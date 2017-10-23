Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)

Name Description

Christopher Miller Mr. Christopher Miller is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He brings to the Board a wealth of experience gained from his involvement in manufacturing industries and private investment. A chartered accountant, Christopher qualified with Coopers & Lybrand, following which he was an Associate Director of Hanson plc. In September 1988, Christopher joined the board of Wassall PLC as its Chief Executive. Between October 2000 and May 2003, Christopher was involved in private investment activities.

Simon Peckham Mr. Simon A. Peckham is Chief Executive, Director of the company. Since 9 May 2012, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer from May 2003. Skills and experience: Simon provides expertise in equity finance, corporate transactions and management of manufacturing industries. Simon qualified as a solicitor in 1986, following which, in 1990, he joined Wassall PLC, where he became an executive Director in 1999. From October 2000 until May 2003, Simon worked for the equity finance division of The Royal Bank of Scotland and was also involved in several high profile transactions.

David Roper Mr. David A. Roper is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He provides experience gained from his roles in corporate finance, management of manufacturing industries and private investment. A chartered accountant, David qualified with Peat Marwick Mitchell, following which he worked in the corporate finance divisions of S.G. Warburg & Co. Limited, BZW and Dillon Read. In September 1988, David was appointed to the board of Wassall PLC and became its deputy Chief Executive in 1993. Between October 2000 and May 2003, David was involved in private investment activities and served as a non-executive Director on the boards of two companies.

Geoffrey Martin Mr. Geoffrey P. Martin is Group Finance Director, Director of the company. He provides expertise in corporate finance, management and corporate restructuring. A chartered accountant, Geoffrey qualified with Coopers & Lybrand, where he worked within the corporate finance and audit departments. In 1996, Geoffrey joined Royal Doulton PLC and was Group Finance Director from October 2000 until June 2005, which was a period of significant restructuring for the company.

Justin Dowley Mr. Justin Dowley is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has extensive experience within the banking, investment and asset management sector. A chartered accountant, Justin qualified with Price Waterhouse and was latterly Vice Chairman of EMEA Investment Banking, a division of Nomura International plc. He was also a founder partner of Tricorn Partners, Head of Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch Europe and a Director of Morgan Grenfell. Other appointments: Chairman of Intermediate Capital Group plc (a specialist investment and asset management company) Non-executive Director of the National Crime Agency, Novae Group plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC and a number of private companies.

John Grant Mr. John Grant is Senior Non-Executive Director of the Company. He brings financial expertise and global executive experience gained from a variety of senior roles within the automotive industry and other engineering businesses. John was Chief Executive of Ascot Plc between 1997 and 2000. Prior to that, he was Group Finance Director of Lucas Industries Plc (subsequently LucasVarity Plc) between 1992 and 1996. He also previously held several senior strategy and finance positions with Ford Motor Company in Europe and the US.

Liz Hewitt Ms. Liz Hewitt is Non-Executive Director of the company. She has extensive business and financial experience gained from senior roles in international companies. A chartered accountant, Liz qualified with Arthur Andersen & Co, following which she held a variety of senior positions within Gartmore Investment Management, CVC and 3i Group plc. Between 2004 and 2011, she was Group Director of Corporate Affairs for Smith & Nephew plc.

Archie Kane Mr. Archie G. Kane is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has began his career as a chartered Accountant at Mann Judd. After a move into the financial services sector as Group Financial Controller of the TSB subsidiary United Dominions Trust, Mr Kane became Group Strategy Director responsible for strategic planning for all Group businesses, mergers and acquisitions, disposals and long term business research. He was central to TSB's takeover deal with new parent Lloyds Bank and oversaw the merger of the two banks, one of the biggest corporate transactions of its time. Mr Kane continued to serve in senior roles for Lloyds Bank, including Retail Financial Services Director and Group Director for IT & Operations before being appointed Group Executive Director Insurance Investments and Chief Executive Officer for the former mutual Scottish Widows in 2003, previously acquired by Lloyds TSB. In 2009 he moved to become Group Executive Director for all the Groups Insurance Businesses and for Scotland, until his retirement in May 2011. Mr Kane continues to work as a non-executive Governor of the Board of Bank of Ireland.