Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

Name Description

Derek Mapp Mr. Derek Mapp has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective July, 26 2017. He currently serves as Chairman-elect of the Company. Derek is chair of Informa plc and Huntsworth plc. He is chair of Imagesound, 3aaa and Salmon Developments Limited, which are all privately held companies. Derek also has a number of other business interests. He was CEO of Tom Cobleigh PLC, chair of Leapfrog Day Nurseries Limited, chair of The East Midlands Development Agency, chair of Sport England and chairman of the British Amateur Boxing Association.

Phil Bentley Mr. Phil Bentley is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Phil was the group chief executive officer and director of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc from January 2014 until its sale to Liberty Global in May 2016. From 2007-2013 he was managing director of British Gas and was on the board of Centrica plc from 2000 to 2013, having held the roles of group finance director (2000-2004) and managing director, Europe (2004-2007). He was a nonexecutive director of IMI plc from October 2012 to December 2014.

Sandip Mahajan Mr. Sandip Mahajan is the Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company, since February 10, 2017. Sandip previously worked at Balfour Beatty plc, where he served as group director of finance from 2013 to 2016 and held other roles in project and structured finance in its Investments Division from 2005-2013. Sandip was previously at Ernst & Young and British Airways Plc.

Peter Dickinson Mr. Peter Dickinson is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. He joins the Company having previously been corporate partner in the London office of Mayer Brown, an international law firm, where he co-headed its global Technology Transaction practice.

Jennifer Duvalier Ms. Jennifer Duvalier has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 26 July 2017. Jennifer is non-executive director at GMG plc, the body which governs strategy and commercial operations of the Guardian Media Group. She is also a member of Council of the Royal College of Art, and chair of its Remuneration Committee. Until March 2017, Jennifer was executive vice president, People, for ARM Holdings plc, the FTSE40 global technology business, and was an executive committee member with responsibility for People and Internal Communications activity. From August 2007 to August 2013, she was Group People and Culture Director at UBM plc, and was Group HR Director at Emap plc from October 2003 to August 2007. Jennifer has an MSc (Hons) from the University of Oxford in English and French.

Mark Reckitt Mr. Mark Reckitt is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mark Reckitt is Non-executive director and chairman of the audit committees at both Cranswick plc and Hill & Smith Holdings plc. He was Non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of J D Wetherspoon plc; group strategy director, Smiths Group plc; divisional president, Smiths Interconnect; interim managing director, Green & Black’s Chocolate; chief strategy officer at Cadbury plc. Mark also held a range of strategy and finance roles at Cadbury since joining in 1989, including finance director of Cadbury UK. Prior to joining Cadbury, Mark spent six years in investment banking and retailing.

Mary Reilly Ms. Mary Reilly has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2017. Mary is non-executive director of Essentra plc, an international supplier of specialist plastic, fibre, foam and packaging products, and of Cape plc, a global industrial services company. She is also non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee of Travelzoo, a US-listed publisher of travel, entertainment and local offers, and of Ferrexpo Plc, an iron ore mining company. Mary is also a non-executive director and chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of the Department of Transport in the UK and of Crown Agents Ltd, an international development company. However, Mary will be stepping down from both these appointments at the end of September 2017. Mary was Partner at Deloitte LLP for over twenty years, including as Audit Partner, Partner, UK Manufacturing, and Partner and Head of Outsourcing. She has also served as a non-executive director on a number of boards since 2000. Mary qualified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and has a BA from University College London in History.

Nivedita Bhagat Ms. Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Nivedita is Chief executive, Infrastructure Services & Cloud Services UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Capgemini SA, a French publicly listed multinational corporation, and a member of their UK management board. She was Senior roles at Capgemini SA; Head of Enterprise Solutions, EMEA and Head of London Development Centre at Infosys Technologies Ltd. Prior to joining Infosys, Nivedita was a consultant in the corporate finance division at KPMG India.

Jack Boyer Mr. Jack B. Boyer, OBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mitie Group PLC., since June 1, 2013. Jack is Non-executive director and member of the nominations, remuneration and audit committees of TT Electronics PLC. Council member of the board of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and the Innovate UK Energy Catalyst. He was Former chairman of Ilika plc; former non-executive director and chairman of the remuneration committee of Laird PLC; deputy chair Advanced Materials Leadership Council. Previously founded and was chief executive officer of companies in the engineering, telecommunications and biotechnology sectors. Investment banker at Goldman Sachs and strategy consultant at Bain & Co.