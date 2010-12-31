MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)

Name Description

Zsolt Hernadi Mr. Zsolt Hernadi has been Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since June 11, 2001. He has occupied the post of Member of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since February 24, 1999. Mr. Hernadi has been Member of the Corporate Governance and Remuneration Committee in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since September 8, 2000. Between 1989 and 1994, he occupied various positions at the Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Plc, being its Deputy General Manager between 1992 and 1994. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of Hungarian Savings Cooperatives between 1994 and 2001, and Member of its Board of Directors between 1994 and 2002. Between 1995 and 2001, Mr. Hernadi was Member of the Board of Directors of the Hungarian Banking Association. He is Member of the Board of Directors at OTP Bank since 2011. Since 2001, he has been Member of the European Round Table of Industrials.

Gyorgy Mosonyi Mr. Gyorgy Mosonyi has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since June 8, 2011. He has been Member of the of the Supervisory Board of the Comany since May 1, 2011. He was Group Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors from July 19, 1999 until May 1, 2011. Mr. Mosonyi held the post of Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt from June 29, 2006 until 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors TVK Plc. From 1974 onwards, he worked for the Hungarian Agency of Shell International Petroleum Co. and from 1986 he held the position of Commercial Director. In 1991 he worked at Shell headquarters, London. Between 1992 and 1993, he was Managing Director of Shell-Interag Ltd, and between 1994 and 1999, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Hungary Rt. During this period he became Chairman of Shell’s Central and East European Region and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Czech Republic in 1998. He is Honorary President of the Association of Joint Ventures and Vice Chairman of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 1972, he obtained Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Veszprem University.

Jozsef Molnar Mr. Jozsef Molnar has been Group Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since June 17, 2013. He served also as Acting Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production of the Company between October 1, 2012 and June 17, 2013. He is Member of the Sustainable Development Committee since September 5, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. since October, 12, 2007 to May 1, 2011. He has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company on Sptember 3, 2004. Mr. Molnar served as Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. since July 19, 1999. He has been Member of the Board of Directors in TVK since April 2001, and Member of the Board of Directors in Slovnaft a.s. since January 2004. From 1978 to 2001, Mr. Molnar held various management positions in BorsodChem Plc, including Pricing Department Head from 1982 to 1987, and Economics Department Head from 1987 to 1991. Between 1991 and 2001, he served as Chief Financial Officer and First Deputy to Chief Executive Officer in BorsodChem Plc. Between 2001 and 2003, he was Chief Executive Officer in TVK. He gradauted from University of Budapest in 1978.

Sandor Csanyi Dr. Sandor Csanyi has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since 2001. He joined the Company's Board of Directors on October 20, 2000. He has also served as Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Remuneration Committee in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. since November 17, 2000. He started his career at the Ministry of Finance and continued at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and later at the Hungarian Credit Bank. Between 1989 and 1992, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial & Credit Bank (K&H), and since 1992, he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the OTP Bank Plc. He is Member of MasterCard European Board, Member of the Hungarian Banking Association Board and Co-Chairman of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of two OTP Bank Group members: DSK and OTP Garancia Insurance. He has been Professor of the University of Western Hungary since 2004. Dr. Csanyi is Member of the International Association of Business Leaders, and of the Institut International d’Etudes Bancaires. He graduated from the University of Budapest (Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem) in Business Administration (Bachelors degree in 1980) and in Finance (Masters degree in 1983).

Attila Chikan Dr. Attila Laszlo Chikan has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since December 5, 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on April 30, 2004. He has been working for Budapest University of Economic Sciences since 1968. Between 1989 and 1998, he served as Head of the Business Economics Department and acted as Minister of Economic Affairs in1998 and 1999. He was Rector of Budapest University of Economic Sciences between 2000 and 2003 and he is Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. Dr. Chikan holds several positions in Hungarian and international professional organizations, and serves as Member of the editorial boards of several international journals. Dr. Chikan also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Richter Gedeon Plc.

Jozsef Simola Mr. Jozsef Farkas Simola has served as Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since May 1, 2011. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of the Corporate Centre of MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since April 2004. He joined the Company in 2003. Mr. Simola has served as Member of the Board of Directors in Slovnaft as since May 2004 and Member of the Board of Directors in TVK since April 2005. He si Member of the Board of Directors of IES S.p.A. Between 1991 and 1992, he worked as an Strategic Action Planning Expert at General Electric Tungsram. After that, he was employed as Auditor and consultant at Arthur Andersen. In 1996, he joined the Boston Consulting Group, where he held various managerial positions in Hungary, Germany and Australia. In 2003, he was appointed Director of Corporate Centre in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. Between April 2004 and April 2005, Mr. Simola was Member of the Supervisory Board of TVK. In 1991, he obtained Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering from Budapesti Muszaki es Gazdasagtudomanyi Egyetem. In 1995, he completed studies at INSEAD (Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires) in France with Masters of Business Administration degree.

Sandor Fasimon Mr. Sandor Fasimon has been Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer of MOL Magyar Olaj -es Gazipari Nyrt as of October 1, 2012. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from June 1, 2011. He is also Member of the Board of Hungarian Hydrocarbon Stockpiling Association and Member of the Board of MOL Energy Trade Limited. From 1991 Mr. Fasimon held various management positions at Mineralimpex Hungarian Foreign Trade Company for Oil & Mining Products. Between 1996 and 1997 Counsellor, Head of the Tripoli (Libya) Hungarian Commercial Section. From 1999 to 2003 Mr. Fasimon worked for MOL as Supply Director in the field of crude oil and crude oil products and from 2002 he acted as Managing Director of Moltrade-Mineralimpex Co. Ltd. Between 2003 and 2006 he was the Managing Director of Natural Gas Division of MOL Plc. From 2006 until 2009 he acted as General Director of MOL-Russ LLc. Between 2009 and 2011 he worked as Senior Vice President of Supply & Trading Division.

Ferenc Horvath Mr. Ferenc Horvath has served as Executive Vice President of MOL Downstream and Member of the Executive Board at MOL Magyar Olay- es Gazipari Nyrt since May 1, 2011. Prior to this he served as Executive Vice President for Refining and Marketing Division and also Member of the Executive Board of MOL Magyar Olay- es Gazipari Nyrt since November 2003. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IES Mantua since November, 2007 and he has been Member of the Board of Directors of SLOVNAFT since May, 2007, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of TVK since May 2011. From 1984 to 1989, he worked for Mineralimpex, the Hungarian Foreign Trade Company for Oil and Mining Products. Between 1991and 1997, Mr. Ferenc was Managing Director of Allcom Trading Co. He joined MOL Plc in 1998 as Director of LPG Business Unit, and worked from January 2001 onwards as Sales Director, being responsible for the sales of MOL’s entire product range (petrol, diesel, petroleum products, bitumen, LPG, lubricants, and so on). Between 2002 and 2003 he was Commercial Director, sales activities having broadened to encompass the supply of crude oil and raw materials necessary for the refining of crude oil.

Oszkar Vilagi Dr. Oszkar Vilagi has served as Member of the Executive Board for Power Issues and Member of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since May 1, 2011 he was appointed Member of the Executive Board at the Company on April 30, 2011. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Slovnaft, Chairman of Slovnaft’s Board of Directors and Member of the Supervisory Board of INA d.d. Between 1990 and 1992 he was the member of the Czechoslovak Parliament in Prague. From 1996 he was performing in governing bodies of various Slovak companies including former Polnobanka, Slovenska poistovna and Slovak Railways (ZSR). He has been the legal advisor of several foreign investors in big restructuring projects of Slovak industry (US Steel, France Telecom, OTP, MOL), since 2002 he was member of the team preparing strategic partnership and integration of SLOVNAFT and MOL. Before becoming a member of the Board of Directors in SLOVNAFT in 2005 he was a Member of its Supervisory Board. Mr. Vilagi graduated from the Faculty of Law at Univerzita Komenskeho v Bratislave in 1985 and achieved the academic title D.C.L. Since 1992 he is the member of the Slovak Bar Association.

Zoltan Aldott Mr. Zoltan Sandor Aldott has served as Member of the Executive Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since June 1, 2011. In addition he is President of the Management Board of INA, a company from MOL Group. Prior to this he served as Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production and Member of the Executive Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt from September, 2004 until June 1, 2011. Between 1990 and 1991, he was Associate at Creditum Financial Consulting Ltd., and then, between 1992 and 1995, he held various positions at Eurocorp Financial Consulting Ltd. Mr. Aldott started working for MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. in 1995, serving as Manager in the Privatization Department till 1997. Between 1997 and 1999, he served as the Company’s Director for Capital Markets. From 1999, Mr. Aldott served as Director of Strategy and Business Development. From November 2000, he acted as Chief Strategy Officer and then, since June 2001, as Group Chief Strategy Officer.

Berislav Gaso Mr. Berislav Gaso serves as Member of the Executive Board, COO of MOL Group Upstream at MOL Hungarian Oil and GAS Public Limited Company. From September 2012 until April 2015 he was Senior Vice President of Controlling, Accounting and Tax at the Company. Prior to this, he was Executive Director for Corporate Services at the Company. Before joining MOL Group he was an Associate Principal at McKinsey&Company for five years.

Anwar al-Kharusi Dr. Anwar al-Kharusi has been Member of the Board of Directors of MOL Hungarian Oil and GAS Public Limited Company since April 30, 2014. He is a Ph.D. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of London, UK. He has 20 years of oil and gas industry experience: he has been working at Petroleum Development in Oman, Shell International Exploration and Production in the Netherlands and Knowledge Reservoir in the United Kingdom. Dr. Anwar al-Kharusi has been working in various positions at Oman Oil Company since 2009, recently as the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions - Upstream International.

Janos Martonyi Prof. Janos Martonyi has been Member of the Board of Directors of MOL Hungarian Oil and GAS Public Limited Company since July 1, 2014. He is a Doctor of Law and Political Sciences, gained PhD in Law and Political Sciences in 1979, politician, legal expert, diplomat, lawyer and university professor. Between 1984 and 1994 he held different positions in the Ministry of Foreign Trade and in the Ministry of Trade, then served as Administrative State Secretary in the Ministry for International Economic Relations and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, between 1994 and 1998, then from 2002 until 2009 lawyer and managing partner at Baker & McKenzie’s local office. He has been the Foreign Minister of Hungary during the first and second Orban Government (1998–2002, 2010–2014). Since 1987 he has lectured at several universities, among them at the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences of ELTE University, the Szeged University of Sciences, the College of Europe in Brugge and Natolin (Warsaw) and the Central European University. He is member of the Batthyany Circle of Professors and of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts. He published studies and essays in the field of international law and international politics. He is an international arbitrator, president of the Free Europe Centre for European Integration of the Fidesz Hungarian Civic Union, the Nezopont Foundation and the Hungarian Association for Civic Cooperation, member of the Board of the European People’s Party’s foundation (Centre for European Studies). Prof. Martonyi has been decorated with Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary, National Order of the Legion of Honour of France (commander’s and officer’s rank), National Order of Merit of France, as well as British, Austrian, Polish and Bulgarian state decorations.

Laszlo Parragh Dr. Laszlo Parragh has served as Member of the Board of Directors in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since April 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Sustainable Development Committee at the Company. From 1989 he served as Chairman of the Parragh Trade and Holding Ltd. From 1993 he served as Member of the Presidium of the Confederation of Hungarian Employers and Industrialists (MGYOSZ), including the period between 1994 and 2000 when he served as Vice President. He served as Member of the Advisory Committee for Economic Affairs of the Prime Minister between 1998 and 2002. From 2000 he served as President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and between 2002 and 2003 as Chairman of KA-VOSZ Ltd. Since 2002 he has served as Member of Board of Directors in MEHIB Plc, EXIM Bank Plc and GYSEV Ltd (Gyor-Sopron-Ebenfurt Austro-Hungarian Railway Corporation). From 2003 he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KA-VOSZ Ltd. and Vice President of GYSEV Plc. From 2009 he holds a post of Chairman of KAVOSZ Garantiqa and President-in-office of the Economic and Social Council. From 2009 he acts as Associate Professor in the Budapest College of Economics and in West Hungary College of Economics.

Anthony Radev Dr. Anthony Radev has been Member of the Board of Directors of MOL Hungarian Oil and GAS Public Limited Company since April 30, 2014. He was a Director of McKinsey & Company for over 22 years. Joining the Firm in 1991 in Germany, he was one of the founding partners of the Eastern European office in 1993. He opened up personally the McKinsey offices in Budapest (1995), Zagreb (2003), Sofia (2005) and Bucharest (2008). He was also leading McKinsey Financial Institutions Practice in Eastern Europe. With McKinsey, Anthony has completed a vast number of engagements in almost all sectors of the economy and the public sector – from financial institutions through service industries to manufacturing industries.

Martin Roman Dr. Martin Roman has served as Member of the Board of Directors at MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since April 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Corporate Governance and Remuneration Committee. He started his career in 1993 aas Director of Commerce of Wolf Bergstrasse CR s.r.o., then between 1994 and 1999 he served as Chief Executive Officer in Janka Radotin as, and, following the entry of LENNOX (US-based company) in 1998 as a partner, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Between 2000 and 2004he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in SKODA HOLDING as, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CEZ as from 2004 and currently he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CEZ as. Mr. Roman is also Member of the Supervisory Board of the Prague Stock Exchange, a member of the Board of Directors of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS; (he served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Czech Railways between 2007 and 2009 and as Vice President of the Confederation of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic from 2007 to 2011). In 2010, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Insurance Group.

Zsigmond Jarai Mr. Zsigmond Jarai has served as Member of the Board of Directors at MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyrt since April 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Finance and Risk Management Committee at the Company. He began his career in 1976 and until 1986 he served on various managerial positions in the State Development Bank. In the mean time he served as Consultant in the Ministry of Water Supply of Mongolia (between 1977 and 78). Following this, Mr. Jarai served as Director, then Deputy General Manager in Budapest Bank Plc. (between 1987 and 1989). Between 1989 and 1990 he served as Deputy minister in the Ministry of Finance and Director of State Bank Supervision. Between 1990 and 1992 he served as Director of East-Europe in James Capel & Co., London. Between 1993 and 1995 he worked as Managing Director of Samuel Montagu Financial Consultant and Securities Company. Between 1995 and 1998 he served as Chief Executive Officer, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABN AMRO Bank Rt. (formerly Hungarian Credit Bank Ltd.). At the same time he worked as Chairman of Budapest Stock Exchange (between 1996 and1998). He served as Minister of Finance between 1998 and 2000, then Chairman of the National Bank of Hungary from 2001 until 2007. From 2007 founder and Chairman of Supervisory Board of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Ltd.

John Charody Mr. John I. Charody has served as Member of the Supervisory Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since October 11, 2002. Mr. Charody has also served as Member of the Audit Committee in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt. since April 27, 2006. He is Member of the British Empire and Justice of Peace. Between 1953 and 1956, he worked in the Geophysical Institute of the Oil Exploration and Development Company. Then, he was Director in various companies from Australia including Bridge Oil Ltd., Aurora Minerals, Project Mining and Chief Executive Officer in Winton Enterprises Pty. Ltd. and Galina Investment International Consulting Company. He has been Fellow of the Institute of Australian Directors since 1971, of the Australian Institute of Management since 1967, and of the Justice of Peace since 1972. In 1990, he was appointed Minister of Commerce in Budapest by the Federal Government of Australia with regional responsibilities in 12 countries. Mr. Charody has also served as Deputy Chairman of the Board in QBE Atlasz Insurance Private Ltd. Co. since 1997. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board in Nemzeti Ingatlanfejleszto Ltd. and Member of the Board of Directors in Pick Rt. and Csanyi Foundation.

Slavomir Hatina Mr. Slavomir Hatina has served as Member of the Supervisory Board in MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since October 11, 2002. Mr. Hatina joined Slovnaft in 1970, working in various positions. From 1994 to December 2001, he worked for Slovnaft as Bratislava, between 1994 and 1998 as Chief Executive Officer and between 1998 and 2001 as President. From 1994 to February 2005, Mr. Hatina served as Chairman of the Board of Directors in Slovnaft as. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Slovintegra a.s.. Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIATEC GROUP, a.s., and member of the Administrative Board of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava.

Andrea Hegedus Ms. Andrea Hegedus has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since October 12, 2012. She started her career in 1990 at Transdanubian Petroleum Company Szazhalombatta as a chemist. Further studied and qualified as cash affair and sociology. Since 1995 she has been the MOL Trade Union of Petroleum Industry representative Szazhalombatta with special attention to the area of production, continuous shift workers safety.

Attila Juhasz Mr. Attila Juhasz has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt since October 12, 2007. Mr. Juhasz joined the Company in 1986. Throughout his career, he has held various positions in the Exploration and Production field. He is also Chairman of the Kiskunhalas Branch of MOL Trade Union of Production Workers, and Member of the Workers Council since its foundation.

Ivan Miklos Mr. Ivan Miklos has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MOL Hungarian Oil and GAS Public Limited Company since May 1, 2016. He is former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic (2002-2006, 2010-2012), Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (1998-2002), Minister of Privatization (1991-1992). He co-founded and led a think-tank MESA10 (1992-1998). During 2006-2010 and 2012-2016 he was a Member of Parliament. In 2014 he was appointed as a President of MESA 10 and became a member of the International Advisory Board of National Reform Council of Ukraine and VoxUkraine. Since February 2015 he has served as a Chief Advisor to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine and as an Advisor to the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

Sandor Puskas Dr. Sandor Puskas has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employees' Representative at MOL Magyar Olay- es Gazipari Nyrt since April 28, 2011. He works at MOL as a Petroleum Engineer since 1985. He present is a Petroleum Engineer and holds R&D Senior Expert position at the New Technologies and R&D Department at the Exploration and Production Division of MOL, in Szeged, Hungary. He has 25 years of experience as a field, research and development engineer in the crude oil production. Dr. Puskas is the author and coauthor of several technical papers. Dr. Puskas holds Engineer degree in petroleum engineering from Moscow State Gubkin Oil and Gas University and Doctorate of Science degree in colloid chemistry from Jozsef Attila University in Szeged, Hungary. He holds a postgraduate degree in R&D management and Human management from Budapest University of Economic Sciences and State Administration (Budapesti Kozgazdasagtudomanyi Egyetem Vezetokepzo Intezete), Management Development Centre.