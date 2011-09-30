MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)

Name Description

K Mammen Mr. K. M. Mammen is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of MRF Ltd. Mr. Mammen is a graduate from The Madras Christian College. After graduation, he went to USA for training with the Company's erstwhile Collaborators The Mansfield Tire & Rubber Co. He joined the Company as Wholetime Director in 1981 , became its Vice-Chairman & Managing Director in 1986 and Chairman & Managing Director in 2003. He is associated with several Chambers of Commerce and is a sponsor and promoter of sports. His personal attention in cricket resulted in the success of MRF Pace Foundation which imparts training in fast bowling, not only to Indian Bowlers but also to players of other cricket playing countries. Mr. Mammen is a Director on the Board of Madras Christian College and the President of Madras Christian College Alumni Association. He held the Chairmanship of the CM National Committee on sports and was a member in the Cll National Council. He is the President of Indo- Australian Chamber of Commerce. He is a member in the development council for tyres and tubes, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. He is in the Board of Coa Institute of Management. He was Vice-Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association and Vice-President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai.

Arun Mammen Mr. Arun Mammen serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Managing Director, Executive Director of MRF Ltd. After graduating from University of Madras, went to USA and obtained his MBA degree from the University of Ashland, USA. During his stay in USA, he had training from M/s BE Goodrich Tire & Co. and Uniroyal Goodrich Tire & Co. who were the tyre manufacturers in the world. In 1990, Mr. Mammen became Whole-time Director of MRF Ltd. He is presently Managing Director of the Company. Besides MRF, he is also a Director of Funskool [India] Ltd, a toy manufacturing Company. He was also associated with their American coIiaborators Milton Bradley International and Hasbro Inc., who are the world leaders in educational and scientific toys.

Rahul Mappillai Mr. Rahul Mammen Mappillai serves as Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Whole-Time Director of MRF Ltd. Mr. Rahul Mammen Mappillai is B.A. (Hons) Economics from St. Stephens College, Delhi. After his graduation, he completed his M.A. in Economics from the University of Madras and subsequently did his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Michigan Business School, Ann Arbor, USA. He joined the Company as Corporate Manager - Planning & Development in 2003 and was subsequently promoted as General Manager - Planning & Development in 2005. He became Vice-president - Planning & Development in 2008. He has experience in all departments such as Planning, Production, Finance and project execution of the Company. As Head of the Corporate Planning Department, he had a role in formulating the long term business plan of the Company and other new initiatives such as Balance Score Card and the Performance Management Systems. He is overseeing the finance and project functions. He was instrumental in completing the Ankenpally project at Medak District, Andhra Pradesh in a record time. He is overseeing the automation and process upgradation in all new projects of the Company.

K. Mammen Dr. K. C. Mammen is the Non-Executive Director of MRF Ltd. He is the Professor of Paediatrics from 1968-70 at CMC Hospital, Vellore. Director [Founder Director] of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital from 1970 to 1987. His other Directorships include Balanoor Plantations & Industries Ltd, Gokul Rubber & Tea Plantations Ltd and Indo Bloom Ltd. He holds M.B.B.S, F.R.C.P. degrees.

Ashok Jacob Mr. Ashok Peter Jacob is a Non-Executive Independent Director of MRF Ltd., since October 26, 1998. He holds an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Jacob is the Chief Executive for Consolidated Press Holdings Limited, Australia. Consolidated Press Holdings is the Holding Company for the Packer Organisation.

Ranjit Jesudasen Mr. Ranjit I. Jesudasen is the Non-Executive Independent Director of MRF Ltd since 29 July 2003. He holds a B.Com., Diploma in Export Management. Undergone training in UK for post graduation in Export Management. He has over 34 years of experience in Shipping, Stevedoring, C & F and transportation, including Multi-modal cargo consolidation. He has been the Chairman of the Madras Steamer Agents Association and Vice-President of the Federation of the Ship Agents Association of India. He was the Chairman of the Expert Committee on Shipping with the Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and was also a trustee of the Chennai Port Trust from April 1996 to March 2000. Mr. Jesudasen has worked in senior positions with International Companies in areas of Sales,Marketing and Operations besides General Management. He retired as Director on NYK Line India's Board and at the time of retirement he was the only Indian on NYK's Board.

Vijay Kirloskar Mr. Vijay R. Kirloskar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of MRF Ltd. Mr Vijay R Kirloskar has been associated with Kirloskar Electric Company [KEC] since 1978. In 1982 he took over the reins of KEC as its President and in 1994, he became the Chairman and Managing Director of KEC. He has been instrumental in promoting the Kirloskar Companies business interest in South East Asia resulting in a good brand recognition for its products abroad. He has attended the world famous quality course at JUSE in Japan. Apart from being a Director in leading Engineering Companies in India, he has been Regional Chairman [South] in 1991 and Vice-President of Confederation of Indian Industry [CII] in 1998. He has been an active delegate in CII’s Business Missions abroad. Mr Vijay R Kirloskar was nominated as Chairman, Board of Governors of IIT - Delhi from April 1997 to June 2003. He is member of the President Advisory Committee of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, MA, USA. He is also a Board Member of the Indian Copper Development Centre, Kolkatta.

N. Kumar Mr. N. Kumar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of MRF Ltd. Mr. N Kumar is the Vice Chairman of the Sanmar Group, a multinational US $1 billion conglomerate headquarted in Chennai, India with manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Mexico and Egypt. The group is engaged in key business sectors - Chemicals (including Speciality Chemicals), Engineering (Products and Steel Castings) and Shipping. He is the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai. Mr. Kumar is on the Board of various public Limited Companies and carries with him over four decades of experience in the spheres of Electronics, Telecommunications, Technology, Management and Finance. Mr. Kumar is the Chairman of National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies, which is a constituent of Quality Council of India. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of Institute for Financial Management & Research.

V. Sridhar Mr. V. Sridhar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of MRF Ltd. since July 27, 2000. He has wide and varied experience in family business of M/s V Perumal Chetty & Sons for more than 22 years. He is also involved in International Freight forwarding.