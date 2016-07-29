Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Name Description

Vernon Hill Mr. Vernon W. Hill, II serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr Hill was the founder and Chairman for 34 years (now retired) of Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBH), which began as a start-up bank in 1973 and in 2007 was sold to The Toronto-Dominion Bank for approximately U.S.$8.5 billion. Commerce Bancorp, Inc. began as a one branch new bank and grew to U.S.$50 billion in assets, with 440 branches. Mr Hill is also involved in a number of different banking and non banking related businesses and voluntary ventures in the U.S.

Craig Donaldson Mr. Craig Donaldson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Donaldson was Managing Director, Retail Products and Direct Channels, of RBS UK with responsibility for all retail and private products, including credit cards, current accounts, savings, investments and loans. He was also Chair of the Retail Asset and Liabilities Committee and Retail Product Board and a member of the Retail Board, Retail Risk Committee and RBS UK Asset & Liabilities Committee.

Michael Brierley Mr. Michael Brierley serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Brierley joined Metro Bank in April 2009 and is responsible for Metro Bank’s Finance, Treasury, Legal, Procurement and Company Secretarial functions. Mr Brierley is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, having qualified in 1984 while working for Ernst & Young. Immediately prior to joining Metro Bank in 2009, Mr Brierley was Director, Business Risk at Barclaycard. Prior to this role, Mr Brierley undertook various senior finance and risk roles in Capital One Bank (Europe) plc between 1999 and 2006, including being Chief Financial Officer UK & Europe (2000 to 2002) and Chief Risk Officer (2002 to 2006). Mr Brierley has also acted as Chief Financial Officer for Royal Trust Bank, a retail and commercial bank, Financial Controller at Industrial Bank of Japan and Chief Financial Officer of Gentra Limited, a vehicle created to purchase and manage residential and commercial property related debt.

Aisling Kane Mrs. Aisling Kane serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. At Metro Bank, Ms Kane is responsible for everything that underpins the smooth running of the bank. This includes its 24/7 Contact Centre, IT, banking and lending operations, as well as facilities and property management. Trained as a chartered accountant with KPMG, Ms Kane has worked in the banking industry for more than 16 years. Ms Kane joined Metro Bank as the ninth colleague in December 2009 to help build the bank, which has given her a deep appreciation for working with like-minded people with a shared vision for success. Before joining Metro Bank, she held the role of Director of UK Operations for Anglo Irish Bank plc.

Aileen Gillan Ms. Aileen Gillan serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. As Chief Risk Officer, Ms Gillan is responsible for management and oversight of the risk and control framework across the bank. This includes ensuring that Metro Bank fulfils its regulatory obligations, while lending safely and sustainably and continuing to deliver high levels of customer service. A qualified barrister, Ms Gillan spent the first ten years of her career in a number of advisory roles. Ms Gillan joined Metro Bank from Lloyds Banking Group plc, where most recently she was Chief Risk Officer for the Asset Finance businesses. Prior to that, she was accountable for the management of risk and compliance across a range of businesses in major financial institutions.

Danielle Harmer Ms. Danielle Harmer serves as Chief People Officer of the Company. Ms Harmer is responsible for all aspects of looking after Metro Bank’s people and enabling its culture and values. A Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Ms Harmer has worked in retail banking for over 20 years both in business leadership and human resources roles. She joined the Halifax Building Society in 1992, which then merged with Bank of Scotland to become HBOS plc and latterly was acquired by Lloyds Banking Group plc. Her roles ranged from New Business Manager and Regional Director to HR Director for the Lloyds TSB, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branch networks. Before joining Metro Bank, she was responsible for human resources in the Corporate Functions in Barclays plc Retail and Business Banking. Ms Harmer has a degree in Economics and Business Economics from the University of Southampton and is also a Court Member for the Guild of HR Professionals.

Paul Riseborough Mr. Paul Riseborough serves as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Mr Riseborough joined Metro Bank in December 2011 and is responsible for Metro Bank’s retail, business and commercial products, Digital proposition, Change programme and Communications Team. He also runs Metro Bank’s Customer insights programme. Prior to joining Metro Bank, Mr Riseborough held various roles at Lloyds Banking Group plc and HBOS plc, including Head of Strategy and Planning, Head of Acquisition and Head of Channel Planning in the banking products area of each business. He was also Business Manager to the Chairman of HBOS plc and Pearson plc. Mr Riseborough started his career in consultancy, working for the global policy and economics consultancy Oxford Analytica and management consultancy PA Consulting Group. He was educated at Nottingham, Oxford and Warwick Universities and is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland.

Stuart Bernau Mr. Stuart D. M. Bernau serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Bernau has worked in financial services for 42 years, including 13 years as a main board director of Nationwide Building Society, during which time he had responsibility for retail operations, commercial lending, treasury and marketing. He served as chair and CEO of Chelsea Building Society and has chaired the Council of Mortgage Lenders and the Financial Services Sector Skills Council. He was appointed as a Special Adviser to the Treasury Select Committee from 2013 to 2015. He has served on the Metro Bank Board since 2010 and is the chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk Committee.

Keith Carby Mr. Keith A. Carby serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Carby is CEO of the Caerus Capital Group Ltd and Non-Executive Chairman of Foster Denovo plc. He was joint founder and managing director of J. Rothschild Assurance (now St. James’s Place plc.). Mr Carby was also joint founder of the Financial Services Forum and was a founding trustee of the 9/11 London Project.

Roger Farah Mr. Roger N. Farah serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Farah is the co-CEO of Tory Burch. Mr Farah is the former Executive Vice Chairman of Ralph Lauren Corporation, having served in that position from November 2013 to May 2014. He previously served as Ralph Lauren Corporation’s president and chief operating officer and as a member of its board of directors from April 2000 to October 2013. From 1994 to 2000, Mr Farah was chairman of the board and CEO of Footlocker Inc. Prior to that, he served as president and chief operating officer of Macy’s Inc, chairman and CEO of Federated Merchandising Services and Chairman and CEO of Rich’s Department Stores, and has also held executive positions at Saks Fifth Avenue. Mr Farah is on the board of directors of Aetna, Inc, and the Progressive Corporation.

Howard Flight Lord Howard E. Flight, CBE serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Lord Flight was Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs, West Sussex, from 1997 to 2005, during which time he held several Shadow posts, including Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and was a member of the Shadow Cabinet from 2002 to 2004. Lord Flight was appointed to the House of Lords in January 2011. He was joint founder and managing director of Guinness Flight Global Asset Management. He is chairman of CIM Investment Management, Downing Four VCT plc and of Flight and Partners, a director of Investec Asset Management Limited and Commissioner of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Lord Flight also has a number of other non-executive board appointments.

Alastair Gunn Mr. Alastair Gunn serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Gunn was Chief Executive and, more recently, Chairman of Friends Provident Life and Pensions Ltd and a director of Friends Provident plc, a FTSE 100 company. In his role as Group Executive Director, he was responsible for all aspects of the Friends Provident group’s life and pensions activities worldwide, covering some 3,800 of the Friends Provident group’s c. 4,300 staff. More recently he was the Senior Independent Director at Aviva UK and chair of the audit committee at Avelo.

Gene Lockhart Mr. Gene Lockhart serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Lockhart is a special adviser to General Atlantic, a leading global growth investment firm. Mr Lockhart is also chairman and managing general partner of MissionOG LLC, an early stage, growth equity investment firm which specialises in investing in hyper-growth, technology-oriented companies serving the financial services sector. He served as president and CEO of MasterCard Worldwide, where he led its transition to a for-profit enterprise. Subsequently, he worked as president of the Global Retail Bank at Bank of America, leading all of the bank's retail and commercial banking businesses globally until its sale to NationsBank. Prior to those experiences, Mr Lockhart was the CEO of Midland Bank UK and Chairman of First Direct and Thomas Cook. Over the last 15 years, Mr Lockhart has also been a successful private investor and adviser to several private equity firms. Mr Lockhart has served on many public company boards, including First Republic Bank, RJR/Nabisco, Huron Consulting, Cognizant, IMS Health and RadioShack.

Monique Melis Ms. Monique Melis serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Monique is a Managing Director and the Global Head of Regulatory Consulting at Duff & Phelps, the global valuation and corporate finance advisor, and is a member of Duff and Phelps' Luxembourg Management Company Board. With extensive financial services and regulatory experience across established and growth markets, her appointments have included: executive board member at Kinetic Partners; roles within the Cayman Islands Regulator CIMA and Stock Exchange (CSX); the Markets and Exchanges division as the Financial Services Authority and the Surveillance Department at the Securities and Futures Authority. A recognised industry expert, Monique advises banks, large global hedge funds and traditional asset managers, and is a specialist on internal controls, compliance and regulatory requirements. Monique will join the Board with immediate effect. Her appointment brings the number of directors on the Board to eleven, including eight independent directors. Commenting on the appointment, Vernon Hill, Metro Bank Chairman and Founder said: "Joining the revolution in British banking, Monique brings a rare combination of international regulatory and compliance expertise as well as proven entreprenuerial experience of founding and growing her own successful business. Her insight, knowledge and skills will complement the wealth of experience on the Board. I know she'll be a great addition to the Metro Bank family and look forward to working with her over the coming months and years"