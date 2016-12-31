ArcelorMittal SA (MTS.MC)

Name Description

Lakshmi Mittal Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Member of the Management Committee of ArcelorMittal S.A. from May 13, 2008. He founded Mittal Steel Company (formerly the LNM Group) in 1989. He has also been member of various boards and trusts, including chairman of the board of Aperam and the boards of Goldman Sachs and Airbus N.V (previously EADS NV). He has been Member of the Foreign Investment Council in Kazakhstan, the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council and the World Steel Association’s Executive Committee. He also sits on the Board of Trustees of Cleveland Clinic in the United States. Mr. Mittal began his career working in his family's steelmaking business in India, and has over 35 years of experience working in steel and related industries. He graduated from St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, India where he received a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Aditya Mittal Mr. Aditya Mittal has served as Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe since January 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Management Board, as well as Member of the Management Committee of ArcelorMittal S.A. from October 30, 2006. Prior to his current role, he was Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal with responsibility for Flat Carbon Europe, investor relations and communications. He joined Mittal Steel in 1997, and was president and Chief Financial Officer of Mittal Steel Company from 2004 to 2006. He is a Board Member of the Wharton School and also serves on the board of Iconiq. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania.

Henri Blaffart Mr. Henri Blaffart has served as Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, Group Head of Human Resources and Corporate Services at ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources, and Member of the Management Committee of the Company from April 1, 2013. He joined the group in 1982 as strategy and research and development (R&D) director in Liege. He has held a number of other positions in the company including R&D director for construction and CEO of the former Arcelor's research division. He was appointed head of corporate services (including legal, capital goods, shipping, IT council) in January 2014, in addition to his role as head of human resources (HR) for the group which he took on in April 2013. Before taking up his position at corporate level, he was head of HR for the company’s Flat Carbon Europe segment and a member of the segment management committee, a position he took up in April 2010. Previously he was CEO of ArcelorMittal Lorraine in France. He is a civil engineer from the University of Liege, Belgium and holds a masters degree in general management from the Ecole D'entreprise pour le Perfectionnement au Management in Belgium.

Brian Aranha Mr. Brian Aranha has been Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, Head of Strategy, CTO, R&D, CCM, and Global Automotive at ArcelorMittal S.A. since 2016. He is also in charge of automotive joint ventures in China and India. He was Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Flat Carbon South America of ArcelorMittal S.A. from 2014. He joined Dofasco’s research and development department in Canada in 1979. After assignments with the American Iron & Steel Institute in Washington DC, and working on a study for the World Bank on restructuring the Polish steel industry, he returned to Dofasco in 1992 as project manager on the delivery improvement team. After several promotions, in 2009 Mr. Aranha was named chief marketing officer Flat Carbon Europe, global customers and automotive worldwide. He holds a degree in applied sciences from the University of Toronto, Canada. He also completed the executive development program at Queen’s University School of Business, Canada.

Jefferson de Paula Mr. Jefferson de Paula has served as Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal South America Long of ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2016. He served as Executive Vice President, South America Long and Member of Management Committee of the ArcelorMittal SA from June 1, 2011. Mr. Jefferson de Paula was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Long Carbon Americas Business Unit South. After almost 10 years of experience in the Brazilian steel industry, he joined the Group in 1993 as General Manager of Belgo Mineira's Vitoria plant in Brazil. In 2001, he moved to Acindar in Argentina as Executive Industrial Vice President Steel Business. He has been Industrial and Commercial Vice President of Acindar since 2006. In 2008, Mr. de Paula joined Long Carbon Europe as Head of Sections, Rails, Piles and Special Sections Operations. He is a graduate in Metallurgical Engineering from the Universidade Federal Fluminense, Brazil, and holds a Master's degree in Financial Business and Marketing from Universidad Austral, Argentina.

Robrecht Himpe Mr. Robrecht Himpe has been Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, President and CEO AM/NS Calvert, CEO ArcelorMittal North America at ArcelorMittal S.A. since July 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and President and Chief Executive Officer AM/NS Calvert at the Company from January 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Health and Safety of the Company. Prior to becoming Member of the Management Committee, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Flat Carbon Western Europe (FCWE) since 2007. In 2006, he was responsible for FCWE Upstream Competence Domain. In 2003, he took over the function of Operational Director in Arcelor Asturias and in 2001, he was appointed Operational Director of Arcelor Bremen. In 1995, he became responsible for the Sidmar Gent Cold Rolling department. He started his career in 1981 in the Sidmar Gent Hot Strip Mill. Mr. Himpe is Electrotechnical Engineer and a graduate from the University of Gent.

Kleber Silva Mr. Kleber Silva serves as Executive Vice President, Member of Management Committee and Head of Iron Ore, ArcelorMittal Mining of ArcelorMittal S.A. He was previously general manager of mining operations in Brazil. Prior to joining the Group in 2006, he held the same position at the Brazilian mining company CVRD. From 1997 to 1999 Mr. Silva was mine planning and operations specialist at Quebec Cartier Mining Company in Canada, which has become part of the ArcelorMittal group. Mr. Silva holds a degree in mining engineering from Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto, and a master’s in mining from the Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Geert Van Poelvoorde Mr. Geert Van Poelvoorde has served as Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe Flat of ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Flat Products and ArcelorMittal Europe Purchasing Platform, Member of Management Committee of ArcelorMittal SA. He started his career in 1989 as a project engineer at the Sidmar Gent hot strip mill, where he held several senior positions in the automation and process computer department. He moved to Stahlwerke Bremen in 1995 as senior project manager. Between 1998 and 2002, he headed a number of departments, and in 2003 he was appointed director of Stahlwerke Bremen, responsible for operations and engineering. In 2005 Mr. Van Poelvoorde returned to ArcelorMittal Gent to take up the position of chief operating officer primary. In 2008 he became chief executive officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Gent with direct responsibility for primary operations, and was appointed CEO of the Business Division North within Flat Carbon Europe in 2009. Mr. Van Poelvoorde graduated from the University of Ghent, Belgium, with a degree in civil engineering and electronics.

Simon Wandke Mr. Simon C. Wandke has been Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining of ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining and Member of the Management Committee at the Company from July 10, 2015 and Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining, and a Member of the Management Committee of ArcelorMittal S.A. from January 10, 2011. Prior to this, he held various senior positions within the mining and minerals industry. His career started in 1981 at BHP Billiton and held positions in mines in Australia and Indonesia and other Commercial offices globally until 1999, when he became vice president, Strategy Minerals Group, Melbourne, Australia, then vice president, Strategic Marketing in 2000. In 2002, he joined Destra Consulting Group, Melbourne, where he was an equity partner, responsible for global group business development. In 2006, he joined Ferrexpo plc as chief marketing officer, first in Hong Kong, China, then in Baar, Switzerland. He is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with a Diploma in Company Directorship. He also holds a Diploma in Corporate Finance from Swinburne University, Australia, as well as a B.A., Psychology and Marketing (Comm) from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

David Clarke Mr. David Clarke has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Head of Strategy and Chief Technology Officer at ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 2016. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Corporate Strategy of the Company. He joined Mittal Steel in 2003 to support the integration and operational improvement activities in the group’s then new acquisitions in Eastern Europe. In 2006 he co-led the development of the Mittal Steel Value Plan, a key element of the bid to merge with Arcelor, and was appointed to his role in 2007. In his previous role, he was responsible for the development of medium to long term industry outlook, coordinating the group’s annual strategy process, and leading/supporting projects of key strategic importance. Prior to joining Mittal Steel, he held positions at McKinsey & Company; Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford Universities; and AT&T Bell Laboratories. He holds a PhD and MA in physics from Princeton University where he was a Fulbright Fellow and a Hackett Scholar, and a BSc (Hons) in mathematics and physics from the University of Western Australia.

Genuino Christino Mr. Genuino M. Christino is Vice President, Group Head of Finance and Member of the Management Committee of ArcelorMittal S.A. He joined Belgo-Mineira in Brazil in 2003 as an accounting manager. In 2005, after the reorganization of the Brazilian operations resulting in the creation of Arcelor Brazil, he was appointed general manager in charge of accounting, consolidation and reporting for Brazil. In 2007, he also accumulated the tax and real estate functions for Brazil and South America. He played a role in several reorganizations in Brazil and in the set-up and development of the Brazilian shared services centre. In January 2009, he took on the role of head of group accounting, consolidation and financial reporting. In 2014, group treasury was added to his responsibilities. He is also Member of the ArcelorMittal Corporate Finance and Tax Committee (CFTC). Prior to joining the group, he spent ten years at KPMG in Brazil and in the United Kingdom as an auditor and consultant. He holds a Bachelor in accounting and business administration from Paulista University in Sao Paolo, Brazil and has also completed the Executive MBA Programme from Dom Cabral Foundation in Belo Horizonte.

Daniel Fairclough Mr. Daniel Fairclough has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations at ArcelorMittal S.A. since June 8, 2010. He has a knowledge of the metals and mining industry having spent the past ten years in senior equity research roles – initially as co-head of Merrill Lynch Mining and Steel Research, and latterly as managing director, mining and steel research at ICAP Equities. He is a graduate from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, with an Honours degree in accounting and financial analysis.

Jose Arias Mr. Jose Manuel Arias is Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe, Flat Products business division South West at ArcelorMittal S.A. He joined the group in Spain in 1986 as a trainee engineer, progressing in his career with a number of promotions and appointments within the engineering and steel works area. In 2005, he was appointed Human Resources Director for ArcelorMittal Spain, before becoming the site deputy manager in 2007. In 2008, he was appointed Vice President and site manager. In his most recent role, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Asturias in 2009. He is a graduate in mining engineering from Oviedo University, Spain. He holds a MBA from Asturias Business School, Oviedo University, Spain.

Benjamin Baptista Filho Mr. Benjamin Mario Baptista Filho has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer Flat Carbon South America at ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 24, 2011. He was previously Vice President Commercial for Flat Carbon South America. He joined the group at subsidiary Companhia Siderurgica de Tubarao (CST) in Brazil in 1983, where he gained executive experience, including project and operational responsibilities. He graduated as a metallurgical engineer from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has completed several senior management programmes at Fundacao Dom Cabral in Brazil and Insead in France.

John Brett Mr. John L. Brett is Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal USA at ArcelorMittal S.A. He joined the group at former Inland Steel in 1988 as associate accountant, and progressed to become a manager specialized in financial analysis and systems in 1997. In 1998, he took on the role of controller for Ispat Inland Steel. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president finance and planning and controller for Mittal Steel USA. In his most recent role, he was appointed Executive Vice President of Finance, Planning and Procurement for ArcelorMittal USA in 2012. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and is a graduate in economics from the DePauw University.

Victor Cairo Mr. Victor M. Cairo is Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mexico at ArcelorMittal S.A. He started his career with Caterpillar in operations before moving to Prolec GE as its plant manager in 1997. He joined the group as general manager Dofasco de Mexico in 2000. He holds Bachelors degree in mechanical and electrical engineering from Universidad Regiomontana and an MBA from Instituto Tecnologico y Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Sean Donnelly Mr. Sean Donnelly is Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Dofasco of ArcelorMittal S.A. He joined Dofasco in 1981 as a production engineer, galvanize. He held various leadership positions with the company before being appointed general manager of market development and product applications in 2003. In 2005, he became director for quality systems and manufacturing technology, and in 2008 he was named vice president of technology. Prior to becoming chief executive officer, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, in November 2014, Mr. Donnelly was vice president of manufacturing. He graduated from the McMaster University in Canada with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Vijay Goyal Mr. Vijay Krishna Goyal has been Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Distribution Solutions at ArcelorMittal S.A. since October 1, 2016. Until 2003 he was Secretary at the Company. He joined Mittal Steel in 1999 and held various positions in finance. In 2007, he became Chief Financial Officer and head of strategy for Long Carbon Europe, followed by his appointment as Chief Financial Officer and head of central supply chain of Flat Carbon Europe in mid-2008. In his most recent role, since 2014, he has been Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal Europe and additionally in charge of legal, IT and shared service centre Europe. He graduated from St Xavier’s College, Calcutta. He is a chartered accountant and cost and works accountant from the respective institutes in India. He has also completed executive education programmes at Wharton Business School.

Paramjit Kahlon Mr. Paramjit Kahlon has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal CIS (ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih, Ukraine and ArcelorMittal Temirtau, Kazakhstan) at ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 2016. He started his career in 1993, in the project management of steel projects and, in 1995, he moved to a senior role at SMS Siemag. He took up the position of senior project manager at Danieli & Co in Italy in 2001. Between August 2008 and July 2010, he was in the lead role for projects and strategy for ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih's pre-crisis ambitious investment program. In July 2010, he was promoted to the position of chief technical officer and, in March 2012, to the role of Chief Operating Officer of ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih. He went on to become the Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih in 2015 before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal CIS in May 2016. He is a graduate from Haryana Institute of Engineering in India and holds Bachelors degree in Metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Metals in India. He also has a certificate in Computer Engineering from Indira Gandhi Open University.

Augustine Kochuparampil Mr. Augustine Kochuparampil has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe – Long Products at ArcelorMittal S.A. since July 1, 2013. He joined the group in 1994 as a controller at Mittal Steel Hamburg before being promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) two years later. He was CFO of Ispat Europe from 2001 to 2003. At the end of that year, he became the CFO of Mittal Steel Poland, a position Mr. Kochuparampil held until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Galati, Romania, in January 2007. In June 2009, he became CEO of ArcelorMittal Ostrava and in 2011, was appointed CEO of Long Carbon Europe’s business division east. Prior to joining ArcelorMittal, Mr. Kochuparampil spent around 19 years in the steel industry in India with the Steel Authority of India. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from St Xavier’s College under the University of Calcutta, India. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India and also holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from Ravi Shankar University, Raipur, India.

Sanjay Samaddar Mr. Sanjay Samaddar is Vice President, Member of Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products, business division east (covering ArcelorMittal Eisenhuettenstadt, ArcelorMittal Poland and ArcelorMittal Ostrava) at ArcelorMittal S.A. He joined the group in 2003 as director, sales and marketing of Mittal Steel Galati, Romania. In 2005, he was appointed director, sales and marketing and member of the board of Mittal Steel, Poland. After the merger of Mittal Steel and Arcelor in 2006, he was promoted to Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Eastern Europe. He moved to the Czech Republic in 2008 as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ArcelorMittal Ostrava. In 2009, he became Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ArcelorMittal Poland, and Chief Executive Officer of Flat Carbon Europe business division east, covering operations in Poland and at Eisenhuettenstadt in Germany. He has a degree in chemical engineering from Panjab University, India. He has also completed the Accelerated Development Programme for Business Leaders at the London Business School, UK.

Wim van Gerven Mr. Wim van Gerven has served as Vice President, Member of the Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products, business division north at ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 2014. He started his professional career in 1988 as electrical maintenance manager at ArcelorMittal Gent, where he held various senior positions prior to being appointed general manager of the cold rolling works in 2002. In 2005, he moved to Eisenhuttenstadt as head of downstream. In October 2008, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of ArcelorMittal Poland. His most recent position was Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Gent. He holds Masters degree in mechanical and electrical engineering from the University of Gent, Belgium, as well as a MBA from the Vlerick Leuven Gent management School, Belgium.

Gregory Ludkovsky Dr. Gregory (Greg) Ludkovsky has served as Vice President of Global Research and Development and a Member of the Management Committee of ArcelorMittal S.A. since December 2007. He started his career in Russia as a researcher in the field of solid state physics. In 1979 he was hired by East Chicago, Indiana, Research Laboratory operated by the Inland Steel Company, which was purchased by Mittal Steel in 1998. Dr. Ludkovsky progressed through the research and development (R&D) department to become vice president of R&D in 1995. In 1998 he was named chief technology officer for Ispat International and, later, for Mittal Steel Company. He later became vice president of global R&D for ArcelorMittal. He holds two dozen patents and is an author of numerous publications in the field of physical metallurgy.

Jeannot Krecke Mr. Jeannot Krecke has been Non-Independent Director at ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 1, 2010. He started his university studies at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in 1969, from where he obtained a degree in Physical and Sports Education. He decided in 1983 to change professional direction. His interests led him to retrain in economics, accounting and taxation. He enrolled in various courses, in particular in the United States. Following the legislative elections of June 13, 2004, Mr. Krecke was appointed Minister of the Economy and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg on July 13, 2004. Upon the return of the coalition government formed by the Christian Social Party (CSV) and the Luxembourg Socialist Workers’ Party (LSAP) as a result of the legislative elections of June 7, 2009, Mr. Krecke retained the portfolio of Minister of the Economy and Foreign Trade on July 23, 2009. As of July 2004, Mr. Krecké represented the Luxembourg government at the Council of Ministers of the EU in the Internal Market and Industry sections of its Competitiveness configuration as well as in the Economic and Financial Affairs Council and in the Energy section of its Transport, Telecommunications and Energy configuration. He was also Member of the Eurogroup from July 2004 to June 2009. On February 1, 2012, Mr. Krecke retired from government and decided to end his active political career in order to pursue a range of different projects. Mr. Krecke has been Chief Executive Officer of Key International Strategy Services. He has served as Member of the Boards of JSFC Sistema, of East West United Bank, of China Construction Bank Europe, of Calzedonia Finanziara S.A., Jan De Nul S.A. and Novenergia Holding Company S.A.

Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Ms. Vanisha Mittal Bhatia has been Non-Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since December 2004. She was appointed as Member of the LNM Holdings Board of Directors in June 2004. Ms. Mittal Bhatia was appointed to Mittal Steel's Board of Directors in December 2004. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the European Business School and has worked at Mittal Shipping Ltd, Mittal Steel Hamburg GmbH, an Internet-based venture capital fund, within the procurement department of Mittal Steel, in charge of a cost-cutting project, and is currently Chief Strategy Officer for Aperam.

Michel Wurth Mr. Michel Wurth has been Non-Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 2014. He joined Arbed in 1979 and held a variety of functions before joining the Arbed Group Management Board and becoming its Chief Financial Officer in 1996. The merger of Aceralia, Arbed and Usinor, leading to the creation of Arcelor in 2002, led to Mr. Wurth’s appointment as senior executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Arcelor. He became Member of ArcelorMittal’s Group Management Board in 2006, responsible for Flat Carbon Europe, Global R&D, Distribution Solutions and Long Carbon Worldwide, respectively. Mr. Wurth retired from the GMB in April 2014 and was elected to ArcelorMittal’s Board of Directors in May 2014. He holds a Law degree from the University of Grenoble, France, and a degree in Political Science from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Grenoble as well as a Master’s of Economics from the London School of Economics, UK. Mr. Wurth is also doctor of laws honoris causa of the Sacred Heart University, Luxembourg. He has served as Chairman of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce since 2004. He has also been Non-Executive Chairman of Paul Wurth S.A. and of BIP Investment Partners and Non-Executive Director of BGL BNP Paribas S.A., of SMS Group and of Brasserie Nationale.

Tye Burt Mr. Tye Burt has been Non-Executive Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 8, 2012. He is Member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation in March 2005. He held this position until August 1, 2012. Kinross is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Burt was also Member of the Board of Directors of Kinross. Mr. Burt has broad experience in the global mining industry, specializing in corporate finance, business strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Kinross, he held the position of Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Corporate Development at Barrick Gold Corporation. He was President of the Cartesian Capital Group from 2000 to 2002; Chairman of Deutsche Bank Canada and Deutsche Bank Securities Canada; Global Managing Director of Global Metals and Mining for Deutsche Bank AG from 1997 to 2000; and Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Mining Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns from 1995 to 1997, holding various other positions at BMO Nesbitt Burns from 1986 to 1995. Mr. Burt has been Chairman of Urthecast Corp., a Canadian TSX-listed company in the aerospace technology business. The Company is focused on the business of streaming color images of the Earth from the International Space Station. He has also been the Chair and Principal at Carbon Arc Capital Investments Corp. and the Life Sciences Research Campaign Chair of the University of Guelph's Better Planet Project. Mr. Burt has been Member of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Charter for Business Board of Governors. He is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School, a member of the Law 54 Society of Upper Canada, and he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Guelph.

Karel De Gucht Mr. Karel de Gucht has been Non-Executive Independent Director at ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 4, 2016. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. He was the European Commissioner for Trade in the Second Barroso Commission (2010-2014) and for Development and Humanitarian Aid in the First Barroso Commission (2009- 2010). He was Minister of Foreign Affairs (2004-2009) and Vice Prime Minister (2008-2009) of Belgium. In addition, he was the Chairman in Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) (2006) and Member of the Security Council of the United Nations (2007-2008). He is a Professor of Law at VUB (the Dutch-speaking Free University of Brussels), a member of the Advisory Board of CVC Capital Partners, a member of the board of directors of Proximus NV (Telecom) and the President of the Board of IES, the Brussels Institute of European Studies. Mr. de Gucht holds a Master of Law degree from the VUB.

Lewis Kaden Mr. Lewis B. Kaden has been the Lead Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since April 2008. He has served as an Independent Director of the Company since April 12, 2005. He is also Member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Chairman of the Appointments, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. He has approximately 40 years of experience in corporate governance, financial services, dispute resolution and economic policy. He has been Senior Adviser of TGG Group, the John Harvey Gregory Lecturer on World Organization at Harvard University. Mr. Kaden was Vice Chairman of Citigroup between 2005 and 2013. Prior to that, he was Partner of the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, and served as Counsel to the Governor of New Jersey, as a Professor of Law at Columbia University and as director of Columbia University’s Center for Law and Economic Studies. He has served as a director of Bethlehem Steel Corporation for ten years and is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Markle Foundation and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Asia Society. He has been member of the Council on Foreign Relations and of the Trilateral Commission being a moderator of the Business-Labor Dialogue. He has acted as Senior Fellow of the Moussavar - Rahmani Center on Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Senior Fellow of the Program on Corporate Governance and the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School.

Bruno Lafont Mr. Bruno Lafont has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 10, 2011. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee. He began his career at Lafarge in 1983 and has held numerous positions in finance and international operations with the same company. In 1995, Mr. Lafont was appointed Group Executive Vice President, Finance, and thereafter Executive Vice President of the Gypsum Division in 1998. Mr. Lafont joined Lafarge’s General Management as Chief Operating Officer between May 2003 and December 2005. Chief Executive Officer in January 2006, Mr. Lafont was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in May 2007. In July 2015, Mr. Lafont was appointed co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim and Honorary Chairman of Lafarge. Mr. Lafont presently chairs the Energy & Climate Change Working Group of the ERT (European Roundtable of Industrialists) and the Sustainable Development Commission of the MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France), the French Employers Association. He has been Member of the Executive Committee of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and a Board member of the AFEP. He has also served as a Special Adviser to the Mayor of Chongqing (China) and a Board Member of EDF. Mr. Lafont is a graduate from the Hautes Etudes Commerciales business school (HEC 1977, Paris) and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA 1982, Paris).

Suzanne Nimocks Ms. Suzanne P. Nimocks has been Non-Executive Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since January 25, 2011. She is also a Member of the Company's Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. She was previously a director (senior partner) with McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, from June 1999 to March 2010, and was with the firm in various other capacities beginning in 1989, including as a leader in the firm’s Global Petroleum Practice, Electric Power & Natural Gas Practice, Organization Practice, and Risk Management Practice. Ms. Nimocks chaired the Environmental Committee of the Greater Houston Partnership, the primary advocate of Houston’s business community, until December 31, 2010. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tufts University and a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. Ms. Nimocks has been a Board Member for Encana Corporation, Rowan Companies Plc, and Owens Corning, all listed companies. In the non-profit sector, she is Member of the Board of Directors of the Houston Zoo and serves as a Trustee of the Texas Children’s Hospital.

Karyn Ovelmen Ms. Karyn F. Ovelmen has been Non-Executive Independent Director of ArcelorMittal S.A. since May 5, 2015. She is Member of the Audit & Risk Committee at the Company. She has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Flowserve, a position that she has held since June 2015. Most recently she also served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of LyondellBasell Industries NV from 2011 to May 2015, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Petroplus Holdings AG from May 2006 to September 2010 and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Argus Services Corporation from 2005 to 2006. Prior to that, she was Vice President of External Reporting and Investor Relations for Premcor Refining Group Inc. She also spent 12 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, primarily serving energy industry accounts. Ms. Ovelmen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut, USA, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) of AICPA.