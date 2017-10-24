Edition:
Managem SA (MNG.CS)

MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,627.00MAD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
null1,628.00
Open
null1,629.00
Day's High
null1,629.00
Day's Low
null1,627.00
Volume
4
Avg. Vol
2,032
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Abdelaziz Abarro

2011 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Chairman of the Management Committee

Imad Toumi

Chief Executive Officer

Naoual Zine

2011 Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control, Member of the Management Committee

Amine Abrak

2011 Managing Director of Support, Logistics Purchases and Information Systems Branch, Member of the Management Committee

Adil Guessous

Head of Risk Management and Internal Audit

Lhou Maacha

2011 Managing Director of Exploration and Development, Innovation Projects and Performance Management, Member of the Management Committee

Maryam Charrat

Head of Legal and Social Events

Jawad Benkhadra

Head of Sales

Mohammed Sharat

2011 Communications and Human Resources Manager, Member of the Management Committee

Fakhita Drissi

Investor Relations Manager

Ismail Akalay

2011 Director of Research Center, Managing Director of Base Metals & Cobalt, Member of the Management Committee

Youssef El Hajjam

2011 Managing Director of Precious Metals & Fluor Branch, Member of the Management Committee

Amina Benkhadra

Director, Representative of Onhym

Hassan Bouhemou

Director, Representative of Siger

Bassim Jai Hokimi

2002 Director

Hassan Ouriagli

2009 Director

Aymane Taud

2011 Director, Representative of SNI
Biographies

Name Description

Abdelaziz Abarro

Mr. Abdellaziz Abarro has served as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Chairman of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. He is also Member of the Strategic and the Remuneration Committees of the Company. Previously, he assumed the functions of Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Managem SA as of April 22, 1996. During his professional career, Mr. Abarro was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Societe Metallurgique d'Imiter.

Imad Toumi

Naoual Zine

Ms. Naoual Zine has served as Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control, Member of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. She is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. Before her appointment to the Management Committee of the Company, Ms. Zine was Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control of Managem SA until 2011.

Amine Abrak

Adil Guessous

Lhou Maacha

Maryam Charrat

Jawad Benkhadra

Mohammed Sharat

Fakhita Drissi

Ismail Akalay

Youssef El Hajjam

Amina Benkhadra

Ms. Amina Benkhadra serves as Director, Representative of Onhym at Managem SA. She is also Chairperson of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company.

Hassan Bouhemou

Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director, Representative of Siger at Managem SA. He is also Chairman of the Strategic Committee and of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Bassim Jai Hokimi

Mr. Bassim Jai Hokimi has served as Director of Managem SA since April 23, 2002. He is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Agma Lahlou Tazi and ONA Group.

Hassan Ouriagli

Aymane Taud

Mr. Aymane Taud has served as Director, Representative of SNI at Managem SA since May 27, 2011. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee, of the Remuneration Committee and of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company.

