50 geologists across three operational sites, greenfields exploration and offshore development sites. He has corporate, operations and exploration experience, covering a wide range of commodities both within Australia and offshore. Mr. Twyerould has a proven track record of discovery and definition of worldclass ore bodies. In addition, he has in unlocking geological potential to deliver operational improvements and business growth. He helped take Reliance Mining (now Consolidated Resources, CSM-AU) from a market capitalization of AUS$3 million to AUS$100 million in 4 years. Mr. Twyerould received a doctorate in Geology and Geochemistry from the University of Oregon in 1997 and a BSc (Hons) in Geology from the University of Melbourne, Australia in 1984.

Mark Distler Mr. Mark W. Distler is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He Frontera brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry focusing on financial strategies, regulatory compliance, and core internal operations. He began his career with Phelps Dodge Corporation and has held senior financial positions for a host of major resource companies including Agnico Eagle Mines (Senior Financial Manager), Mercator Minerals (CFO), Curis Resources (Operations Controller) and Frontera Copper Corporation (CFO). A graduate of Pennsylvania State University and a CPA, Mr. Distler's exceptional skill set in terms of financial structuring and strategic planning will serve Excelsior well as the Company moves through the project financing stage and into commercial production.

Roland Goodgame Mr. Roland Goodgame is Executive Vice President, Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. He was Vice-President of AzTech Minerals, Inc., from November 2007 to October 2010. Senior Geologist at Anglo American plc from 2002 to November 2007.

J. Jennex Mr. J. J. Jennex is Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Excelsior Mining Corp. He is Strategic Advisor, Forbes West Management Corp. from May 2010 to the present. Corp.; Investor Relations Manager, Hathor Exploration from February 2009 to May 2010; VP Corporate Development, Red Lion Management from January 2005 to February 2009.

Rebecca Sawyer Ms. Rebecca Sawyer is Vice President - Sustainability of Excelsior Mining Corp. Ms. Sawyer comes to Excelsior after a distinguished career as a highly accomplished environmental professional within the mining industry. Ms. Sawyer has held senior environmental engineering and manager positions with Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Simplot and Newmont Mining. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada.

Sheila Paine Ms. Sheila Paine is Corporate Secretary of Excelsior Mining Corp. She is Corporate Secretary of Forbes West Management Corp. since January 1, 2010. Assistant Corporate Secretary/Corporate Secretary of Crosshair Energy Corporation from May 2007 to present. Prior to that Legal Assistant at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP from 2003 to May 2007.

Michael Haworth Mr. Michael John Haworth is Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr Haworth co-founded Greenstone Resources in 2013 after a 16 year career in the mining sector. Mr. Haworth, with his co-founder, oversees all aspects of the management of Greenstone Resources. He also services as a director of Greenstone Management Ltd., Greenstone Resource’s General Partner and is a member and co-Chairman of Greenstone Resources’ Investment Committee. Prior to founding Greenstone Resources, Mr. Haworth founded and subsequently listed, and is a director of both Zanaga Iron Ore Company (AIM) and Ncondezi Coal Company (AIM). Until 2006 he held the positions of Managing Director and Head of Mining and Metals Corporate Finance of JP Morgan in London, United Kingdom. Mr. Haworth obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from university of Witwatersrand, South Africa in 1988 and his Chartered Accountant designation from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1992. Mr. Haworth is a non-practicing Chartered Accountant.

Robin Renwick of Clifton Lord Robin W. Renwick of Clifton has been appointed as Director of Excelsior Mining Corp., with effect from 21 October 2014. Lord Renwick has led a long and distinguished career as a diplomat having entered the British Foreign Service in 1963. Following postings in Dakar, New Delhi, Paris, Rhodesia, and Washington, he served as British ambassador to South Africa from 1987-91. He then served as British ambassador to the United States from 1991-95. In 1997 he became a member of the House of Lords. Lord Renwick was Vice Chairman, Investment Banking, JP Morgan Europe from 2000-2014 and Vice Chairman of JP Morgan Cazenove from 2005-2014. He is also Deputy Chairman of Fleming Family & Partners (FF&P). He currently serves as a Director of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Kazakhmys plc. He has served on the Boards of Fluor Ltd, British Airways, BHP Billiton, Fluor Corporation, SABMiller plc, GEM Diamonds, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd, Canal Plus, Liberty International and as a Trustee of 'The Economist'. He has advised on a number of IPOs on the London Stock Exchange, including Billiton, South African Breweries, Xstrata plc, Kazakhmys and Ferrexpo. Lord Renwick has agreed to Chair Excelsior's Corporate Governance Committee.

Colin Kinley Mr. Colin B. Kinley is Independent Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Kinley spent 26 years as an executive for Layne Christensen Company specializing in engineered drilling and resource development projects and for the past five years formed his own specialized exploration group. Mr. Kinley is currently the CEO of Manx Energy and independently developing 140,000 acres of heavy oil in Canada; a director and senior advisor of Adira Energy Ltd. (ADL: TSX-V) developing oil offshore in Israel; a founder and director of Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas (EOG: TSX-V) exploring for oil offshore Namibia; and is the President and CEO of Kinley Exploration LLP.

Jim Kolbe Mr. Jim Kolbe is Independent Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Kolbe is a veteran Republican member of the US House of Representatives for Arizona's 8th congressional district, having retired after serving 11 terms from 1985 to 2007. Excelsior's Gunnison Copper Project is located in Arizona's 8th congressional district. During his tenure as congressman, Mr. Kolbe served as chair of the Subcommittee on Foreign Operations, Export Financing and Related Programs of the House Appropriations Committee. He was also instrumental in the drafting and passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). After retiring from office, President Barack Obama appointed Mr. Kolbe to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations in September of 2010. Currently Mr. Kolbe is a fellow at the German Marshall Fund, as well as a consultant for McLarty Associates, a strategic advisory and advocacy firm, offering high-level strategic consultancy services to a broad spectrum to U.S. and multinational companies.

Steven Lynn Mr. Steven W. Lynn is Independent Director of Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Lynn recently retired from his position as Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at both UniSource Energy Corporation and Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP). Mr. Lynn joined UniSource Energy and TEP in 2000. Prior to that, he spent sixteen years as CEO and owner-partner at Nordensson Lynn & Associates, Inc. Active in his community, Mr. Lynn currently serves as Chairman of the Arizona Early Childhood Development and Health Board, as well as Chairman of the University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Advisory Board.