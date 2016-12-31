3M Co (MMM.N)

Name Description

Inge Thulin Mr. Inge G. Thulin serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Thulin served as President and Chief Executive Officer of 3M Company from February 24, 2012 to May 8, 2012. Mr. Thulin served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from May 2011 to February 2012, with responsibility for all of 3M’s business segments and International Operations. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of International Operations from 2004 to 2011. Mr. Thulin also has held numerous leadership positions in Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East, and across multiple businesses. Mr. Thulin’s degrees in Marketing and Economics from Gothenburg University.

Hak Shin Mr. Hak Cheol (H.C.) Shin serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President of 3M Company. He was Executive Vice President - Industrial and Transportation Business of the Company from 2006-2011. He was Division Vice President, Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division, 2003-2005 Division Vice President, Electronics Markets Materials Division, 2002-2003. During 2001, he was Division Vice President, Superabrasives and Microfinishing Systems Division. From 1998 to 1999, he was Business Unit Manager, Post-it Flag Business Unit, Stationery and Office Supplies Division, Business Director, Post-it Flag Business Unit, Office Supplies Division and General Manager, Superabrasives and Microfinishing Systems Division. He was Managing Director, 3M Philippines in 1995 , Business Group Manager, Consumer and Office Markets Group, 3M Korea in 1992 , Sales and Marketing Manager, Tape and Automotive Division, 3M Korea in 1989 , Sales and Marketing Supervisor, Automotive Division, 3M Korea in 1986, Technical Service Supervisor, Building Service and Cleaning Products, Chemical, 3M Korea in 1984.

Nicholas Gangestad Mr. Nicholas C. Gangestad serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Gangestad has served as the Company’s Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, April 2011 - 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Gangestad had served as Director of Corporate Accounting from 2007 to March 31, 2011 and as Director of Finance and I.T., 3M Canada from 2003 to 2007.

Michael Roman Mr. Michael F. (Mike) Roman serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of 3M Company. Mr. Roman was Senior Vice President, Business Development from 2013-2014. He was Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division, 2011-2013.

James Bauman Mr. James L. Bauman serves as Executive Vice President, Industrial Business Group of the company. He holds B.S. – Mechanical Engineering in 1983 at Marquette University. He was Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, Americas, 2015 Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, 2012-2014 Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems Division, 2008-2012. Additional Affiliations of Bauman Board of Directors, St. Paul Youth Services (2006-present) Young Leaders Society, Austin United Way (2003-2004) Thailand U.S. Chamber of Commerce (2000-2001) Board of Directors, Combi Packaging LLC (1998-1999) Business Person of the Year, Hutchinson, Minn. (1998) Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson, Minn. (1995-1998) Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce, Weatherford, Okla. (1993-1995).

Julie Bushman Ms. Julie L. Bushman serves as Executive Vice President, International Operations of 3M Company. She served as Executive Vice President, Safety and Graphics, 2012-2013; Executive Vice President, Safety Security and Protection Services Business, 2011-2012; Vice President and General Manager, Occupational Health and Environmental Safety Division, 2007-2011.

Joaquin Delgado Dr. Joaquin Delgado serves as Executive Vice President - Consumer Business Group of 3M Company. He was Executive Vice President - Health Care Business Group 2012-2016. He was Executive Vice President, Electro and Communications Business, 2009-2012.

Ashish Khandpur Dr. Ashish K. Khandpur is Executive Vice President, Electronics & Energy Business Group of the Company. Dr. Khandpur was Vice President and General Manager, Personal Safety Division, 2014. He was Vice President, Research and Development, Industrial Business Group, 2013. He was Vice President, Research and Development, Industrial and Transportation Business, 2012.

Frank Little Mr. Frank R. Little serves as Executive Vice President - Safety and Graphics Business Group of 3M Company. He was Vice President and General Manager, Personal Safety Division, 2013. He was Vice President and General Manager, Occupational Health and Environmental Safety Division, 2011-2012.

Michael Vale Mr. Michael G. Vale serves as Executive Vice President - Health Care Business Group of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Consumer Business Group of 3M Company. He was Executive Vice President, Consumer Business Group, 2012-2016. He was Executive Vice President, Consumer and Office Business, 2011-2012.

Ivan Fong Mr. Ivan K. Fong serves as Senior Vice President - Legal Affairs and General Counsel of 3M Company, since October 15, 2012. He was General Counsel, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 2009-2012. Prior to joining DHS in 2009, Fong was the chief legal officer and secretary of Cardinal Health, Inc., where he was named one of the "Most Influential General Counsel" by the National Law Journal. He was previously senior vice president and general counsel of GE Vendor Financial Services and prior to that was GE's first chief privacy leader and senior counsel, information technology. Fong has also served as deputy associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice; a partner with Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C.; and an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center. He was a law clerk to Judge Abner J. Mikva of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ivan holds a B.C.L. with first-class honors from Oxford University, where he was a Fulbright Scholar. He received his J.D. (with distinction) from Stanford Law School, where he was president of the Stanford Law Review, and an S.B. in chemical engineering and an S.M. in chemical engineering practice from MIT. He is a registered patent attorney.

Marlene McGrath Ms. Marlene M. McGrath serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of 3M Company, since1 April 04, 2012. She has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Interim General Counsel, 2012; Vice President, Human Resources, International Operations, 2010-2012; Director, Human Resources, International Operations, 2006-2010. McGrath has led Human Resources for 3M's international operations since 2006, most recently as vice president, Human Resources, International Operations. An 18-year 3M employee, McGrath holds a law degree from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario. Prior to her international assignment, she served as general counsel and executive director of Corporate Services of 3M Canada and as leader of 3M Canada's Specialty Materials, Dyneon and Filtration Products business.

Paul Keel Mr. Paul A. Keel serves as Senior Vice President - Supply Chain of the company. He has been Managing Director, 3M United Kingdom-Ireland Region, 2013-2014. He was Vice President and General Manager, Skin and Wound Care Division, 2010-2013. He was Vice President and General Manager, 3M Unitek Corporation, 2007-2010.

Jon Lindekugel Mr. Jon T. Lindekugel serves as Senior Vice President - Business Development and Marketing - Sales of the Company. Mr. Lindekugel was Senior Vice President, Business Development, 2014-2015. He was President, Health Information Systems Inc., 2008-2014.

Kimberly Price Ms. Kimberly Foster Price is Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications and Enterprise Services of 3M Company. She was Vice President, 3Mgives, 2013-2015. She was Vice President, Community Affairs, 2012-2013. She was Assistant General Counsel, Office of General Counsel, 2000-2012.

Ippocratis Vrohidis Mr. Ippocratis Vrohidis serves as Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President, Corporate Controller of the company. He has served as the Company’s Vice President, Global Service Centers, Business Transformation, since December 2015. Since joining the Company in 1990, Mr. Vrohidis has held financial and business leadership positions in several businesses and across several geographic regions, including Vice President, Middle East/Africa from July 2014 to December 2015, Vice President, Finance, Asia Pacific from April 2013 to July 2014, and Vice President, Finance, International and Staff operations from April 2011 to April 2013.

Michael Eskew Mr. Michael L. Eskew serves as Lead Independent Director of 3M Company since November 12, 2012. Mr. Eskew is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, United Parcel Service, Inc., a provider of specialized transportation and logistics services. Mr. Eskew was appointed Executive Vice President in 1999 and Vice Chairman in 2000 before becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UPS in January 2002. He retired as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2007 but remained as a director of UPS until December 31, 2014. Mr. Eskew’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University.

Amy Hood Ms. Amy E. Hood serves as Director of the company. She is executive vice president and chief financial officer, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT). Prior to joining Microsoft in 2002, Hood worked at Goldman Sachs & Co. in various investment banking and capital markets group roles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University. In 2016, Hood was named for the first time to Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list.

Sondra Barbour Ms. Sondra L. Barbour serves as Independent Director of 3M Company since August 11, 2014. Ms. Barbour is the Retired Executive Vice President, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, a high technology aerospace and defense company. Ms. Barbour served as Executive Vice President, Information Systems & Global Solutions from 2013 until August 2016, when that business combined with Leidos Holdings, Inc. From August 2016 until January 2017 she was on the executive staff of Leidos Holdings, Inc. Ms. Barbour joined Lockheed Martin in 1986 and served in various leadership capacities and has extensive technology experience, notably in the design and development of large-scale information systems. From 2008 to 2013 she served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Services and Chief Information Officer, heading all of the corporation’s internal information technology operations, including protecting the company’s infrastructure and information from cyber threats. Prior to that role she served as Vice President, Corporate Shared Services from 2007 to 2008 and Vice President, Corporate Internal Audit from 2006 to 2007 providing oversight of supply chain activities, internal controls, and risk management. Ms. Barbour’s degree in Computer Science and Accounting from Temple University.

Thomas Brown Mr. Thomas K. (Tony) Brown serves as Independent Director of 3M Co., effective August 12, 2013. Mr. Brown is the Retired Group Vice President, Global Purchasing, Ford Motor Company, a global automotive industry leader. Mr. Brown served in various leadership capacities in global purchasing since joining Ford in 1999. In 2008, he became Ford’s Group Vice President, Global Purchasing, with responsibility for approximately $90 billion of production and non-production procurement for Ford operations worldwide. He retired from Ford on August 1, 2013. From 1997 to 1999 he served in leadership positions at United Technologies Corporation, including its Vice President, Supply Management. From 1991 to 1997 he served as Executive Director, Purchasing and Transportation at QMS Inc. From 1976 to 1991 he served in various managerial roles at Digital Equipment Corporation. Mr. Brown’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Vance Coffman Dr. Vance D. Coffman serves as Independent Director of 3M Company. Dr. Coffman is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin Corporation, a high technology aerospace and defense company. Dr. Coffman served in various executive capacities at Lockheed Martin Corporation before becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1998. He retired as Chief Executive Officer in 2004 and as Chairman of the Board in 2005. Dr. Coffman’s Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University, his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University.

David Dillon Mr. David B. Dillon serves as Independent Director of the Company effective Aug. 9, 2015. Mr. Dillon is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, The Kroger Co., a large retailer that operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores throughout the U.S. Mr. Dillon retired as Kroger’s Chairman of the Board on December 31, 2014, where he was Chairman since 2004 and was the Chief Executive Officer from 2003 through 2013. Mr. Dillon served as President from 1995 to 2003 and was elected Executive Vice President in 1990. Mr. Dillon served as Director of the Kroger Co. from 1995 through 2014. Mr. Dillon began his retailing career at Dillon Companies, Inc. (later a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.) in 1976 and advanced through various management positions, including its President from 1986-1995. Mr. Dillon’s degree in business from the University of Kansas and his law degree from Southern Methodist University.

Herbert Henkel Mr. Herbert L. Henkel serves as Independent Director of 3M Company. Mr. Henkel is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Ingersoll-Rand plc, a manufacturer of industrial products and components. Mr. Henkel retired as Ingersoll-Rand’s Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since October 1999, on February 4, 2010, and retired as Chairman of the Board on June 3, 2010. Mr. Henkel served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Ingersoll-Rand from April 1999 to October 1999. Mr. Henkel served in various leadership roles at Textron, Inc., including its President and Chief Operating Officer from 1998-1999. Mr. Henkel’s Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering from Polytechnic University of New York and Masters of Business Administration from the Lubin School at Pace University.

Ahmet Muhtar Kent Mr. Ahmet Muhtar Kent serves as Independent Director of 3M Company since April 1, 2013. Mr. Kent is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, the world’s largest beverage company. Mr. Kent has held the position of Chairman of the Board of The Coca-Cola Company since April 23, 2009, and the position of Chief Executive Officer since July 1, 2008. From December 2006 through June 2008, Mr. Kent served as President and Chief Operating Officer of The Coca-Cola Company. From January 2006 through December 2006, Mr. Kent served as President of Coca-Cola International and was elected Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company in February 2006. From May 2005 through January 2006, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of The Coca-Cola Company’s North Asia, Eurasia and Middle East Group, an organization serving a broad and diverse region that included China, Japan, and Russia. Mr. Kent is a board member and past Co-Chair of The Consumer Goods Forum, a fellow of the Foreign Policy Association, a board member and past Chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council, and Chairman Emeritus of the U.S. ASEAN Business Council. Mr. Kent’s Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Hull, England, and Master of Science degree in Administrative Sciences from City University London.

Edward Liddy Mr. Edward M. Liddy serves as Independent Director of 3M Company. Mr. Liddy is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, The Allstate Corporation, and former Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, a private equity investment firm. Mr. Liddy served as a partner of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC from January 2010 to December 2015. At the request of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Mr. Liddy served as Interim Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a global insurance and financial services holding company, from September 2008 until August 2009. Mr. Liddy served as Chairman of the Board of The Allstate Corporation, a personal lines insurer, from January 1999 to April 2008, and as its Chief Executive Officer from January 1999 to December 2006, and as President and Chief Operating Officer from August 1994 to December 1998. Mr. Liddy earned an undergraduate degree from Catholic University and a Masters of Business Administration from George Washington University.

Gregory Page Mr. Gregory R. Page serves as Independent Director of 3M Company. Mr. Page is the Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Cargill, Incorporated, an international marketer, processor and distributor of agricultural, food, financial and industrial products and services. Mr. Page was named Corporate Vice President & Sector President, Financial Markets and Red Meat Group of Cargill in 1998, Corporate Executive Vice President, Financial Markets and Red Meat Group in 1999, President and Chief Operating Officer in 2000, and became Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in 2007. He served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Cargill from December 2013 until his retirement from Cargill in September 2015, and Executive Director of Cargill from September 2015 to September 2016. Mr. Page is a director and past non-executive Chair of the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He is immediate past President and board member of the Northern Star Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Page’s undergraduate degree in economics from the University of North Dakota.