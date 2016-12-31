Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

Name Description

Gillian Denham Ms. Gillian H. Denham is Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was an Independent Director of Morneau Shepell Inc. From 2001 to 2005 she was Vice Chair, CIBC Retail Markets. Ms. Denham joined Wood Gundy (subsequently acquired by CIBC) in 1983 as an Assistant Vice-President in Corporate Finance and throughout her career at CIBC held progressively more senior roles, including President Merchant Banking, CIBC Wood Gundy Capital (1992), Managing Director and Executive Vice-President, CIBC, Europe (1997), as well as head of Commercial Banking (1999) and CIBC World Markets e-commerce (2000). Ms. Denham is a director of National Bank of Canada and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and is a past director of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, the Foundation Board of the Hospital for Sick Children and the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation. She holds a HBA from the University of Western Ontario School of Business Administration and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

William Morneau Mr. William F. Morneau, Sr., is Honorary Chairman of the Board of Morneau Shepell Inc. He has served on a number of corporate and charitable boards. W.F. is the past Chair of University of St. Michael’s College, past Chair of the Providence Healthcare Foundation, past Treasurer and Board Member of the Sunnybrook and Women’s Foundation, past Chair and director of the Patrons of the Arts of the Vatican Museums, past Chair of WFI Industries Ltd., and Honorable Chair of the Newman Foundation at the University of Toronto. W.F. was named as the Catholic Business Person of the Year in 2006. He was presented with the Award of Merit by The St. George's Society of Toronto in April 2005; was appointed, in 1999, as Knight Commander of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by His Holiness Pope John Paul II, the highest honour accorded to a Catholic layperson; and received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of St. Michael's College in 1996.

Stephen Liptrap Mr. Stephen Liptrap has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc., with effect from May 5, 2017. In leading the Company’s team, Mr. Liptrap brings more than 25 years of senior executive and HR management experience to the role. He has been with the Company since 2008 and has previously served as Executive Vice-President of Human Resources and Organizational Development. Under his leadership, the Company’s EFAP business has won awards, including Innovation of the Year across Europe, and the Company’s EFAP experts have presented at numerous conferences, including the prestigious Medical 2.0 conferences at Harvard and in London. In his career, Mr. Liptrap has led global HR teams in large-scale growth initiatives and major transitions. He has also managed functions such as pension and benefits, workplace health and the corporate HR organization as a whole. Previously, he led HR functions at ConAgra Foods, NCR, and Symantec as well as serving on the HR Committee for the 2015 PanAm Games, Canadian Board of Directors for NCR and the Pension Board for Europe for a large technology company. He is a frequent speaker and thought leader on HR issues facing organizations today. Mr. Liptrap is a member of the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA). He holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario.

Scott Milligan Mr. Scott Milligan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Morneau Shepell Inc. Mr. Milligan is responsible for the corporate functions that manage and determine the financial health of the organization, including financial reporting, processes, control, tax, treasury, real estate, planning, analysis, and investor relations. Mr. Milligan joined the Company in 2009 as Chief Financial Officer. As a member of the senior executive team, Mr. Milligan plays a critical role in the execution of the Company’s overall corporate strategy. This strategy focuses on sustaining or exceeding historical organic revenue growth and profit margins, while aligning the Company’s capital structure and ongoing investments with stakeholder expectations and delivering consistent performance and returns to investors over time. Mr. Milligan brings to this position many years of senior executive business and finance management experience earned across a number of North American-based organizations. Prior to joining Morneau Shepell, Mr. Milligan held progressively senior assignments at Zarlink Semiconductor, MCI Canada, Pepsi-Cola, Campbell Soup Company, and Price Waterhouse. Mr. Milligan has an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Hazel Claxton Ms. Hazel Claxton is Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President of Morneau Shepell Inc. Ms. Claxton is responsible for the Human Resources function that enables the Company’s people strategy. A passionate people leader who joined the Company in 2013, Ms. Claxton previously spent more than 25 years at PwC where she held a wide variety of leadership roles including Human Capital Leader, lead relationship partner for priority clients, Corporate Advisory and Restructuring Group partner, and Chair of PwC’s Women in Leadership initiative. Ms. Claxton has served as Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and a member of the HR and Executive Committees for the Shaw Festival and she is an advisory board member of the Urban Financial Services Coalition. Ms. Claxton is also a frequent speaker on diversity and inclusion and was recognized as a 2012 Canadian Diversity Champion by Women of Influence. Ms. Claxton graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and is a Chartered Accountant. She is also a graduate of Rotman School of Management's Advanced Program in HR Management and its Institute of Corporate Directors Program.

Zahid Salman Mr. Zahid Salman is Executive Vice President, Ontario & Western Canada, General Manager - Organizational Health Solutions of Morneau Shepell Inc. He joined Morneau Shepell in 2008 and is based at the Toronto head office. Mr. Salman is an actuary with nearly 20 years of experience in the HR consulting and outsourcing industry in which he has held a number of senior positions, both nationally and globally. Before joining Morneau Shepell, he was the Executive Vice-President for another consulting firm for two years. Prior to that, he spent 12 years with another professional services firm where he held a variety of roles including Chief Operating Officer in Canada. Mr. Salman has earned FSA and FCIA designations, and holds a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Western Ontario. Throughout his career, he has continued to actively serve clients and has been a speaker and author on industry issues, while also presenting at plan sponsor education sessions. In addition, Mr. Salman has taught at the Humber College Centre for Employee Benefits. He is currently a Vice-Chair of the Board of Saint Elizabeth Health Care Foundation, and also serves on the Board of the Alzheimer Society of York Region.

Pierre Chamberland Mr. Pierre Chamberland is Executive Vice President - Administrative Solutions of Morneau Shepell Inc. In this role, he is responsible for the overall management of the outsourcing practice. He is based in the Montréal office. Pierre has been with Morneau Shepell since 1982 and throughout his career he has been involved in both consulting as well as outsourcing on pensions and benefits. Most recently, he has been supporting the organization’s outsourcing business and brings to this role well-rounded knowledge of both the Canadian and U.S. outsourcing environment, having worked with clients throughout North America. Early in his career, he managed many benefits and pension administration implementation projects. Pierre was also the primary driver behind the launch of the company innovative Ariel suite of software for pension and benefits administration. Pierre continues to provide strategic consulting and project management support to most of Morneau Shepell’s new client implementation projects. Pierre has worked with corporations, universities as well as government and public and para-public organizations. Pierre graduated from Université Laval in 1982 with a degree in Actuarial Sciences. He became a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and of the Society of Actuaries in 1986.

Randal Phillips Mr. Randal Phillips is Executive Vice President, Chief Client Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. Prior to this role, Randal headed Morneau Shepell’s outsourcing practice, contributing largely to its growth in recent years. Randal speaks regularly on benefits topics at industry meetings and conferences, and consults to a number of larger clients in both the public and private sector. He qualified as an actuary in 1980, and served in a number of senior technical and management positions within the insurance industry. He joined Morneau Shepell in 1986. Randal is a graduate of the University of Waterloo with a double major in Computer Science and Actuarial Science.

Julien Ponce Mr. Julien Ponce is Executive Vice President, Eastern Canada and National Leader of the Consulting Practice of Morneau Shepell Inc. He is responsible for all operations for Eastern Canada. Julien is frequently called upon to provide strategic advice and to act as a sounding board to consultants as they work with clients. For clients in his region, he provides a full range of services that includes plan design, financing issues, assisting with labour negotiations, managing communication projects and overseeing administration functions. Julien joined Morneau Shepell in 1987. He graduated from Université de Montréal with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He qualified as a Fellow of both the Society of Actuaries and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries in 1992. Julien is active in professional organizations and frequently speaks at conferences. Executive Vice President, Eastern Canada and National leader of the consulting practice

Susan Marsh Ms. Susan Marsh is General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. Ms Marsh provides legal and risk management counsel to the Company on all aspects of its business and operations and acts as a trusted advisor and business partner, assisting the Company in identifying and implementing its strategic and tactical objectives. Ms Marsh has more than 10 years of experience in corporate, commercial and securities law, working with public and private companies as both external and internal legal counsel. Prior to joining the Company, Ms Marsh worked as a lawyer at law firms in Toronto and St. John’s. Ms Marsh graduated from the University of New Brunswick Law School in 2004 after studying biochemistry at Memorial University. She was also among the first graduating class of the Rotman School of Management’s Leadership Program for In-House Counsel and holds the title of Certified In-House Counsel, Canada (CIC.C). In 2016 Ms Marsh was recognized with Lexpert’s Rising Star award which acknowledges leading lawyers under the age of 40 from across Canada who have made contributions to the community or profession, such as volunteering, board membership and/or teaching

Ron Lalonde Mr. Ron A. Lalonde is Director of the company. effective March 2, 2016. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Mr. Lalonde was Senior Executive Vice President, Technology & Operations at CIBC. Prior to this, Mr. Lalonde was the Chief Administrative Officer of CIBC, with responsibility for finance, legal, compliance, human resources, marketing and other support functions. Mr. Lalonde also held senior executive positions in London, England and New York. Mr. Lalonde currently serves as a director of several companies, including Street Capital Group Inc. and DH Corporation. Mr. Lalonde serves as a Commissioner on the Board of the Toronto Transit Commission and is a director of The Canadian Stage Company. Mr. Lalonde holds a BA from Western University and an MBA from the Ivey Business School.

Dale Ponder Ms. Dale Rosa Winnifred Ponder is Director of the Company. Ms Ponder is the National Managing Partner and chief executive of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and also serves on the firm’s Executive Committee. As a senior member of the firm’s Mergers and Acquisitions practice, she has had extensive experience throughout her career leading transactions relating to public and private merger and acquisition matters and advising boards of public companies. Ms Ponder’s practice background has focused on M&A, securities regulation and corporate governance. In the course of her practice, she has been recognized as a leading corporate and M&A lawyer by various peer ranking publications, including Chambers Global: The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business, the Lexpert/American Lawyer Guide to the Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert’s Leading Corporate Lawyers and Best Lawyers in Canada. Ms. Ponder serves on the board of the Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms Ponder is also a member of the Advisory Board of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40, the Governors’ Council of St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation and the CGCA Advisory Board, and is a mentor in the Women’s Executive Network.

Michele Trogni Ms. Michele Trogni is Director of the Company. Michele Trogni was Executive Vice President of Consolidated Markets and Solutions for IHS Markit until May 2017. In this role she was responsible for all Markit's Managed Services businesses, along with Product Design and Engineering, and Technology, Media and Telecoms. Prior to joining Markit in 2013, Michele had over 25 years of experience in banking, most recently acting as Group Chief Information Officer for UBS and, prior to that, as head of UBS investment bank operations. She holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting from Northumbria University and is a qualified accountant (ACCA).

Diane MacDiarmid Ms. Diane B. MacDiarmid is an Independent Director of Morneau Shepell Inc. Ms. MacDiarmid is Senior Client Partner in Korn/Ferry International’s Board & CEO Services Practice, based in the Firm’s Toronto office. She also leads the Human Resources Centre of in Canada. Prior to joining Korn/Ferry, she was Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Strategy with Bentall Kennedy, a North American real estate investment advisory and services company. Previously, Ms. MacDiarmid was the president of Oliver Wyman Delta Canada, and earlier, was vice president of Oliver Wyman (previously Mercer Management Consulting). In her sixteen year consulting career, she worked with the senior leadership of companies across North America addressing issues of strategy, organization design, and leadership effectiveness. Earlier in her career, Ms. MacDiarmid worked in financial services, consulting engineering, and the oil industry. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and a member of the board of Altus Group. Ms. MacDiarmid earned a master of business administration degree from York University, Toronto, and a bachelor of applied science degree (civil engineering) from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario. She is a member of the board of Altus Group Limited.

Jack Mintz Dr. Jack M. Mintz, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Morneau Shepell Inc. Dr. Mintz holds the Palmer Chair and Director of the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. He has published widely in the field of public economics and was named one of the world’s most influential tax experts. He presently serves on several boards including Imperial Oil Limited, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. He was also appointed by the Federal Minister of Finance to the Economic Advisory Council to advise on economic planning and had been the research director for the Federal-Provincial Territorial Minister’s Working Group on Retirement Income Research. Dr. Mintz held the position of Professor of Business Economics at the Rotman School of Business from 1989-2007 and Department of Economics at Queen’s University, Kingston, 1978-89. He was a Visiting Professor, New York University Law School, 2007; President and CEO of the C. D. Howe Institute from 1999-2006; Clifford Clark Visiting Economist at the Department of Finance, Ottawa and Chair of the federal government’s Technical Committee on Business Taxation in 1996 and 1997; and Associate Dean (Academic) of the Faculty of Management, University of Toronto, 1993 – 1995.

Kevin Pennington Mr. Kevin P. Pennington is Independent Director of Morneau Shepell Inc. Mr. Kevin Pennington joined Morneau Shepell’s Board of Directors in 2015. Throughout his more than 30-year career, Mr. Pennington has held increasingly senior human resources roles in both the United States and Canada. He served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Administration with Agere Systems Inc., an integrated circuit components company, from 2001 to 2005, followed by six years as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer with Torontobased Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Pennington is presently Chief Human Resources Officer of Fiserv, Inc., a leading global technology provider for the financial services industry. Mr. Pennington holds a BSc degree in Behavioural Science/Management and an MSc degree in Counseling, both from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.