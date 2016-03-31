Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., since April 30, 2009. He has done MBA degree from Columbia Business School (USA). He has also spent 3 years working with the group's collaborators in Germany and Japan. Presently he is CEO of Samvardhana Motherson Visiocorp Solution Limited, Jersey. He has undergone intensive training in all the main business of Samvardhana Motherson Group. His Directorship in other public ltd. companies are : Motherson Auto Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd., Motoman Motherson Robotics Ltd., Motherson Air Travel Agencies Ltd., Motherson Techno Tools Ltd., Tigers Connect Travel Systems and Solutions Ltd., Motherson Advance Tooling Solutions Ltd., Visiocorp Motherson Ltd.