Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)

Gerald Moeller Dr. Gerald Moeller is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MorphoSys AG since 1999. He also acts as Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at MorphoSys AG, Mr. Moeller has served as Managing Director at HBM BioCapital Management GmbH. Moreover, he holds the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board in the following companies: BioAgency AG, Germany; Brahms AG, Germany; febit holding AG, Germany; Invendo Medical GmbH, Germany (former STM GmbH, Germany); MTM AG, Germany; 4sigma, Bermuda; Find Foundation, Switzerland; and Pelikan Technologies, Inc., United States, among others. Mr. Moeller works as Director of VIVACTA Ltd. in the United Kingdom.

Simon Moroney Dr. Simon E. Moroney is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Morphosys AG since 1998. He is responsible for the AbD Serotec business segment, business development, corporate communications and investor relations, human resources, strategy and planning, and the coordination of the Management Board reporting to the Supervisory Board. Prior to co-founding MorphoSys AG, between 1991 and 1992, Mr. Moroney held positions in the Department of Pharmacology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom. From 1989 to 1990, he served as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. Before that, he worked as Associate in the Chemistry Department of the Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule (ETH), in Zurich, Switzerland, from 1986 to 1989, where he also held the position of Lecturer between 1988 and 1989. From 1984 to 1986 he was an Associate in the Harvard Medical School, Boston, United States, and an employee of ImmunoGen Inc. He studied chemistry in New Zealand, and was a Commonwealth Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he completed a Doctorate in Philosophy in Chemistry in 1984.

Jens Holstein Mr. Jens Holstein is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at MorphoSys AG from May 1, 2011. He is responsible for accounting and controlling, corporate development, treasuryand technical operations including Information Technology (IT), and the corporate legal function. Prior to joining the Company he served as Regional CFO for Europe/Middle East and as Managing Director of Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH. Over nearly 16 years at Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH, he held a variety of financial and general management positions. Before that, he had spent several years in the consulting industry working in Frankfurt and London.

Anke Linnartz Ms. Anke Linnartz has joined as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of MorphoSys AG effective November 1, 2016. Previously, she served at Gerresheimer AG, where she headed the Investor Relations und Creditor Relations department from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, she was in charge of the capital markets communications at German M-DAX company Demag Cranes AG. Before that, she headed the capital markets communications of GEA Group AG, managing the communications of a transformative group restructuring process. From 1998 to 2004, she worked in leading positions for German business intelligence company MIS AG. Anke Linnartz was member of the Board of Directors of the German Investor Relations Association (DIRK) for nine years.

Malte Peters Dr. Malte Peters is appointed as Chief Development Officer , Member of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG effectively from March 1, 2017. He served at Sandoz, where he serves as Global Head, Clinical Development Biopharmaceuticals. Dr. Peters built his career in early and late-stage clinical development over the last 18 years. Prior to his latest role at Sandoz, he spent 12 years in various managerial positions within Novartis focusing on management of clinical development projects in oncology. Before that, Dr. Peters served in positions as Medical Director at Micromet AG and as Head of Translational Research and Pharmacogenomics at Merck KGaA.

Marc Cluzel Dr. Marc Cluzel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Morphosys AG from May 31, 2012. He has more than 20 years of knowledge and experience in Research & Development and product registration in the United States, Europe and Japan. Dr. Cluzel founded C&F consulting in 2011 and serves also as Executive Vice President of Product Development at HUYA Bioscience International, LLC. Dr. Cluzel served as global head of Research and Development for Sanofi from 2007 to 2011, as Executive Vice President of Research and Development for Sanofi (Formerly Sanofi-Aventis SA) and before 2009 as its Senior Vice President of Science and Medical Affairs. He was also since 2002 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi-Synthelabo R&D France then Sanofi-Aventis R&D France. His career began in hospital medical care and gradually transitioned to research at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and Guy's Hospital, London. Dr. Cluzel holds both an MD degree and a Ph.D. degree from the Universite de Montpellier, France.