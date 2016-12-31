Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

Name Description

Guillaume de Posch Mr. Guillaume de Posch has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since April 28, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from March 27, 2012. He is Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee at the Company. He has 19 years of international experience in the television and media industry. After starting out with international energy and services company Tractebel (1985 to 1990) and Mc Kinsey & Company (1990 to 1993), he began his media industry career at the Luxembourgbased Compagnie Luxembourgeoise de Telediffusion (CLT). At CLT, he started out as assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (1993 to 1994) and then became Head of CLT’s TV operations in French-speaking countries (1995 to 1997). From 1997 to 2003, he was Deputy General Manager and Head of Programming for the French pay-TV company TPS. In August 2003, he joined the Munich-based, publicly listed ProSiebenSat1 Media AG, first as Chief Operating Officer and then as Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO (2004-2008). Between 2009 and 2011, he advised several European and US broadcasters. In December 2011, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of RTL Group with effect from January 1, 2012. He was appointed as Co-CEO of RTL Group S.A. on April 18, 2012.

Nicolas de Tavernost Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost has served as Chairman of the Executive Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 26, 2000. A graduate of the Bordeaux Institute of Political Studies and with a postgraduate degree in Public Law, Mr. Tavernost began his career in 1975 as part of Norbert Segard’s team, the junior minister for foreign trade, then in the Postal and Telecommunications sectors. In 1986 he took over the management of audiovisual activities at Lyonnaise des Eaux and, on this account, oversaw the project to create M6. In 1987, he was appointed Deputy CEO of Metropole Television M6 where since 2000 he has performed the role of Chairman of the Executive Board.

Guy de Panafieu Mr. Guy de Panafieu has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 5, 2014. He has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board from February 18, 2004, and has been Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee since February 18, 2004. He is also Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee at the Company. He has been Senior Advisor of Credit Agricole SA and Vice-Chairman of the Business and Industry Advisory Committee (BIAC) of the OECD. He was Chairman of the BULL Group from 1997 to 2001. From 1983 to 1997 he worked in the Lyonnaise des Eaux Group, in various management positions and latterly as Vice-Chairman and CEO. From 1968 to 1982 he worked for the Ministry of Economics and Finance with various responsibilities in the department of foreign trade and international economic relations. From 1978 to 1981 he was a technical advisor to the French President on matters of international economics. He is a graduate of the Institut d’études politiques de Paris economics and a former finance inspector general. He is also Director of Sanef SA andMedica SA.

Thomas Valentin Mr. Thomas Valentin has been Vice Chairman of the Executive Board with Responsibility for Programming and Content at METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 26, 2000. He joined M6 in its infancy as Fiction and International Relations Representative, and in November 1989 became Director of Drama and Documentaries and International Relations Representative until December 1990, Assistant Director of Programmes and Director of Purchasing and Production(s) in 1991. Appointed M6 Director of Programmes in March 1992, then Chief Operating Officer in May 1996, he was Vice- President in charge of Programmes from June 2000 to January 2007. In 1986 and 1987 he was responsible for preparing CLT’s application to be a television channel in France. From 1984 to 1987, he was Special Advisor at IP France, responsible for the satellite sector, macroeconomic analyses and the development of RTL-Television in France. Between 1981 and 1984, he was Director of Communications at the French Embassy in New York. He is a communications graduate, with a Master of Arts in Broadcasting from Stanford University (California) and holds a Masters in Physics and a post graduate degree in Optics from the University of Paris.

Jerome Lefebure Mr. Jerome Lefebure serves as Member of the Executive Board, in charge of Finance and Support Functions at METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. A graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences-Po) and holder of a Master’s Degree in Business Law, he began his career at Arthur Andersen (1988-1998), followed by Atos Direct (Koba) as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board (1998-2003). In 2003, he joined M6 Group as Chief Financial officer, and in 2010 became a member of the Executive Board responsible for Management Activities (Finance Department, Organization and Human Resources Department, Technical Department, Information Systems Department).

David Larramendy Mr. David Larramendy has been Member of the Executive Board in charge Sales Activities at METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since February 17, 2015. A graduate of Supelec and holder of an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career with Ernst & Young before joining Mistergooddeal at its inception in 2000. He then worked in the London offices of Goldman Sachs prior to joining M6 Group in 2008 as Sales Director of the Ventadis Division, of which he became CEO in 2010. He was appointed CEO of both M6 Publicite and M6 Interactions in December 2014.

Delphine Arnault Ms. Delphine Arnault has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since November 5, 2009. She serves as Member of the Board of Directors of LVMH Group and of Societe Civile Cheval Blanc, Ms. Arnault is also Director of Emilio Pucci SRL, Loewe SA, and Christian Dior SA, among others. She started her career as a Consultant at McKinsey, before moving on as Head of development for John Galliano company. Ms. Arnault graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Sylvie Ouziel Ms. Sylvie Ouziel has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since April 28, 2015. A graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and holder of an Executive MBA from Northwestern (Kellogg School of Management – Accenture programme), she began her career with Andersen Consulting in 1992 as a strategy and organisation consultant for industrial and commercial businesses. In 2000, she was appointed partner before overseeing the health and life science operations for Northern Europe. In 2007, she became CEO - France for Accenture Management Consulting France and Benelux. Between 2009 and 2012, she was Global Deputy CEO in charge of Accenture Management Consulting. She is currently Chair and CEO of Allianz Global Assistance and a member of the Allianz International Executive team.

Gilles Samyn Mr. Gilles Samyn has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 2, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Company's Remuneration and Appointment Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He is CEO of Domaines Frere-Bourgeois SA (Belgium), Frere-Bourgeois SA (Belgium), Erbe SA (Belgium), Financiere de la Sambre SA (Belgium), Investor SA (Belgium), Loverval Finance SA (formerly Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille SA) (Belgium) and Societe des Quatre Chemins SA (Belgium). He is a Commerce Engineer of Solvay Business School and also graduated from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, among others.

Mouna Sepehri Ms. Mouna Sepehri has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 3, 2012. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. A law school graduate and member of the Paris Bar Association, she began her career in 1990 as an attorney based first in Paris and then in New York, specialising in mergers and acquisitions and in corporate international law. She joined Renault in 1996 as Deputy General Counsel. She joined the Office of the CEO in 2007 and was in charge of the management of the Cross- Functional Teams (CFTs). In 2009, she was appointed Director of the Alliance CEO Office and Secretary of the Renault-Nissan Alliance Board. In 2010, she became a member of the Steering Committee on the Alliance cooperation with Daimler. On April 11, 2011, she joined Renault Group’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Office of the CEO. She oversees the following functions: Legal Department, Public Affairs Department, Communications Department, Corporate Social Responsibility Department, Real Estate & Corporate Services Department, Prevention and Group protection Department, as well as overseeing Cross-Group Teams and the Programme for Economic Efficiency of Running Costs. She is also Member of the Executive Committee of Renault, Director of Danone and Director of Orange.

Christopher Baldelli Mr. Christopher Baldelli has been Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 3, 2012. From January 12, 2010 until May 2, 2012 he also served as Representative of Immobiliere Bayard d'Antin at the Company. He started his career in 1994 as Advisor in the Budget Ministry, then moved to the Culture and Communication Ministries and finally to the Office of Prime Minister. He served as Strategy Director for Lagardere Group from 1997 to 1998 and in 1999 was appointed Managing Director of La Provence. From 1999 to 2002 he was Appointed Managing Director of France 2, then from 2002 to 2005 Managing Director. He joined M6 Group in 2006 as Chairman of M6 Thematique and in August 2009 was appointed Member of the Management Board of Ediradio and Chairman of the Board or Manager of RTL Group companies, including RTL2, FUN Radio, Information & Diffusion. He has been Chairman of EDIRADIO-RTL SA and Director of CLT-UFA SA, among others. He studied at Ecole Normale Superieure and also graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Vincent de Dorlodot Mr. Vincent de Dorlodot has been Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since March 18, 2004. He was appointed General Counsel of RTL Group in April 2000. A law graduate from Louvain University (Belgium) and Leiden University (Netherlands), he also holds a Masters in law from Duke University (USA). He began his career in 1990 as a lawyer with Brandt, Van Hecke and Lagae (now Linklaters). He later joined the Bruxelles Lambert Group as a legal advisor in 1995 before joining RTL Group in 2000. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of B & CE SA (Luxembourg), Director of Audiomedia Investments SA (Belgium); CLT UFA SA, RTL Group Germany and RTL BELUX S.A. (Luxembourg) and RTL Belgium S.A. (Belgium).

Philippe Delusinne Mr. Philippe Delusinne has been Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since July 28, 2009. He began his career in 1982 as Account Executive for Ted Bates. He then joined Publicis as Account Manager. In 1986, he transferred to Impact FCB as Client Service Director. In 1988, he was appointed Deputy General Manager at McCann Erickson and in 1993 became Chief Executive Officer of Young & Rubicam. Mr. Delusinne has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Belgium since March 2002. He holds a number of other positions, including CEO of Cobelfra SA (Radio Contact) and JOKER FM SA, Managing Director of CLT-UFA Belgian Broadcasting, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IP Plurimedia SA and Home Shopping Service S.A.

Elmar Heggen Mr. Elmar Heggen has been Member of the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since November 22, 2006. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He started his career with Felix Schoeller in 1992, where he became Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Felix Schoeller Digital Imaging in the United Kingdom in 1999. He then joined RTL Group's Corporate Center in 2000 as Vice President of the Mergers and Acquisitions business unit. From July 2003 to December 2005, he served as Vice President of Control and Strategy. Since January 2006, he has been Member of the Management Team of RTL Group, where he is in charge of developing activities in emerging markets in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe. Since October 1, 2006, Mr. Heggen has served as Financial and Administrative Director and President of RTL Group's Corporate Center. On 18 April 2012, he was appointed as Executive Director of RTL Group S.A. He has also held several other functions, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of Broadcasting Center Europe SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Ediradio, and Manager of RTL Radio Berlin GmbH, among others. Mr. Heggen was Member of the Board of Directors of Sportive SA in France, Media Capital SA in Portugal, M-RT zrt in Hungary, RTL TV Doo in Sarbia and Radio H S.A. in Belgium. He graduated from the European Business School in Business Management and holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wales.

Catherine Lenoble Ms. Catherine Lenoble has been Representative of Immobiliere Bayard d'Antin on the Supervisory Board of METROPOLE TELEVISION S.A. since May 3, 2012. From January 28, 2001 until May 3, 2012 she served as Member of the Executive Board of the Company in charge of Advertising. Initially with RMC as Director of Sponsorship, she became Deputy CEO of M6 Publicite in 1987 when the channel was founded. She was appointed to the Executive Board of Metropole Television in 2000, the following year she became CEO of M6 Publicite.