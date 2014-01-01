MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)

Name Description

Lukas Nakos Mr. Lukas Nakos is Chief Executive Officer and Director of MAS Real Estate Inc. He is Chief Executive Officer of Artisan Real Estate Investors Limited. Previously he was Chief Operating Officer of a privately owned niche international financial services group.

Malcolm Levy Mr. Malcolm Levy is Chief Financial Officer and Director of MAS Real Estate Inc. He is Chief Financial Officer of Artisan Real Estate Investors Limited. Previously he was co-founder and portfolio manager of a privately managed London-based emerging market equity hedge fund. Prior to this he was an equities analyst at Gartmore. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder and a registered South African chartered accountant.

Jonathan Knight Mr. Jonathan Knight is an Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Jonathan has over 25 years experience in the real estate industry, most recently as a director at ING Bank in London and Amsterdam working on various European and global real estate projects. Jonathan is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in the UK. Jonathan already holds the position of Chief Investment Officer of the Company and this appointment formalises his position on the board. Jonathan also sits on the investment committee and is a director of MAS Property Advisors Limited, the investment adviser to MAS.

Pierre Goosen Mr. Pierre Goosen is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Pierre is joint managing director of Argosy Capital. Pierre is an admitted attorney in South Africa and solicitor in England and Wales. Argosy Capital is a European based private equity and venture capital investment business. Pierre also sits on the investment committee and is a director of MAS Property Advisors Limited, the investment adviser to MAS.

Jaco Jansen Mr. Jaco Jansen is Non-Executive Director of MAS Real Estate Inc. He is head of the asset management division of the Maitland Group. He is a registered South African chartered accountant.

Gideon Oosthuizen Mr. Gideon Oosthuizen is Non-Executive Director of MAS Real Estate Inc. He is Executive Director of Atterbury Investment Holdings and Atterbury Asset Managers.

Ron Spencer Mr. Ron Spencer is Non-Executive Director of MAS Real Estate Inc. Previously he was Managing Director of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Holdings (IOM) Limited. In addition to being a Non-Executive Director of other Isle of Man companies, he is a member of the Audit Committee Institute, the Chartered Management Institute, the Securities Institute and the Institute of Directors.

Morné Wilken Mr. Morne Wilken is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He the Chief Executive Officer of Attacq Limited, which is the largest shareholder in MAS. Morne brings with him the significant commercial property investment and development experience gained through his involvement with Attacq and the wider Atterbury Group. Attacq Limited is listed on the JSE and is a leading South African capital growth fund in the real estate sector.