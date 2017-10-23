Movida Participacoes SA (MOVI3.SA)

Name Description

Fernando Antonio Simoes Mr. Fernando Antonio Simoes serves as Chairman of the Board at Movida Participacoes S.A. Since 1981, he has been working for JSL SA, a company in the trucking and logistics sector of the Company's economic group, and since 2009 holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of JSL. He is Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Simpar SA.

Renato Franklin Mr. Renato Horta Franklin serves as Chief Executive Officer at Movida Participacoes S.A. He holds a bachelors degree in Business Administration and Accounting, an MBA in Finance from IBMEC, a Specialization in Strategic Management of People from FDC and INSEAD / France, and Executive Leadership from IMD (Institute of Management Development) / Switzerland. From 2010 to 2013, he worked as General Manager at VALE SA, a mining company in the areas of Finance, Supply and Strategic Planning, and in the period from 2013 to 2014 worked as a leader in the Suzano Pulp and Paper Supply area , A pulp and paper company. He was admitted to the Company as Executive Officer in May 2014 and in 2015 he elected as the Chief Executive Officer.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Mr. Edmar Prado Lopes Neto serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at Movida Participacoes S.A. He holds degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), with more than 25 years of experience in the financial area. Between 2012 and 2016, he served as the Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, where he joined in 2011. Since 1998, he worked for Globo Organizations, having been Treasury Director of Net and Manager of Planning of the Roberto Marinho Foundation.