Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)

Murray Mullen Mr. Murray K. Mullen is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Murray Mullen is Mullen Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since 2001. Upon the resignation of Mr. Lockwood on June 30, 2014 as President, Mr. Mullen was appointed to this role. Mr. Mullen joined the Mullen Group of companies in 1975. Mr. Mullen graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree. He has been a key architect of Mullen Group's overall business strategy and growth since it became a public company in 1993.

P. Stephen Clark Mr. P. Stephen Clark is Chief Financial Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Clark has more than thirteen years progressive experience with the Mullen organization, most recently serving as Mullen's Vice President responsible for special projects and acquisition integration. Mr. Clark first joined the Mullen organization in 1997 when he became the Vice President, Accounting Services of Cascade Carriers, a Mullen subsidiary. In 2002 Mr. Clark assumed the position of Director of Accounting Services for the corporate head office, a position he held until 2007. Mr. Clark graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree and has been a Certified Management Accountant since 1992.

Richard Maloney Mr. Richard J. Maloney is a Senior Vice President of the Company. prior thereto a Vice President of Mullen Group.

Joanna Scott Ms. Joanna K. Scott is a Corporate Secretary and Vice President - Corporate Services of Mullen Group Ltd. She also serves as in-house legal counsel to Mullen Group Ltd. Ms. Scott is responsible for corporate regulatory compliance for Mullen and its operating businesses as well as providing legal guidance and assistance to the Board and Executive as required. Ms. Scott received her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Calgary in 2004 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Lake Superior State University in 1999.

Greg Bay Mr. Greg Bay is Lead Independent Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Bay is the Managing Partner of Cypress Capital Management Ltd., an investment management firm that he founded in 1998. Mr. Bay graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from Brigham Young University in 1980 and earned a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1988.

Stephen Lockwood Mr. Stephen H. Lockwood Q.C. is an Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Lockwood is President and Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd., a global infrastructure company. Prior to his current positon, Mr. Lockwood was the President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. until June 30, 2014, positions he held since September 2004. Mr. Lockwood earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta in 1978 and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Calgary in 1981.

David Mullen Mr. David E. Mullen is an Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. David Mullen is Chairman of Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. ("Cordy"), a publicly traded oilfield, construction and environmental services company. Prior to joining Cordy, Mr. Mullen spent approximately 28 years in various capacities within the Mullen Group of companies. At the time of his departure from Mullen Group, he was Vice President of Mullen Trucking L.P. Number

Alan Archibald Mr. Alan D. Archibald is Independent Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Archibald is the Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint Resources Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration and production company. He received a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree from Dalhousie University in 1980 and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the Technical University of Nova Scotia in 1982. Mr. Archibald is an active member of APEGA.