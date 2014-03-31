Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

Name Description

Mukund Chaudhari Shri. Mukund P. Chaudhari is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.

Rakesh Tumane Shri. Rakesh Tumane serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He belongs to 1994 batch of India P&T Account & Finance Services.

Neeraj Pandey Mr. Neeraj Dutt Pandey is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Moil Ltd. He holds a masters’ degree in Commerce and is law graduate from Indore University. He completed his Company Secretarial Course in 2002 from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi. He started his career in 2002 as a Company Secretary with Indo Thai Securities Limited. He has worked with companies such as D&H Secheron Electrodes Limited and Arihant Capital Market Limited. He joined the Company as Company Secretary on September 1, 2008 and his current role holding the charge of Company Secretary to the Company.

Dipankar Shome Shri. Dipankar Shome serves as Director - Production and Planning, Director of the Company. He has 30 years of working experience in the sphere of production, mine planning, HR.

Apurva Chandra Shri. Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Government Nominee Director of Moil Ltd., effective March 19, 2013. He is a Principal Secretary (Industries), Industries, Energy & Labour Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

T. Srinivas Shri. T. Srinivas serves as Government Nominee Director of MOIL Limited. He is holding the post of Joint Secretary in Ministry of Steel.