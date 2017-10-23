Mirgor SACIFIA (MIR.BA)
MIR.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
497.75ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$15.75 (+3.27%)
Prev Close
$482.00
Open
$494.00
Day's High
$507.00
Day's Low
$485.00
Volume
27,964
Avg. Vol
24,092
52-wk High
$509.00
52-wk Low
$258.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Roberto Gustavo Vazquez
|Chairman of the Board
Mauricio Blacher
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Inaki Miguel Arrezeygor
|2017
|Director
Martin Jorge Basaldua
|2009
|Director
Alejandro Carrera
|Director
Julio Cueto Rua
|Trustee
Alejandro Mario Roisentul Wuillams
|Trustee
Mario Volman
|2015
|Trustee
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Roberto Gustavo Vazquez
|--
Mauricio Blacher
|--
Inaki Miguel Arrezeygor
|--
Martin Jorge Basaldua
|--
Alejandro Carrera
|--
Julio Cueto Rua
|--
Alejandro Mario Roisentul Wuillams
|--
Mario Volman
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Roberto Gustavo Vazquez
|0
|0
Mauricio Blacher
|0
|0
Inaki Miguel Arrezeygor
|0
|0
Martin Jorge Basaldua
|0
|0
Alejandro Carrera
|0
|0
Julio Cueto Rua
|0
|0
Alejandro Mario Roisentul Wuillams
|0
|0
Mario Volman
|0
|0