Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE (MNHD.CA)

Mohammed Barakat Eng. Mohammed Hazem Barakat serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development, representing BIG Investment Group since February 9, 2016. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board of Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development, representing Beltone Capital Holding fro Financial Investments till February 9, 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering. He co-founded Beltone Private Equity in partnership with Beltone Financial and led the establishment of seven investment vehicles. He is also Co-founder of Miraco-Carrier and served as its Chairman and CEO from 2004 to 2006 and as its Chairman until August 2010. Between 1982 and 1996, Eng. Barakat held various positions in MIRACO-Carrier in the manufacturing, sales, service, and contracting divisions. Later, from 1996 to 1999, he established the Egyptian Confectionary Company and Engineering Plastic Manufacturing Company. He is a member of the American Chamber of Commerce and was previously a member of the Advisory Council of the school of Business, Economics & Communication of the American University in Cairo.

Ahmad El Hitamy Mr. Ahmad Ali El Hitamy serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE since August 15, 2016. He was General Manager at the Company since June 1, 2013 till August 15, 2016. He has over 13 years of professional multidisciplinary experience that includes major multinational construction companies such as Skanska, & Balfour Beatty. Mr. El Hitamy holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Marketing and International business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from the American University in Cairo.

Thanaa Fathi Ms. Thanaa Mohammed Fathi served as Finance Director at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE. She holds a Bachelors Degree, 1978.

Samir Hasan Dr. Samir Mahmoud Hasan serves as Head of Sales Sector of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE. He has experience in marketing and sales management.

Ramadan Abdul Aziz Mr. Ramadan Sayid Abdul Aziz serves as Director of Investor Relations and IR- Contact at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE. He is also an Accountant.

Ashraf Abaza Mr. Ashraf Mustafa Kamal Abaza serves as Director of the Board Affairs at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE. For over 27 years, he has been in charge of the preparation, issuing and follow-up of the Board of Directors meetings decisions. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics & Political Sciences at Cairo University in 1982.

Mohammed Al Badry Mr. Mohammed Mohammed Abed Al Moneim Al Badry serves as Head of Legal, Real Estate and Properties at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE since 2011. He was Member of the Board at the Company till 2011. He is a member of the Lawyers Union and a practicing lawyer for over 34 years. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Law from Cairo University in 1976.

Sherif Shawqi Mr. Sherif Ahmad Shawqi serves as Head of Development Sector of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE since 2012. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering, 1982. He has more than 30 years of experience in Engineering Consultancy, International Contract Management and Urban Development. Mr. Shawqi began his career in 1982 by participating in the implementation of many projects with Al Shams for Housing & Development Co and Dr. El Saiee Office for Engineering Consultancy. In addition to the above, he had prolonged his experience to occupy some vital positions in Ministry of Electricity and Water in Sultanate of Oman. In 1998, he joined the Company as Senior Engineer, few years later promoted to Development Manager working on new projects.

Fawzi Tawfiq Eng. Fawzi Mohammed Tawfiq serves as Head of Company Properties at Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE since April 29, 2013. He was Executive Member of the Board, Head of Companies Properties at the Company till April 29, 2013. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering from Al-Azhar University, 1979.

Mosheera Al Maghraby Eng. Mosheera Kamal Abdul Maqsoud Al Maghraby serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE, representing Shareholders since April 29, 2013. She served as Non-Executive Member of the Board at the Company, representing National Company for Construction and Development till April 29, 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Amir Hasan Gen. Amir Sayid Ahmad Hasan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering.

Ahmad Omar Eng. Ahmad Hussein Abdul Majid Omar serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE, representing Shareholders since February 13, 2007. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering.

Alaa Alddin Saba Eng. Alaa Alddin Hassounah Saba serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Medinet Nasr for Housing & Development SAE, representing BBA Holding for Financial Investment since February 9, 2016. He served as Non-Executive Member of the Board at the Company, representing Beltone Investment Group Ltd since February 13, 2007 until February 9, 2016. He is also the co-founder and Chairman of Beltone Financial and Co-Founder of Hermes Financial, Kidder, Peabody & Co.’s Middle East regional office in Cairo as well as a founding member of The Egyptian Investment Management Association and The Egyptian Capital Markets Association. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He also sits on the boards of various corporations and investment funds.