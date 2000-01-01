Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)
MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
142.15MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.50 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
null141.65
Open
null141.55
Day's High
null142.50
Day's Low
null141.55
Volume
12,649
Avg. Vol
44,718
52-wk High
null156.50
52-wk Low
null92.70
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Abdeljalil
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
El Mostafa Sahabi
|Financial Director
|
El Mahjoub Bayri
|Director of Projects TC3 and TC4
|
Youssef Bennani
|49
|Development Director
|
Rachid Hadi
|Director of Exploitation of Casablanca Port
As Of
