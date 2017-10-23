Moneta Money Bank as (MONET.PR)

Name Description

Maria Luisa Cicognani Ms. Maria Luisa Cicognani has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. since 2017. She is also member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of MONETA. She graduated from business and administration program at the University of Bocconi in Milan, the Japanese Economy and business at the International University of Japan, and received the doctoral degree in international economics at SAIS John Hopkins University in Washington. Ms. Cicognani has extensive experience in the field of banking and corporate governance. In the years 1993 - 2005 she worked in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, subsequently she was a Director of financial institutions at Merrill Lynch and Executive Director, Head of the Department of Financial Institutions, Renaissance Capital, in London and Moscow. Here she led a team of bankers in the development of practice in the segment of financial institutions in Africa and in the territory of the former USSR. In the years 2008 to 2014 she was Executive Director of the London branch of Mediobanca, where she was responsible for M&A advice to clients in emerging markets (except China and South America). Subsequently, she worked as a member of the Board for the Azimut Global Counseling Srl (Italy) and Azimut International Holding SA (Luxembourg), Non-Executive Member of the Board of Arafa Holding (Egypt), and Board observer in Baird Group (United Kingdom), a subsidiary of Arafa Holding. Prior to joining MONETA Money Bank, Mrs. Cicognani worked as an adviser to CEO of Kudi Digital Bank, which is a holding platform meant to acquire banks in Africa and transform them into digital banking platforms.

Tomas Spurny Mr. Tomas Spurny serves Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at GE Money Bank, as. He started his career at McKinsey & Company and has extensive experience from managerial positions in the banking and financial sector. Serving as the CEO or CFO, he worked at major banks in Central and Eastern Europe, including the CIB Bank in Hungary, at PPF Group companies, at Komercní banka, at CCS in the Czech Republic, and also at VÚB a.s., an Intesa Sanpaolo bank in Slovakia. Between 2012 and 2015 he served as the CEO of Romania's biggest bank, BCR. Since October 2015, he has been CEO and Chairman of the Board of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. He holds a bachelor's degree from New York University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Miroslav Singer Mr. Miroslav Singer has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. since 2017. He is also Chair of the Risk Committee and member of Remuneration and Nomination Committees of the Supervisory Board of MONETA. He graduated from the Prague School of Economics, where he obtained an engineering degree in econometrics and operations research as well as from the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a doctoral degree in econometrics and labor. Mr. Singer served for 11 years as the Vice governor and the Governor of the Czech National Bank and has also broad professional experience in board positions. Mr. Singer served since 1994 until 1996 at the Center for economic research and doctoral studies at the Charles University in the Economic Institute of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, where he was Deputy Director for research. Mr. Singer, in the years 1995 to 1996, worked as a member of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors of Ceská pojištovna, a.s., then he joined Expandia Group, where he served as the Chief Economist and member of the Supervisory Board of Expandia Bank. In the years 2001 to 2005 he was Director of Business Restructuring Services in the international consulting company PwC. From 2005 till 2016, he served in the management of the Czech National Bank, at first since 2010 as a Vice governor and then as a Governor of the Czech National Bank. Apart from his position as Vice-chair of Supervisory Board of MONETA Money Bank he currently holds position of member of Supervisory Board of Generali Pojištovna and Chief economist in Generali CEE Holding.

Philip Holemans Mr. Philip Holemans serves as Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. He joined GE group in 1998. He worked at the headquarters of the company GE Capital Fleet Services, which operated out of Brussels, and he has held increasingly senior positions in the area of finance throughout the company GE Capital. Before joining MONETA Money Bank, he worked almost five years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the company GE Capital for Germany and Benelux. Since January 2014, he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer MONETA Money Bank, a. s., and, since July 2014, he has been a member of the board of directors of MONETA Money Bank, a. s. He has a Master´s degree in applied economics from Leuven University in Belgium.

Albert van Veen Mr. Albert Piet van Veen has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. since May 2017. During more than twenty years of his professional career he has gained experience in telecoms, banking and insurance from several countries. In ING, where he worked for 8 years, he was as the CIO responsible for separation of ING Insurance and transformation into NN and for the IPO. He came to MONETA Money Bank, a.s., from the position of Chief Digital Officer in Schiphol Group. As the leader of digital transformation, he managed to accelerate digital services and, together with a team of innovators, he explored new technologies to find new business models for the Schiphol airport to become the best digital airport in the world. In the Bank he is again responsible for digital transformation and in charge of the IT Division, Shared Services Centre, and Project Management Office. He studied Management Science and Business Engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology, and Logistical and Physical Distribution Systems at Technical University of Crete.

Carl Voekt Mr. Carlo Normann Voekt has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. since January 2013. His career started back in 1990 in Vienna in the area of Project and Structured Finance of Creditanstalt, followed by a short secondment to the International Finance Corporation in Washington and since 1996 he had been working in Poland. During his more than 15 years stay in Poland, Norman held different senior positions in Corporate Banking and Risk Management. The last position he held there was Chief Risk Officer and Deputy President of the Management Board at Bank BPH in Warsaw. Throughout his career in Poland he also served on the supervisory boards of several group related companies like mortgage bank, leasing firms and fund management businesses. He holds a university degree with a major in Finance and Marketing gained at the Karl-Franzens University in Graz/Austria.

Jan Novotny Mr. Jan Novotny has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at MONETA Money Bank, a.s. He has worked in several positions at MONETA Money Bank, a.s., since joining the bank in 2003. He began as a commercial banking analyst and later became the data team leader; he also led product development and ultimately product management. He left in 2007 to gain more experience within the GE Capital Group in Singapore, where he was Product Manager for Small and Medium Enterprises for the South-East Asia Region (Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and China). He returned to the Czech Republic the following year, working as Head of the Micro and Small Enterprises Segment, and later as the Manager of the entire Small and Medium Enterprises Segment.

Clare Clarke Mr. Clare Ronald Clarke has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Moneta Money Bank as since April 21, 2016. He is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of MONETA. He holds Associate’s Degree from Dalhousie University. He worked as a HR Manager of Pfizer and also of Warner-Lambert, based in Canada, subsequently he joined Telefonica, where he was HR Executive Director, and, later, a member of the board from 2009 till 2010. His role was based in Prague, reporting to Director Human Resources in London. Mr. Clarke was responsible for Commercial & Technical Learning across Europe region. He designed and implemented Europe Region Commercial/Technical Learning & Development Organization, where he achieved cost reduction of 50%. As the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of the Supervisory Board of MONETA Money Bank, he substantially contributed to successful transition of the Supervisory Board in challenging period of separation of the bank from GE Corporation.

Denis Hall Mr. Denis Arthur Hall has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Moneta Money Bank as since April 21, 2016. He is member of the Risk Committee of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee of MONETA. Previously, Mr. Hall has held senior executive positions as Chief Risk Officer in Citibank (1985-2001), Deutsche Bank (2001-2007) and GE Capital (2007–2016). He is currently the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hyundai Capital Bank Europe based in Frankfurt; a Board and Audit and Risk Committee member of Cembra Money Bank, Zurich, a bank listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange; and a Board member of the Skipton Building Society in the UK.