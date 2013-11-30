MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

Name Description

Stanley Ma Mr. Stanley Ma serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of MTY Food Group Inc. He is Chairman since 1997; President of MTY Tiki Ming Enterprises Inc. since 1980.

Eric Lefebvre Mr. Eric Lefebvre, QC, serves as Chief Financial Officer of MTY Food Group Inc. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective June 4, 2012. Mr. Lefebvre has been Vice-President of Finance at MTY for the last three years. Mr. Lefebvre is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University. His prior experience includes various management and finance-related roles with Bell Aliant and Gaz Metro.

Claude St-Pierre Ms. Claude St-Pierre serves as Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director of MTY Food Group Inc. She is Chief Operating Officer since June 2012, Secretary since 1996, and Chief Financial Officer from May 2004 to June 2012.

Murat Armutlu Mr. Murat Armutlu serves as an Independent Director of MTY Food Group Inc. Mr. Armutlu is a Chartered Accountant and formerly served as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from December 2000 to April 2003. Mr. Armutlu has a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree. He earned his Chartered Accountant designation in 1986, and he also earned a Certified Public Accountant designation in 1997. Since 1990, he has served as auditor, accountant, and business advisor for his clients.

Dickie Orr Mr. Dickie Orr serves as an Independent Director of MTY Food Group Inc. Mr. Orr has 27 years of experience as an investment advisor, involved in public and private equity investments in both domestic and international markets.