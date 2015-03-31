Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,439.95INR
6:23am BST
1,439.95INR
6:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-26.75 (-1.82%)
Rs-26.75 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
Rs1,466.70
Rs1,466.70
Open
Rs1,456.05
Rs1,456.05
Day's High
Rs1,469.95
Rs1,469.95
Day's Low
Rs1,433.75
Rs1,433.75
Volume
26,347
26,347
Avg. Vol
162,485
162,485
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00
Rs437.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Motilal Oswal
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Shalibhadra Shah
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Raamdeo Agrawal
|2009
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Navin Agarwal
|44
|2005
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sharda Agarwal
|2014
|Additional Independent Woman Director
|
Vivek Paranjpe
|62
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Praveen Tripathi
|58
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Motilal Oswal
|Mr. Motilal Oswal is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company till April 30, 2011. He is an Indian national and has been a director since the incorporation of the Issuer. He is an Associate of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Motilal Oswal had been elected the director of BSE and joined the governing board in 1998. He has served on various committees of BSE, NSE, CDSL and SEBI. He was awarded the “Rashtriya Samman Patra” by Central Board of Direct Taxes for a period of 5 years from 1995 to 1999.
|
Shalibhadra Shah
|
Raamdeo Agrawal
|Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from October 14, 2009. He was appointed to the Board as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Agarwal is the first Director named in the Articles of Association of the Company. He is an Associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is the member of the National Committee on Capital Markets of the Confederation of Indian Industry 10111. Mr. Agarwal specialises in equity research and has been writing the annual ‘Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study’ since its inception in 1996. He has also featured on wizards of Dalal Street on CNBC TV 18. In 1986, he wrote the book ‘Corporate Numbers Game’ along with co-author Mr. Ram K Piparia. Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal is the man behind the research capability at Motilal Oswal Securities Limited. Mr. Agrawal was awarded the ‘Rashtriya Samman Patra” by Central Board of Direct Taxes for a period of 5 years from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Agarwal is on the Board of various Companies, he is Joint Managing Director of Motilal OswaL Securities Limited and Chairman of Motilat Oswal Venture Capital Advisors Private Limited. Mr. Agarwal is Director of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Private Limited, MotilaL Oswat Capital Markets Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Insurance Broker Private Limited and Passionate Investment Management Private Limited.
|
Navin Agarwal
|Mr. Navin Agarwal is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Mr. Navin Agarwal is responsible for business development of the Institutional Business of Motilal Oswal Securities Limited. He also holds Directorships in Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Capital Markets Private Limited. He started his career as senior analyst with Insight Asset Management in 1994. In 1996 he was appointed as the Head of Research at Insight Asset Management and subsequently took up the additional responsibility of portfolio management services in 1998 in the same company. Mr Navin Agarwal joined the company organization in June 2000. He has made contribution to the development of Institutional Business of the company over his tenure during the last decade. He is Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountant and Works Accountant of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and The Institute of Chartered Financial Analyst.
|
Sharda Agarwal
|
Vivek Paranjpe
|Mr. Vivek Paranjpe is Non-Executive Independent Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He has done B.Sc. (Hons.) from Ferguson College, Pune with distinction in Botany and Postgraduate Honors Diploma in Industrial relations and welfare from XLRI, Jamshedpur, India. He has held a post of honorary CEO, National HRD Network of India from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Vivek Paranjpe was a member of National Wages Council from 2000 to 2001, Tripartite Committee on Executive Unions and Domestic services study group. He has held the position of Vice President in Delhi Management Association and Vice Chairman in ISTD, New Delhi. He is an author of two books viz. HR Management in India - A Legal Perspective and Strategic HR Planning. Currently, he is a HR Head in Reliance Group.
|
Praveen Tripathi
|Mr. Praveen Tripathi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He has done Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and B. Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He has held the position of President-Marketing and Sales services in Pidilite Industries Limited from August 2009 to August 2010. He has held the post of Strategic Planning Director, P&G, Greater China from September 2002 to September 2003 and was member of Publicis Groups P&G Global Media Team. He worked in MARG Marketing and Research Group Private Limited from April 1986 to September, 1996. He is also the visiting faculty at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad. He is currently holding the post of Chief Executive Offi cer in Magic9 Media and Consumer Knowledge Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Motilal Oswal
|24,000,000
|
Shalibhadra Shah
|--
|
Raamdeo Agrawal
|24,000,000
|
Navin Agarwal
|--
|
Sharda Agarwal
|340,000
|
Vivek Paranjpe
|530,000
|
Praveen Tripathi
|520,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Motilal Oswal
|0
|0
|
Shalibhadra Shah
|0
|0
|
Raamdeo Agrawal
|0
|0
|
Navin Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Sharda Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Vivek Paranjpe
|0
|0
|
Praveen Tripathi
|0
|0