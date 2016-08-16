Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

Name Description

Archie Norman Mr. Archie Norman is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was instrumental in transforming a number of major British businesses including Kingfisher, Asda and Energis. Archie is an experienced Chairman and Board director having served as Chairman of ITV, Lazard London and Hobbycraft. In 2016 he was appointed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy as its Lead Non-Executive Board Member.

Steve Rowe Mr. Steve Rowe is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Group plc. He joined M&S in 1989 and progressed through a variety of roles within store management before moving to Head Offi ce in 1993. He has worked in senior roles across various areas of the business, including Director of Home, Director of Retail, and Director of Retail and Ecommerce. He was appointed to the Board as Executive Director, Food in 2012, moving to the role of Executive Director, General Merchandise in July 2015. He was appointed as CEO on 2 April 2016. During his fi rst year in the role he has laid solid foundations for a more relevant, customer-centric M&S, including the repositioning of Clothing & Home and the continued growth of Food.

Helen Weir Ms. Helen A. Weir, CBE serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She is a qualifi ed accountant, with over 25 years’ experience in the fi nance and retail sectors. She brings substantial strategic fi nancial experience and a wealth of signifi cant retail and consumer experience to the Board. Helen has strong listed company experience having been Group Finance Director, Executive Director and Non-Executive Director on the Board of a number of major companies. Helen is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and was awarded a CBE for services to Finance in 2008. She is Trustee of Marie Curie, Non-Executive Director of the Rugby Football Union.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Mr. Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne is Executive Director of Customer, Marketing & M&S.com of the Company. Patrick brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the consumer goods industry. His valuable strategic insight is supported by his experience in developing and marketing brands globally and broad knowledge of enhancing business performance and customer experience in a multi-channel environment. Patrick played a key role in creating the new Masterbrand marketing strategy across Food and Clothing & Home, and continues to lead the digital transformation of M&S and the global growth of M&S.com. Patrick assumed overall responsibility for Customer Experience, M&S.com and Plan A in May 2016. he is Non-Executive Director of Brown-Forman Inc.

Amanda Mellor Ms. Amanda J. Mellor is Group Secretary, Head of Corporate Governance of Marks and Spencer Group PLC. She was appointed as non-executive director of Kier Group on 1 December 2011.

Richard Solomons Mr. Richard Solomons is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Richard brings strong commercial, fi nancial, consumer, branding and global experience to the Board. His extensive international retail and consumer experience, plus his role as CEO of a global business, provide valuable insight. Richard has held a number of senior roles at IHG and is currently Chief Executive Offi cer, a role from which he will retire on 1 July 2017. Richard was integral in shaping and implementing IHG's asset-light strategy, which has helped the business grow signifi cantly since it was formed in 2003, as well as supporting the return of $12.8bn to shareholders. He is Chief Executive Offi cer of IHG (retiring 1 July 2017), Governor of the Aviation, Travel and Tourism Industry Community of the World Economic Forum, Member of the Industry Real Estate Financing Advisory Council.

Manvinder Banga Mr. Manvinder Singh Banga(Vindi) is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Group PLC. He has extensive consumer brand knowledge and global business experience, acquired over 33 years in senior roles within the consumer goods industry. His in-depth knowledge of UK and international trade and industry provides valuable insight into business and enterprise across the globe. He has strong experience as a board member of other listed companies and is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. He is Partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Director of Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd, Kedaara Capital I Ltd and Kedaara Holdings Ltd, Non-Executive Director of Thomson Reuters and GSK, Chairman of the Mauser Group and the CBI’s Economic Growth Board, member of the Governing Board of the Indian School of Business.

Alison Brittain Ms. Alison Brittain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She brings extensive fi nancial and commercial experience to the Board, combined with considerable knowledge of running large-scale consumer businesses. She is Chief Executive of hospitality group Whitbread, and was Group Director of Lloyds Banking Group’s Retail Division until July 2015. She has held a number of senior positions in the fi nancial sector, particularly in retail, and has valuable regulatory insight. Alison has an MBA from Cambridge University's Judge Institute. She is Chief Executive of Whitbread plc, Trustee of the Prince's Trust Council.

Miranda Curtis Ms. Miranda T. Curtis is no longer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Marks and Spencer Group PLC., effective from 1st February 2018. Her brings experience of the international consumer and technology sectors and knowledge of the global broadband cable industry. During Miranda’s 20-year career with Liberty she led the company’s investments in digital distribution and content operations across Continental Europe and Asia-Pacific, most notably in Japan. She was previously a non-executive director of National Express Group plc. Her other roles are Chairman of Waterstones, non-executive director of Liberty Global, board member of both the Institute for Government and the Royal Shakespeare Company, Deputy Chairman of Garsington Opera and Vice Chairman of African girls’ education charity, Camfed.

Andrew Fisher Mr. Andrew Fisher is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has substantial experience of the international consumer and technology sectors and has led the successful growth of a number of technology-focused enterprises over the past 19 years. He is Executive Chairman of Shazam Entertainment Limited, having previously served as Chief Executive Offi cer since 2005. Prior to that, Andrew was European Managing Director of Infospace Inc (now Blucora) and founder and Managing Director of TDLI.com. He was a member of the Advisory Board to the Secretary of State for the Review of the BBC Charter and was awarded an OBE for services to the Digital Economy in 2016. He is Executive Chairman of Shazam Entertainment Limited, Non-Executive Director of MoneySupermarket.com Group plc.