Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)

Tshamano Phaswana Mr. Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana is Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mondi PLC. He MA (Unisa), BCom (Hons) (RAU), BA (Philosophy, Politics and Economics) (Unisa) Experience Fred has a wealth of experience in African and global businesses with well developed strategic and commercial skills having previously been regional president of BP Africa, a non-executive director of Anglo American plc and chairman of Anglo American South Africa, Anglo Platinum, Transnet, Ethos Private Equity, the South African Energy Association and the Advisory Board of the Cape Town Graduate School of Business. Fred was chairman of Standard Bank group and The Standard Bank of South Africa between 2010 and 2015. He was also the former vice chairman of WWF South Africa and Business Leadership of South Africa and was the honorary president of the Cape Town Press Club. Chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs and non-executive director of Naspers Limited.

David Williams Mr. David M. Williams is Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mondi Plc. He Graduated in economics from Manchester University, chartered accountant (UK) Experience David has significant experience in senior financial roles held across a range of multinational companies, with board experience as both an executive and non-executive director. He retired as finance director of Bunzl plc in January 2006, having served on the board for 14 years. He was previously a member of the Tootal management board and finance director of Tootal plc. David has also held senior independent director and committee chair roles at a number of companies. Formerly a non-executive director of the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company, Dewhirst Group plc, Medeva plc, George Wimpey plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Tullow Oil plc, Meggitt plc and Dubai-based DP World Limited.

Peter Oswald Mr. Peter Josef Oswald is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Mondi Plc. He Graduated in law from the University of Vienna and in business administration from WU-Vienna Business School Experience Peter has over 25 years’ experience in the packaging and paper sector with detailed knowledge of our operations and extensive experience in acquisitions, restructuring and inspiring large teams. He began his career with Deutsche Bank and automotive company KTM. He joined the Frantschach Group in 1992 as the head of internal audit, later becoming corporate controller. After serving as chief executive of the bag and flexibles business from 1995 to 2001, he was appointed chief executive of Mondi Packaging Europe in 2002, leading its subsequent integration with Frantschach into the new Mondi packaging division. Having held a number of senior executive roles within Mondi, Peter was appointed Chief executive officer of the Europe & International Division in January 2008. He was a non-executive director of Telekom Austria AG between 2008 and 2014 and of MIBA AG between 2014 and 2015 and chairman of the supervisory board of OMV AG between 2015 and 2016. On 1 February 2017, it was announced that Peter would be appointed as Chief executive officer of the Mondi Group with effect from the conclusion of the AGMs on 11 May 2017. At the same time, Peter was also appointed as a member of the sustainable development committee and the social and ethics committee.

Andrew King Mr. Andrew Charles Wallis King is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mondi Plc. He Graduated in commerce from the University of Cape Town, chartered accountant (South Africa) Experience Andrew has more than 14 years’ experience with Mondi in various strategy, business development and finance roles. He has played a key role in defining the Group’s strategic direction and re-shaping the capital structure since listing. Andrew completed articles with Deloitte & Touche in Johannesburg in 1994. In 1995 he joined Minorco, part of Anglo American, as a financial analyst, before assuming responsibility for the group’s investment management activities, and transferring to their corporate finance department in 1998. He worked on a number of group M&A activities before being appointed a vice president of Anglo American Corporate Finance in 1999. He was appointed Mondi’s vice president of business development in 2002 and corporate development director in 2004. He served as chief financial officer of Mondi from June 2005 to May 2006. He was then appointed as Group strategy and business development director before becoming the Chief financial officer of the Mondi Group in 2008.

Philip Laubscher Mr. Philip Laubscher is Company Secretary of Mondi Limited., a subsidiary of Mondi Plc. He holds BProc and LLB degrees and is an attorney of the High Court of South Africa, was in-house counsel with national power utility Eskom for 15 years before joining Mondi in 1999 as head of legal services. He was appointed company secretary of Mondi Limited in January 2001.

Jenny Hampshire Ms. Jenny Hampshire is Company Secretary of the Company. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, joined Mondi in May 2007 and has held various roles in the company secretariat, the last four years as assistant company secretary. She was formally appointed company secretary of Mondi plc in December 2016. Prior to joining Mondi Jenny worked for The BOC Group plc in its company secretariat.

Tanya Fratto Ms. Tanya D. Fratto is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has wide experience in product innovation, profit and loss, sales and marketing and engineering in a range of sectors. Tanya also has extensive knowledge of operating in the US. She was CEO of Diamond Innovations, Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of super-abrasive products, until 2010. Before that she enjoyed a successful 20-year career with General Electric where she ran a number of businesses and built an experience base in product management, operations, Six Sigma and supply chain management. External appointments Non-executive director of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Smiths Group plc and Ashtead Group plc.

Stephen Harris Mr. Stephen C. Harris is Independent Non-Executive Director of Mondi Plc. He is a Chartered engineer, graduated in engineering from Cambridge University, master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. Stephen has extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing having spent his early career with Courtaulds plc and then moved to the USA to join APV Inc from 1984 until 1995, where he held several senior management positions. He was appointed to the board of Powell Duffryn plc as an executive director in 1995 and then went on to join Spectris plc as an executive director from 2003 until 2008. He was also a non-executive director of Brixton plc from 2006 to 2009.

John Nicholas Mr. John E. Nicholas is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Mondi Plc. He has business and commercial experience, in particular experience of capital intensive manufacturing companies. John spent his early career in technology-focused international manufacturing and service companies involved in analytical instruments, fire protection and food processing. He became group finance director of Kidde plc on its demerger from Williams Holdings and was group finance director at Tate & Lyle plc from 2006 to 2008. He was a nonexecutive director of Ceres Power Holdings plc until December 2012, chairing the audit committee. John served six years until April 2015 as a member of the UK Financial Reporting Review Panel, which seeks to ensure that the provision of financial information by public and large private companies complies with relevant reporting requirements. John retired as a non-executive director of Rotork p.l.c. on 24 February 2017, having served on the board for nine years and as a senior independent director since June 2014. External appointments Non-executive director of Hunting PLC where he chairs the audit committee and chairman of Diploma PLC where he was previously the senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee. Qualifications Master’s degree in business administration from Kingston University, chartered accountant (UK)