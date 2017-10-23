Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

Name Description

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Seara Foods since February 27, 2012. He has worked in the beef sector for 16 years. He has been the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since the incorporation of the Company.

Martin Secco Arias Mr. Martin Secco Arias serves as Chief Executive Officer of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since January 16, 2015. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Marfrig Global Foods S.A since February 16, 2015. From 1987 to 1992, he was an Executive officer of Frigorífico Brincofor S.A. in Uruguay. From 1992 to 2007 he has worked at Tacuarembó as an industrial and commercial Executive officer. He joined us in 2006, and in 2007 became the Head of Division of Uruguay, aggregating Chile division in 2008. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Católica de Uruguay and a post-graduate degree in Management from Universidad Catolica de Montevideo.

Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron Mr. Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since May 2, 2016. He has been with Marfrig since 2010. Mr. Miron has over 30 years of experience in Finance and has held prominent positions in the agribusiness and financial sectors. For 22 years, he served in different leadership positions in several business of Cargill in Brazil and in the United States, such as Cargill Bank, Black River Asset Management, Seara Alimentos, among others. Previously, he worked at the finance area of Banco Safra, where he remained for ten years. Mr. Miron graduated with a degree in Accountancy from USF-Universidade São Francisco. He also holds a post-graduate degree in Finance from Fundação E.C. Alvares Penteado and a MBA from Business School Sao Paulo/ University of Toronto.

Heraldo Geres Mr. Heraldo Geres serves as Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. He holds a Law degree and is a Member of the Brazilian Bar Association since 1994. He holds a graduate degree in Tax Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He also holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a Masters degree in Political and Economic Law at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and a Certificate in Global Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of Business (USA).

Rodrigo Marcal Mr. Rodrigo Marcal, Filho serves as Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since January 23, 2014. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since March 26, 2007. His professional life has been connected to the agribusiness area, having worked as Farm Manager until May 2000, when he joined the Company. He was responsible for the purchase of cattle and later became its Officer in charge of infrastructure.

Tang David Mr. Tang David serves as Member of the Executive Board of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since January 24, 2014. He worked for 11 years (starting in 1991) in the Treasury department of Asea Brown Boveri - ABB Brasil, where his last position was Executive Officer of Banco ABB S.A. (financial arm of ABB Brasil). He worked for 4 years (between 2002 and 2006) in the Treasury department of JBS Friboi and his last position was as controller of the in-Natura Division. He served as Director of Internal Audit at the Corporation between 2007 and 2010.

Ian David Hill Mr. Ian David Hill serves as Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Usal Benalcool S / A Álcool e Açúcar (Bento de Abreu-SP) from 1992 to 2007. He was a Director of FUNDEPEC SP (Fund for the Development of Livestock of the State of São Paulo) from 1996 to 2003 He was the Secretary of the Valparaíso-SP, from 1993 to 1995. He was Technical Director of the Paulista Breeders' Association of Nelore from 1995 to 1998. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Ethanol and Açúcar GASA - Guanabara Agroindustrial S / A, in Andradina-SP, from 1996 to 2000. He was Chairman of the Delta-G Group (North) in the period 2000-2008. Since 2004, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Da Mata S / A - Açúcar e Álcool in Valparaíso-SP (since 2006), Director of the Livestock Chamber at Sociedade Rural Brasileira (since 2009), besides acting in the direct administrative management of Agropecuária Jacarezinho LTDA. He is a Counselor of the Nuffield Trust (Brazil) that fosters research abroad for young agribusiness professionals. The candidate Ian David Hill may have a conflicting interest with the Company since he operates in the management of Agropecuária Jacarezinho Ltda. Controlled by Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos. He holds a degree in Economics and Rural Management from the Royal Berkshire College of Agriculture - England, with technical certification in cattle management and health; Crop management and administration and maintenance of tractors and agricultural machinery by City and Guilds - London.

Alain Emile Henry Martinet Mr. Alain Emile Henry Martinet serves as a Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since December 7, 2009. He has more than 30 years of experience in the beef industry, having led the international beef operations of Louis Dreyfus Corporation USA from 1978 to 1984. He worked for Frigorifico Rio – Platense as General Manager from 1985 to 1991 and Chief Commercial Officer between 1991 and 1992. He was an Executive Officer at SWIFT Argentina for five years since 2001. He joined the Company in October 2006, having been the officer responsible for the Argentine operations, the trading companies and Marfrig Group’s American operations.

Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marcal dos Santos Ms. Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marcal dos Santos serves as Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since March 26, 2007. She has large experience with the Company and from 2000 to 2006 was in charge of its financial and its internal audit teams.

Antonio dos Santos Maciel Mr. Antonio dos Santos Maciel, Neto serves as an Independent Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since May 20, 2007. He was President of Ford do Brasil and South America, and Corporate Vice Chairman of Ford from 1999 to 2006. He was Chairman of Grupo Itamarati from 1997 to 1999 and of CECRISA-Revestimentos Ceramicos from 1993 to 1997. Between 1990 and 1993, he held various positions in the federal government of Brazil, such as Adjunct Executive Officer of the Industry and Commerce Department and National Adjunct Secretary of Economics in the Ministry of Economy and Vice Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. He was Technical Coordinator of the Brazilian Quality and Productivity Program (Programa Brasileiro de Qualidade e Produtividade) or PBQP. He began his professional career at Petrobras in 1980, where he worked for ten years. Since 2006, he has been Chairman of Suzano Papel e Celulose. He is currently Member of the Global Board of Directors of Archer Daniels Midland Company. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1979.

Roberto Faldini Mr. Roberto Faldini serves as the Independent Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since November 7, 2016. He is the co-founder of the IBGC, an organization dedicated to promoting corporate governance in the country, and is an associate member of the Brazilian Institute of Financial Executives (IBEF), an autarchy that promotes professional and social relationships among professionals in the financial industry. He is an executive director, shareholder and board member at Metal Leve S.A., a producer of automotive components, where he served chief financial officer and investor relations officer from 1980 to 1992 and as a board member from 1993 to 1996. He served as president of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) in 1992. He also served as the director in São Paulo of the Family Business Center (PDA) at the Dom Cabral Foundation (FDC). Over the course of his career, he has served on the board of directors or advisory boards of various companies, which include: a) Bovespa – Bolsa de Valores de São Paulo; b) CPFL – Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz S.A.; c) KlickNet S.A.; d) Inpar S.A.; and e) Sadia S.A./ BRF S.A. He is an arbiter on the Market Arbitration Chamber of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA), a member of the Content Development Board of FBN – Family Business Network in Brazil and a member of the Corporate Governance and Business committees of Amcham - SP. He is currently a statutory board member of the following companies: VULCABRAS|AZALEIA S.A.,Banco BMG S.A., Grupo Everest de Hotéis. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the School of Economics and Business Administration at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (EAESP-FGV) and completed a non-degree program in Advanced Management at the Dom Cabral Foundation and at INSEAD – Fontainebleau, a non-degree program in Entrepreneurship at Babson College – Boston and a non-degree program in Corporate Governance Board Leadership – TOT (Training of Trainers) at the IFC and Brazilian Corporate Governance Institute (IBGC).

Carlos Geraldo Langoni Mr. Carlos Geraldo Langoni serves as an Independent Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. since May 7, 2007. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Souza Cruz, Member of the Consulting Council of Guardian Industries, President of Projeta Consultoria Economica Ltda and Senior Consultant of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce. He has also been Chairman of the Central Bank of Brazil from 1980 to 1983. He received a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1970.

Ernesto Lozardo Mr. Ernesto Lozardo serves as Independent Director of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Fibria Celulose SA since September 2016. Since June 2016, Mr. Ernesto Lozardo has been President of the Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA) (federal public foundation with research activities) . From September 2011 until June 2016, he was advisor to the Presidency of the National Development Bank - BNDES (Brazilian Federal Government Development Bank). Previously, he was the Planning Officer of Caixa SegurosSeguradora (he works in the insurance, pension, consortium and capitalization segments), from 2000 to 2002, and is the Chief Executive Officer of the Data Processing Company of the State of São Paulo - PRODESP Government of the State of São Paulo) in 1994. From 1992 to 1994, Mr. Ernesto was Secretary of Planning, Economics and Management in the Government of the State of São Paulo. Mr. Ernesto is also Professor of International Economics, Macroeconomics, Brazilian Economy And Finance, Coins and Banks at FGV - School of Business Administration of São Paulo since 1978. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Bank and Finance from New York University, a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university, and a degree in Economics from Columbia University, USA.