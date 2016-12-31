Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)

Name Description

Terence Matthews Dr. Terence Hedley (Terry) Matthews serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Mitel Networks Corp. Dr. Matthews has been a member of our board of directors since February 16, 2001 and has been an investor of Mitel Corporation (re-named Zarlink Semiconductor Inc. and acquired by Microsemi Corporation) for over 34 years. In 1972, he co-founded Mitel Corporation and served as its President until 1985 when British Telecommunications plc bought a controlling interest in the company. In 2001, companies controlled by Dr. Matthews purchased a controlling interest in Mitel Corporation’s communications systems division and the “Mitel” trademarks from Mitel Corporation. Between 1986 and 2000, Dr. Matthews founded Newbridge Networks Corporation and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Dr. Matthews is also the founder and Chairman of Wesley Clover International Corporation, an investment group, with offices in the United Kingdom and Canada, that invests in a broad range of next-generation technology companies, real estate and hotels and resorts. In addition, Dr. Matthews is currently Chairman, or serves on the board of directors, of a number of high technology companies including CounterPath Corporation, ProntoForms Corporation, Solace Systems Inc. and Benbria Corporation. Dr. Matthews holds an honors degree in electronics from the University of Wales, Swansea and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical Engineers and of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by several universities, including the University of Wales, Glamorgan and Swansea, and Carleton University in Ottawa. In 1994, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and in the 2001 Queen’s Birthday Honours, he was awarded a Knighthood. In 2011, he was appointed Patron of the Cancer Stem Cell Research Institute at Cardiff University.

Richard McBee Mr. Richard D. McBee serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mitel Networks Corp. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. McBee served as President of the Communications & Enterprise Group of Danaher Corporation. In this role, he was responsible for annual sales derived from carrier, enterprise, and SMB markets via both direct sales and channel partners. Mr. McBee joined Danaher in 2007 as President, Tektronix Communications, following the acquisition by Danaher of Tektronix. During his 15 years with Tektronix, he held a variety of positions including Senior Vice President and General Manager, Communications Business Unit; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Service and Marketing; and Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives. Mr. McBee holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Chapman School of Business and Economics and graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in 1986. Mr. McBee serves on the board of the Metroplex Technology Business Council in Texas.

Steven Spooner Mr. Steven E. (Steve) Spooner serves as Chief Financial Officer of Mitel Networks Corp. Mr. Spooner has more than 33 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, strategic business planning and operational leadership with companies in the high technology and telecommunications sectors. Between April 2002 and June 2003, he was an independent management consultant for various technology companies. From February 2000 to March 2002, Mr. Spooner was President and Chief Executive Officer of Stream Intelligent Networks Corp., a competitive access povider and supplier of point-to-point high speed managed bandwidth. From February 1995 to February 2000, Mr. Spooner served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CrossKeys Systems Corporation, a publicly traded company between 1997 and 2001. Prior to that, Mr. Spooner was Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller of SHL Systemhouse Inc., also a publicly traded company. He held progressively senior financial management responsibilities at Digital Equipment of Canada Ltd. from 1984 to 1990 and at Wang Canada Ltd. from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Spooner previously erved as the Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and was a member of the Executive Committee and Nominating Committee of The Ottawa Hospital Foundation from February 2006 to June 2016. He also previously served on the Board for Magor Communications Corporation from March 2013 to November 2015. Mr. Spooner is an honours Commerce graduate of Carleton University. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (successor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario) and in 2011 was elected by the Institute as a Fellow of the Institute in recognition of outstanding career achievements and leadership contributions to the community and to the profession and received his FCPA credentials in 2013. Mr. Spooner also holds the ICD.D certification, having completed the Directors’ Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

Thomas Lokar Mr. Thomas Gerald Lokar serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of Mitel Networks Corp. Mr. Lokar has more than 18 years of experience in the technology sector and brings to the company deep expertise in organization effectiveness, talent management, and employee development from his previous time at several Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Lokar worked for Hewlett-Packard as Vice President of Human Resources for Enterprise Services, Global Outsourcing, and Application Services. Prior to that, he spent six years at AOL as Senior Vice President of HR Products, Platforms, and Technology Development, before leaving to become president and co-founder of an online career management and talent management start-up. Mr. Lokar has also worked at Bristol Myers Squibb in leadership development, as well as seven years in management consulting. He holds a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Kansas State University. He earned his BA from the University of Detroit.

Todd Abbott Mr. Todd Abbott is Executive Vice President - Global Sales of the Company. seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the computing, networking, and business communications industries, Todd Abbott is a customer-focused leader with a keen ability to develop go-to-market strategies, sales models, and channel programs and to drive an execution-focused culture. In his role as Mitel’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Todd oversees Mitel’s global sales operations, including cloud and enterprise sales and channel programs. Prior to joining Mitel, Todd was Chief Revenue Officer at Spireon, a private company focused on the vehicle telematics market. Todd has also held senior executive positions at several business communications companies, including leading the sales and marketing programs at Symbol Technologies, Seagate Technology, Avaya, and Sonus Networks. He also has significant start-up experience, as CEO of Tely Labs, focused on the cloud-based video conference market. Earlier in his career, Todd spent eight years at Cisco Systems where he assumed a series of progressively more senior positions around the world, including sales management responsibilities in New York, Sales Vice President in Singapore, and Group Vice President in Paris, and leading the service provider business in Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Todd began his career in 1982 at IBM Corporation

Robert Agnes Mr. Robert D. Agnes is Executive Vice President and President - Enterprise Division of the Company. Prior to this role, Mr. Agnes was Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitel’s Asia-Pacific Operations, focused on implementing the company’s strategy in this key geography. With more than 30 years in global telecommunications organizations, Mr. Agnes is a results-driven leader with deep experience successfully growing businesses. Mr. Agnes began his career as a software engineer with Hamilton Standard, a subsidiary of United Technologies. He moved to a sales engineer position with Tektronix, Inc., in 1985. For the next 21 years, he held various roles with Tektronix, including leading several key businesses. Among his leadership roles at Tektronix, Mr. Agnes was Vice President and General Manager of the company’s video business, Vice President and General Manager of Tektronix Berlin, head of Sales and Operations in the Pacific region, and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Prior to his career at Tektronix, Mr. Agnes was President of Asia-Pacific for Lectra S.A.; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for X-Rite America, Inc.; Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing; and President of Asia-Pacific for PartMiner Worldwide, Inc. Mr. Agnes earned his Associate of Science in Electrical Engineering (ASEE) from Hartford State Technical College (Hartford, Connecticut), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Connecticut School of Engineering. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from George Fox University (Newburg, Oregon).

Graham Bevington Mr. Graham Bevington has been re-designated as Executive Vice President - Business Development of Mitel Networks Corp., with effect from 04 April 2017. In this role, Mr. Bevington will have general management responsibility and accountability for Mitel's worldwide sales operations. He will work to co-ordinate and leverage opportunities across regions through global strategic accounts, and to establish a global network of distribution partners to drive Mitel's market presence. In addition, with a strategic vision to expand Mitel's historic strength in vertical markets, Mr. Bevington will introduce and implement a series of global vertical market sales programs. He will also play a lead role in assessing and evaluating potential merger and acquisition opportunities for the company. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Bevington has held a series of senior sales management positions at Mitel for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, Mitel has successfully entered and expanded its market presence in regions around the world. Prior to his current position, Mr. Bevington led Mitel's Europe, Middle East and Africa sales organization, which now holds the No. 1 market share position.

Jon Brinton Mr. Jon D. Brinton is Senior Vice President, Strategy and Integration — Products and Solutions Group of Mitel Networks Corp. Mr. Brinton joined the Corporation in 1999 through the acquisition of his own corporation, Network Services Agency, Inc. by Inter-Tel Technologies, Inc. (now known as Mitel Technologies, Inc.). Through the years, Mr. Brinton has held various positions within the Corporation including: General Manager, Mitel Networks Solutions, Vice President of Networks Services, and President of Mitel NetSolutions, Inc. Mr. Brinton holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Canyon University.

Rajib Das Mr. Rajib Das is Senior Vice President - Global Service Delivery of the Company. Mr. Das is Senior Vice President of Global Service Delivery, responsible for the Professional Services, Support Services and Field Operations teams that comprise Mitel’s Global Services organization. Most recently, he was Vice President of Mitel Global Cloud Operations leading the high-growth cloud operations team across multiple regions. Rajib brings to Mitel more than two decades of industry experience across cloud and managed services, product support and implementation services, and leading large and culturally diverse global service delivery organizations for multinational companies. He joined Mitel in 2016 from Hewlett Packard, where as Senior Director, Cloud Services, he played a key role in the outsourcing of the cloud services delivery function from Avaya to HP. Prior to HP, Rajib was with Avaya for more than a decade, driving initiatives centered on service delivery, integration and quality improvements. Rajib has rich experience in managing large service delivery organizations across the globe, including in India, China, Argentina, North America and EMEA. In addition, he worked at Oracle, Philips, and Tata Steel in India in a variety of product support and finance roles. Rajib completed the Executive Program in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (Kolkata, India), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Xavier’s College (Kolkata, India). He also completed the Company Secretary program from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India; the Cost Accountant program from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India; and the Chartered Accountant program from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Rajib has a variety of industry certifications, including ITIL Expert, Certified Support Manager and Six Sigma.

Jamshid Rezaei Mr. Jamshid Rezaei is Chief Information Officer of the Company. As Chief Information Officer, Jamshid is responsible for driving Mitel’s information technology (IT) initiatives, as well as developing and executing Mitel’s own digital transformation efforts. A passionate driver of change and innovation, Jamshid has been at the forefront of digital technology implementation in business communications for nearly two decades. He joined Mitel in February 2014 following the acquisition of Aastra Technologies, where he held various leadership roles in IT and business operations. As Aastra’s Vice President of IT, Jamshid was instrumental in leading the strategic application of IT to support the company’s successful rise from start-up to a global player in the communications space. He oversaw Aastra’s IT initiatives throughout 14 years of growth, both organically and through acquisitions, including carrying out all IT M&A due diligence, integration and migration activities related to Aastra’s acquisitions of the Ascom PBX System division, the EADS Enterprise Telephony business, the DeTeWe Telecommunications Systems business, and the Ericsson PBX division. In 2012, he assumed the role of Vice President of Global Operations for Aastra and spearheaded the introduction of supply chain management simplifications, including process improvements in inventory and order management. He also initiated warehouse and contract manufacturing consolidation programs to increase cost savings and improve operational efficiencies prior to Aastra’s acquisition by Mitel. In 2017, Jamshid was named an IDG Computerworld Premier 100 Technology Leader, recognized for his exceptional leadership and innovative approach to business. Jamshid holds an Information Technology Diploma from CDI College of Business and Technology (Toronto, Canada) and is a member of the CIO Association of Canada.

Wesley Durow Mr. Wesley Durow serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Mitel Networks Corp., with effect from 9 April 2015. Mr. Durow joined us in April 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer as a 20-year technology industry veteran with deep domain knowledge in cloud-based, real-time communications for both enterprises and service providers. Prior to joining Mitel, Mr. Durow was Vice President of Global Marketing for Sonus Networks, Inc. Prior to that Mr. Durow was Chief Marketing Officer at Fonality, Inc. and served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Marketing for Avaya, Inc. Mr. Durow spent more than a decade with Nortel in a number of leadership roles, including end-to-end marketing, go-to-market, and strategic planning for their enterprise business. Mr. Durow began his career in advertising, helping to build brands for leading companies including American Airlines, Pace Picante Sauce, NationsBank (now Bank of America), The Dial Corporation and GTE (now Verizon). Mr. Durow earned his Master’s degree in Advertising from Northwestern University and his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Northern Iowa.

Peter Charbonneau Mr. Peter D. Charbonneau serves as Lead Independent Director of Mitel Networks Corp. He is an independent corporate director of several companies. Mr. Charbonneau served as a General Partner at Skypoint Capital Corporation, an early-stage technology venture capital firm, a position he held from January 2001 to March 2015. From June 2000 to December 2000, Mr. Charbonneau was an Executive Vice President of March Networks Corporation. Mr. Charbonneau was appointed to our board of directors on February 16, 2001. Prior to his involvement with March Networks Corporation, Mr. Charbonneau spent 13 years at Newbridge Networks Corporation acting in numerous capacities including as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, President and Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman. He also served as a member of Newbridge Networks Corporation’s board of directors between 1996 and 2000. Mr. Charbonneau currently serves on the board of directors of Teradici Corporation. Mr. Charbonneau holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ottawa and an MBA from University of Western Ontario. He has been a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (and its predecessor, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario) since 1979 and in June 2003 was elected by the Institute as a Fellow of the Institute in recognition of outstanding career achievements and leadership contributions to the community and to the profession. Mr. Charbonneau also holds the ICD.D certification, having completed the Directors’ Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

Benjamin Ball Mr. Benjamin H. Ball serves as an Independent Director of Mitel Networks Corp. He is a founding partner of Francisco Partners Management, LLC, which is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the information technology market. Mr. Ball focuses primarily on investments in the communications and hardware systems sectors. Mr. Ball was appointed to our board of directors on October 23, 2007. He also serves on the board of directors of Cross Match Technologies, Inc., Source Photonics, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Metaswitch Networks, Inc. and WebTrends, Inc. Prior to founding Francisco Partners, Mr. Ball was a Vice President with TA Associates where he led private equity investments in the software, semiconductor and communications segments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ball worked for AEA Investors, a New York-based private equity firm, and also for the consulting firm of Bain & Company. Mr. Ball holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Martha Bejar Ms. Martha Helena Bejar is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Bejar is co-Founder of Red Bison Advisory Group, LLC established in January 2014. Red Bison is a company that identifies opportunities with proven enterprises in China, the Middle East, and the United States, and creates dynamic partnerships focused in two sectors; natural resources, and information, communication, technology (ICT). Ms. Bejar serves on the board of directors at CenturyLink Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, and UniumWiFi Inc. Ms. Bejar is a member of the President’s Advisory Group at EastWest Institute in New York, and a Board rustee at Rainiers Scholars in Seattle. Most recently, Ms. Bejar served on the Board of Polycom, Inc. from October 013 to September 2016 when the company was sold. Until December 2015, Ms. Bejar held the position of CEO and Director of FlowMobile. Prior to joining Flow Mobile, Ms. Bejar was Chairperson/CEO of Wipro Infocrossing Cloud Computing Services (A Wipro Company). Prior to Wipro, Ms. Bejar was Corporate Vice President for Communications at Microsoft responsible for service and content providers, addressing the specific needs of wireline and wireless telecommunications companies, cable operators, hosting service providers, and media and entertainment companies. Before Microsoft, Ms. Bejar held various executive positions at Nortel Networks reporting to the CEO, including president of the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. Ms. Bejar is the recipient of numerous industry awards including; top fifty Hispanic women in the United States by Hispanic Inc. Business Magazine, and the Hispanic Business Media’s award for the 2008 Woman of the Year and the Visionary Award from LISTA (Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology Association). Ms. Bejar received an Advanced Management Program degree from Harvard University Business School.

John McHugh Mr. John P. McHugh serves as an Independent Director of Mitel Networks Corp. Mr. McHugh is an enterprise networking industry veteran with over 30 years of related experience. Since July 2013, Mr. McHugh has been the Senior Vice President of NETGEAR Inc., a company providing networking, storage and media solutions to consumers, small businesses and service providers. Mr. McHugh is the General Manager of the Commercial Business Unit where he is responsible for SMB networking product marketing, research and development, strategic planning and business development. Prior to this role, Mr. McHugh was the Chief Marketing Officer for Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., a public company which offers data center networking and end-to-end enterprise and service provider networking solutions. Previously, Mr. McHugh was Vice President and General Manager of Nortel Networks Limited’s Enterprise Network Solutions Business Unit and oversaw the restructuring and divestiture of that organization from Nortel. He also served briefly as a consultative executive at Silver Lake Management, L.L.C. where he worked on technology and company evaluations. Mr. McHugh also had a 26-year career at Hewlett-Packard Co., where he held a variety of executive management positions including Vice President and Worldwide General Manager of HP ProCurve Networking. Mr. McHugh was responsible for global operations, sales, channels, marketing, research and development, strategic planning and business development. Mr. McHugh holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna Mr. Sudhakar Ramakrishna serves as Independent Director of Mitel Networks Corporation. He is Chief Executive Officer for Pulse Secure LLC, where he has overseen all aspects of business strategy and execution since July 2015. Mr. Ramakrishna brings nearly 25 years of experience across the cloud, mobility, networking, security and collaboration markets. Prior to joining Pulse Secure, Mr. Ramakrishna served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Enterprise and Service Provider Division of Citrix where he had profit and loss responsibility for approximately a $2.5 billion portfolio of virtualization, cloud networking, mobile platforms and cloud services solutions. Prior to Citrix, he was at Polycom and was President of Products and Services. Mr. Ramakrishna has also held senior leadership roles at Motorola, 3COM and US Robotics. Mr. Ramakrishna is also a member of the board of directors at Tely Labs. Mr. Ramakrishna earned his Master’s degree in Computer Science from Kansas State, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.