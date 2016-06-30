Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

Name Description

Mahlape Sello Ms. Mahlape Sello is no longer Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd., effective November 2017. She was chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the social & ethics, the health, safety & environment and the remuneration & human resources committees. She is also a trustee of the Murray & Roberts Trust. Mahlape is an Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates. She is member of the South African Law Reform Commission and the chairperson of the Advertising Industry Tribunal of the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa.

Henry Laas Mr. Henry Johannes Laas BEng (Mining) MBA., is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001 and was appointed to the Board and as Group chief executive in 2011. He is a member of the health, safety & environment committee. Henry is chairman of Murray & Roberts Limited, Clough Limited and the Bombela Concession Company and he is a director of Murray & Roberts International Holdings. He played an instrumental role in the global expansion of the Cementation Group and has a strong track record of successful resolution of complex commercial matters and business strategy development and implementation. Henry was previously an executive director of Murray & Roberts Limited responsible for the Group's engineering business.

Daniel Grobler Mr. Daniel Grobler is Financial Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and has been employed in various financial and leadership functions within the Group since 2010. Most recently, Daniël was the Managing Director of Murray & Roberts Cementation, the Group’s African underground mining business, with an annual turnover of R3,5 billion. Prior to that, he fulfilled financial positions such as Chief Financial Officer: Underground Mining business platform and Group Corporate Finance Executive, where he engaged with the Group’s financial stakeholders. After completing his undergraduate and honours degrees at the University of Pretoria in 1998, Daniël completed his articles with Deloitte & Touche. He qualified as CA (SA) in 2003. He then relocated to the Netherlands, where he was an Audit Manager with Deloitte & Touche until 2004. Daniël further held financial positions with firms based in the United Kingdom, before joining Murray & Roberts in 2010.

Peter Bennett Mr. Peter Bennett is Chief Executive Officer of Murray & Oil & Gas Business Platform of the company. He joined the Group in 2016 and was appointed to the executive committee in February 2016. He is responsible for the Oil & Gas business platform.

Orrie Fenn Dr. Orrie Fenn, BSc (Hons) Eng MPhil Eng DEng., is Chief executive officer – Underground Mining Business Platform of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. He resigned as Dr. Fenn joined the Group and appointed to the Board in 2009. Executive director responsible for the Group’s Construction Products SADC cluster and development of group housing strategy. Previously chief operating officer of PPC. Former project director in Blue Circle Cement and spent seven years at the Chamber of Mines Research Organisation, where he obtained a doctorate in engineering. Member of the SA Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a fellow of the Institute of Quarrying and holds a government Certificate of Competency (Mines and Works).

Amend Harrison Mr. Amend Steve Harrison is Chief Executive Officer – Power & Water Business Platform of the company. He joined the Group in 2011 and was appointed to the executive committee in September 2015. He is responsible for the Power & Water business platform.

Ian Henstock Mr. Ian Henstock BCompt (Hons) CTA CA(SA) HDip Tax Law MBA., is Commercial Executive of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group and was appointed to the executive committee in 2008. He is the corporate executive responsible for the assurance, commercial, legal and risk portfolios. Ian is a director of Murray & Roberts International Holdings and a director of Clough Limited.

Thokozani Mdluli Mr. Thokozani Mdluli is Health, Safety and Environment Executive of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2010 and was appointed to the executive committee in 2013. He is responsible for health, wellness, safety and environment. Prior to joining Murray & Roberts, Thokozani held various positions in safety, health, wellness and environment at ArcelorMittal South Africa, Sasol Synfuels and Alusaf Bayside Smelter, He qualified in BSc PBL MBL.

Lambertus Kok Mr. Lambertus Kok is Group Company Secretary of the company. He joined the Group in 2011 and was appointed company secretary in 2014. He has experience as a company secretary in a listed company environment since 2003. He was previously a director of Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa and its past president in 2010.

Ralph Havenstein Mr. Ralph Havenstein is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board in 2014. He is the chairman of the health, safety & environment committee and a member of the social & ethics committee. Ralph is a chemical engineer and has completed a Senior Executive Programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Ralph has experience in the petrochemical and mining sectors, and currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Northam Platinum and Omnia Holdings. Ralph is a past chief executive officer of Anglo American Platinum, as well as Norilsk Nickel International. Ralph was previously vice president of the SA Chamber of Mines and was a director of Mintek (South Africa).

David Barber Mr. David Duncan Barber FCA (England & Wales) AMP (Harvard)., is no longer Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd., effective November 2017. He was appointed to the Board in 2008. He is chairman of the audit & sustainability committee and a member of the risk management committee. Dave was formerly the global chief financial officer of Anglo Coal, a division of the Anglo American Plc Group with operations in Australia, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia, China and South Africa, as well as chief financial officer of Anglo American Corporation of South Africa. The majority of his career was spent in the Anglovaal Group prior to its unbundling where he held the position of group chief financial officer. He has served as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee for several companies, including AFGRI, Anglo Platinum, Barnard Jacobs Mellet Holdings, Telkom and Highveld Steel and Vanadium Corp. His career has also included positions within PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Fedsure and SA Breweries.

Suresh Kana Dr. Suresh Kana has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective November 2017. He currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2015. He is a member of the audit and sustainability committee. Suresh is a Chartered Accountant and retired as the Territory Senior Partner for PwC Africa in June 2015. He has held a number of senior positions in PwC since joining as an articled clerk in 1976. He is a member of King Committee on Governance in South Africa and was the chairman of SAICA. He currently serves as a non-executive director of JSE Limited and is chairman of Imperial Holdings. He also serves on the audit committee of the United Nations World Food Programme headquarted in Rome.

Nomalizo Langa-Royds Ms. Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds is Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. She was appointed to the Board in 2013. She is chairman of the social & ethics committee and a member of the remuneration & human resources committee. She is also a trustee of the Murray & Roberts Trust. She has more than 25 years’ experience in human resources. Ntombi is an independent non-executive director of Mpact, Redefine Properties and Europe Assistance Worldwide Services (South Africa). She has previously served as a non-executive director of African Bank Investments, PPC, Exhibitions for Africa, Momentum Health, Momentum Insurance Group, Primedia Publishing, Respiratory Care Africa, Human Capital Institute (Africa), Columbus Stainless Steel and Sun Air Airlines.

Alex Maditsi Mr. Alex K. Maditsi has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective August 23, 2017. Alex is a lawyer and is the Managing Director of Copper Moon Trading (Pty) Ltd. Previously, he was employed by Coca-Cola South Africa as a Franchise Director for South Africa. He was Country Manager for Kenya, Senior Director: Operations Planning and Legal Director for Coca-Cola Southern and East Africa. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Alex was the Legal Director for Global Business Connections in Detroit, Michigan. He also spent time at Lewis, White and Clay, The Ford Motor Company and Schering-Plough in the USA, practising as an attorney. Alex was a Fulbright Scholar and a member of the Harvard LLM Association. Alex’s directorships include Bidvest Group Limited, African Rainbow Minerals Limited and Sterling Debt Recoveries (Pty) Ltd.

Emma Mashilwane Ms. Emma Mashilwane has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Emma is a Chartered Accountant and is currently the Head of Risk Advisory Services at Nkonki Incorporated. She completed her articles and worked at KPMG, before taking up Chief Financial Officer positions at Carl Zeiss Optronics and subsequently at Masana Technologies. Emma serves as a non-executive director of Tiger Brands Ltd and is a member of the Audit Committee. She previously served as a non-executive director of Total Coal South Africa (Pty) Ltd and chaired the Audit & Risk Committee as well as the Social and Ethics Committee.

Diane Radley Ms. Diane Radley has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 23 August 2017. Diane is a Chartered Accountant and began her career at PwC where she ultimately became Partner-in-charge of the Transaction Services Group, specialising in acquisition due diligence and listings. She has been the Chief Financial Officer at Altron and later Old Mutual South Africa. She became Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Investment Group in 2011 and remained in this role until October 2016. She was a finalist in the 2001 Businesswomen’s Association, Business Woman of the Year awards and was voted Africa’s Leading Woman in Business in 2015 by African Investor (New York). Diane currently serves as non-executive director of Old Mutual Real Estate Holdings Ltd, is the Chairman of Marriott Unit Trust Company Ltd and is a Trustee of the DG Murray Trust.

Keith Spence Mr. Keith Spence is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board in 2015. He is a member of the risk management, health safety & environment and audit & sustainability committees. Keith has over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, including 18 years with Shell and has a broad knowledge of the resources sector. Keith chairs the Board of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority and the Industry Advisory Board of the Australian Centre for Energy and Process Training. He is non-executive chairman of Geodynamics Limited and Base Resource Limited and a non-executive director of Oil Search Limited and Independence Group NL. Keith joined the board of the then listed company Clough Limited in 2008 and was chairman from 2010 until its acquisition via scheme of arrangement by Murray & Roberts.

Mkhwanazi Xolani Dr. Xolani Mkhwanazi is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board in 2014 and is a member of the risk management committee. Xolani is a physicist with an MSc and PhD in Applied Physics from the University of Lancaster (UK) and has completed an Executive Development Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand, in partnership with Harvard University. He is currently a non-executive director of South 32 Limited and chairs the Central Energy Fund. Xolani has experience in the power, engineering and mining sectors, and was chairman of BHP Billiton’s South African Operations, having joined BHP after establishing Bateman Africa as the first BEE Engineering company. Prior to that, Xolani played an important role in the restructuring of the electricity supply industry in South Africa, heading up the National Electricity Regulator. He has also worked at the CSIR, the Atomic Energy Corporation and spent time as a Physics Researcher in Australia.