Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA (MULT3.SA)

Jose Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Mr. Jose Paulo Ferraz do Amaral serves as Chairman of the Board at Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. since April 29, 2014. He serves as Director at the firm since August 14, 2012. He worked in Mesbla SA, from 1971 to 1985, starting his career as a trainee up to Director of the Department Store division. He was the CEO of Lojas Americanas, from 1985 to 1996. He attended several courses focused on business management at institutions such as INSEAD, in Fontainebleau, France, and Harvard Business School, in the United States. He graduated in Business Administration from Mackenzie University and has a post graduate degree from Fundacao Getulio Vargas, both located in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jose Isaac Peres Mr. Jose Isaac Peres serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Independent Director at Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Previously, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He participated and implemented more than 350 real estate developments, with 35 thousand units sold. He is a founding Member of the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers, or ABRASCE, and also of the Association of Managers of Real Estate Companies (Associacao de Dirigentes de Empresas do Mercado Imobiliario). He has a degree in Economics from National Faculty of Economics of Universidade do Brasil.

Marcello Kaminitz Barnes Mr. Marcello Kaminitz Barnes serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He joined the Company in 1990 in charge of engineering work and was involved in the center expansion projects, later becoming responsible for the operations area of BarraShopping. He has been responsible for the development of projects in Miami, United States of America and is responsible for the real estate area and for the development of new projects. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro received in 1990.

Armando d'Almeida Mr. Armando d'Almeida Neto serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Finance, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA since February 2, 2008. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial market, dealing with international markets. Until January 2008, he served as Chief Executive Officer of BullTick Brasil Consultoria and sat on the Board of Directors of BullTick Capital Markets. From 2000 to 2005, he was Director at Santander Investment Securities in New York, and from 1997 to 2000, he was Director at Banco Bozano Simonsen. He also served as Instructor and Director at the Forex Club do Brasil. He holds a Bachelors degree from Universidade Candido Mendes, as well as certificates from the National Association of Securities Dealer (NASD).

Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Mr. Eduardo Kaminitz Peres serves as Vice Chief Executive Officer - Operational, Director of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He has worked under different titles since 1988, when he joined the Company, being responsible for the creation of CAA – Corretagem e Consultoria Publicitaria Ltda. He has a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Candido Mendes.

Alberto Jose dos Santos Mr. Alberto Jose dos Santos serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He joined the Company in 1975 and is responsible for accounting, administrative, information technology and human resources areas of the Company. He has a degree in Accounting from Universidade Candido Mendes in Rio de Janeiro and a graduate degree in Human Resources from Instituto Superior de Estudos Pedagogicos.

Jose Carlos de Araujo Sarmento Barata Mr. Jose Carlos de Araujo Sarmento Barata serves as Director of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA sine April 29, 2014. He worked at Furnas Centrais Electricas SA from 1963 to 1974, where he served as Chief Financial Officer from 1972 to 1974 and at Grupo Bozano from 1974 to 2004, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of various companies from Grupo Bozano, including Grupo Bozano, Anglo American and Berneck Aglomerados. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade do Brasil in 1963 and a degree in Economic Engineering from Universidade do Brasil in 1962. He has participated in various training programs for executives, including programs by the World Bank, the Inter-American Bank for Development, Arthur Andersen, the American Management Association and Rensselear Polytechnic Institution.

Duncan Osborne Mr. Duncan G. Osborne serves as Director at Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. since November 7, 2016. Mr. Osborne was appointed as Investment Vice President at The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited ("Cadillac Fairview"), with mandate from November 2016. Before that, Mr. Osborne held the position of Senior Development Vice President (from July 2015 to October 2016) and Senior Investment Vice President (from November 2011 to July 2015) at Cadillac Fairview. He holds Bachelor degree in Law (LL.B.) from University of Western Ontario, a Masters degree in Finance (M.Fin) from Queen's University and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) from Trent University. Besides that, Mr. Osborne owns Real Estate Development Certificate from New York University.

Leonard Sharpe Mr. Leonard Peter Sharpe serves as Director of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. since April 29, 2014. He joined Cadillac Fairview in 1984 and prior to becoming its Chief Executive Officer in 2000, he was Executive Vice President overseeing all property-level operations in each of its five property portfolios. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, he is responsible for Cadillac Fairview’s growth strategy in support of the long-term investments of Cadillac Fairview’s sole shareholder, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. He graduated in Economics and Business Administration from Waterloo University in Canada, and is a Member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and of Building Owners and Managers Association.