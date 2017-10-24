Managem SA (MNG.CS)
MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Abdelaziz Abarro
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Chairman of the Management Committee
Imad Toumi
|Chief Executive Officer
Naoual Zine
|2011
|Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control, Member of the Management Committee
Amine Abrak
|2011
|Managing Director of Support, Logistics Purchases and Information Systems Branch, Member of the Management Committee
Adil Guessous
|Head of Risk Management and Internal Audit
Lhou Maacha
|2011
|Managing Director of Exploration and Development, Innovation Projects and Performance Management, Member of the Management Committee
Maryam Charrat
|Head of Legal and Social Events
Jawad Benkhadra
|Head of Sales
Mohammed Sharat
|2011
|Communications and Human Resources Manager, Member of the Management Committee
Fakhita Drissi
|Investor Relations Manager
Ismail Akalay
|2011
|Director of Research Center, Managing Director of Base Metals & Cobalt, Member of the Management Committee
Youssef El Hajjam
|2011
|Managing Director of Precious Metals & Fluor Branch, Member of the Management Committee
Amina Benkhadra
|Director, Representative of Onhym
Hassan Bouhemou
|Director, Representative of Siger
Bassim Jai Hokimi
|2002
|Director
Hassan Ouriagli
|2009
|Director
Aymane Taud
|2011
|Director, Representative of SNI
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Abdelaziz Abarro
|Mr. Abdellaziz Abarro has served as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, Chairman of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. He is also Member of the Strategic and the Remuneration Committees of the Company. Previously, he assumed the functions of Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Managem SA as of April 22, 1996. During his professional career, Mr. Abarro was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Societe Metallurgique d'Imiter.
Imad Toumi
Naoual Zine
|Ms. Naoual Zine has served as Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control, Member of the Management Committee of Managem SA since 2011. She is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. Before her appointment to the Management Committee of the Company, Ms. Zine was Director of Finance and Corporate Management Control of Managem SA until 2011.
Amine Abrak
Adil Guessous
Lhou Maacha
Maryam Charrat
Jawad Benkhadra
Mohammed Sharat
Fakhita Drissi
Ismail Akalay
Youssef El Hajjam
Amina Benkhadra
|Ms. Amina Benkhadra serves as Director, Representative of Onhym at Managem SA. She is also Chairperson of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company.
Hassan Bouhemou
|Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director, Representative of Siger at Managem SA. He is also Chairman of the Strategic Committee and of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.
Bassim Jai Hokimi
|Mr. Bassim Jai Hokimi has served as Director of Managem SA since April 23, 2002. He is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Agma Lahlou Tazi and ONA Group.
Hassan Ouriagli
Aymane Taud
|Mr. Aymane Taud has served as Director, Representative of SNI at Managem SA since May 27, 2011. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee, of the Remuneration Committee and of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company.
