Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)

Name Description

Nirmal Minda Shri. Nirmal Kumar Minda is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Minda Industries Limited. Has been a Director for Mindarika Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Automotive Ltd.; Minda Acoustic Ltd.; Minda Auto Lighting Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Sai Ltd.; Unitech Sai Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Infrastructure & Projects Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Developers SEZ Pvt. Ltd.; Shreeaumji Real Estate SEZ Pvt. Ltd.; Minda International Ltd.; Om Marubeni Logistics Pvt. Ltd.; Tokairika Minda India Pvt. Ltd.; Minda Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.; Minda Mindpro Ltd.; Minda Spectrum Advisory Ltd.; Minda EMER Technologies Ltd.; Minda Finance Ltd.; M J Casting Ltd.; FJM Cylinders Pvt. Ltd.; Roki Minda Co. Private Ltd.; Varada Auto Components Ltd. He holds a B.Sc.

H. Dhamija Mr. H. C. Dhamija is Vice President - Group Accounts, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Minda Industries Limited.

Anand Minda Mr. Anand Kumar Minda is Non-Executive Director of Minda Industries Limited., since April 14, 2011. Mr. Anand Kumar Minda is a Science Graduate, having experience of more than 35 years in automobile industry. He has the experience in financial controls and reviews.

Renu Challu Ms. Renu Challu is Independent Woman Director of the Company. She is having more than 40 years of experience in Banking and finance. In past she was holding several senior positions in State Bank of India including Deputy Managing Director, corporate strategy and New Businesses and Managing Director of State Bank of Hyderabad.

Alok Dutta Mr. Alok Dutta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Minda Industries Limited.