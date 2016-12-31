Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

Name Description

Bernd Pischetsrieder Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective January 1, 2013. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Company’s Standing Committee, Human Resources Committee, Mediation Committee and Nomination Committee. Prior to this he was Member of the Supervisory Board from April 17, 2002. He was Chairman of the Board of Management at Volkswagen AG until December 31, 2006. Dr. Pischetsrieder serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG and is also Board Member of Tetra-Laval Group. Furthermore, he is Consultant to the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG.

Hans-Juergen Schinzler Dr. Hans-Juergen Schinzler is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since January 1, 2013. Prior to this he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Chairman of the Company’s Standing Committee, Human Resources Committee, Nomination Committee as well as Mediation Committee and is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company from January 2, 2004 to December 31, 2013. Dr. Schinzler is former Chairman of the Board of Management of Munich Reinsurance Company. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG and is also active as Board Member at UniCredit S.p.A.

Joachim Wenning Dr. Joachim Wenning is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG effective April 27, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board at the Company in Muenchen from January 1, 2009 to April 27, 2017. He is responsible for the Life division. In addition, he acts as Member of the Reinsurance Committee of the Company. After obtaining a degree in Economics at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (the University of Munich), he joined the Company in 1991, where he worked as a treaty specialist with technical responsibility for life reinsurance clients in Germany until early 1997. Parallel to this, Dr. Wenning wrote his doctoral thesis, for which he was awarded the degree of Dr. oec. publ. in 1995. At the beginning of 1997, Dr. Wenning transferred to the Group company Hamburg-Mannheimer Versicherungs-AG in Hamburg for two-and-a-half years, during which he implemented a number of strategic projects aimed at realigning marketing and sales. Following his return from Hamburg, Dr. Wenning headed the department "Life Reinsurance Latin America, Southern Europe and the Middle East" from mid-2000 onwards, where he was responsible for life reinsurance business in these countries. Following his appointment in May 2005 to the position of Chief executive Officer (CEO) of New Re, Geneva, Dr. Wenning became responsible for the company's strategic development, with an expanded mandate for financial solutions in life and health reinsurance and for financial institutions business, and oversaw the establishment of New Re Bermuda and Zurich.

Marco Noerenberg Mr. Marco Noerenberg is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen effective April 30, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from April 22, 2009 to April 30, 2014. Additionally, Mr. Noerenberg serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamburg-Mannheimer-Versicherungs-AG as well as ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG.

Joerg Schneider Dr. Joerg Schneider is Member of the Management Board, CFO, Chief Compliance Officer, Controller, Director of IR of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective April 1, 2000. Additionally, Dr. Schneider acts as Member of the Group Committee at the Company. He studied Business Management at the University of Cooperative Education in Stuttgart and Law in Tuebingen, obtaining a Doctorate degree. Dr. Schneider worked as Programmer and Systems Analyst for Daimler-Benz and a consultancy firm. He then worked for the State of Bavaria as an Articled Clerk. Dr. Schneider joined Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG’s Finance Department in 1988, becoming Head of the Participations Department five years later. He was made Head of Group Investments in 1997. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Schneider occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH.

Giuseppina Albo Ms. Giuseppina Albo is Member of the Management Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen effective October 1, 2014. She is responsible for Europe and Latin America at the company.

Ludger Arnoldussen Dr. Ludger Arnoldussen is Member of the Management Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective October 1, 2006. He is responsible for Germany, Asia Pacific and Africa as well as Services at the Company. In addition, he acts as Member of the Company's Reinsurance Committee. Following a banking traineeship with Commerzbank AG in Duisburg, in 1988 Dr. Arnoldussen began his career with Bayerische Rueckversicherung AG as Graduate Trainee. In 1996, he became Head of the Non-Proportional Division. In 1997, Dr. Arnoldussen was appointed Deputy Member of the Board of Management of Bayerische Rueckversicherung AG. He was made Member of the Board of Management of Bayerische Rueckversicherung AG in 2000. In the following year, he assumed the position of Project Manager for the integration of Bayerische Rueckversicherung into Swiss Re’s Europe Division and became a Member of the Europe Division Executive Team. In 2002, Dr. Arnoldussen was appointed to the Board of Management of Swiss Re Germany Holding AG and, in 2005, joined the Europe Division’s Executive Team Committee as Business Unit Head. Later that year, he became Member of the Board of Management of Swiss Re Germany AG. Dr. Arnoldussen studied Business Economics at Universitaet zu Koeln (University of Cologne), obtaining a Doctorate degree.

Thomas Blunck Dr. Thomas Blunck has been Member of the Management Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since October 1, 2005. Dr. Blunck is responsible for Special and Financial Risks, Reinsurance Investments as well as Central Procurement at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. In addition, he acts as Member of the Company's Reinsurance Committee and has been at the Company since 1999. After reading Economics and Business studies at the Universities of Barcelona and Fribourg, he was awarded the degree of Dr. rer. pol. During his doctoral studies he held the position of assistant lecturer at the University of Fribourg. Dr. Blunck commenced his professional career in 1993 as Junior Consultant with Roland Berger & Partner. He then held management positions with Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH. He was appointed Head of Strategy/Economic Research in Munich Re’s Central Division: Strategic Planning in 1999. Two years later, he was made Head of this Central Division and, in 2002, Executive Manager in the Europe 2 and Latin America Division. In 2005, Dr. Blunck became Senior Executive Manager in the Special and Financial Risks Division. In addition to his duties at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG he also acts as Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener und Magdeburger Agrarversicherung AG. Dr. Blunck serves as Board Member at Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd. (GAU M) in London, among others.

Doris Hoepke Dr. jur. Doris Hoepke has been Member of the Management Board and Labour Relations Director of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 27, 2017. He has been responsible for the business field Munich Health.

Torsten Jeworrek Dr. Torsten Jeworrek is Member of the Management Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective October 1, 2003. He is responsible for Reinsurance Development, Corporate Underwriting, Accounting as well as Controlling and Central Reserving for Reinsurance, Information Technology, Global Business Architecture and Geo Risks Research/Corporate Climate Centre at the Company. Dr. Jeworrek is also Chairman of the Company’s Reinsurance Committee. He studied Mathematics at Otto von Guericke Universitaet Magdeburg (the University of Magdeburg). After obtaining his Doctorate degree, he worked at the University for four years as Assistant Lecturer. Dr. Jeworrek joined Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in 1990 as Underwriter in the Operational Division Fire/Treaty. He spent one year spent at the Company’s MARC subsidiary in New York. He then held Management positions in the Operational Division Fire/Treaty and in Financial Reinsurance/Retrocession. In 2001 Dr. Jeworrek was made Head of Divisional Unit Netherlands, Nordic Countries, UK and Ireland.

Markus Riess Dr. Markus Riess is Member of the Management Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective September 16, 2015. He began his career in 1990 as a consultant at Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG. As from 1993, he worked for McKinsey & Company as a consultant and project leader. Three years later, he was appointed as Managing Director of Allfonds International Asset Management GmbH, before becoming a Member of the Board of Management of Allianz Asset Management GmbH in 1997. In July 2001, Dr. Rieß continued his career by moving to Allianz Global Investors AG as a Member of the Board of Management, where he was responsible for the Asset Management Germany division, was Head of Global Retail, and acted as Spokesman for the Board of Management of Allianz Global Investors Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH and Allianz Global Investors Deutschland GmbH. In 2007, Dr. Rieß was appointed as a Member of the Board of Management of Allianz Deutschland AG, with responsibility for Sales. At the same time, he also became Chairman of the Board of Management of Allianz Beratungs- und Vertriebs AG. He is responsible for primary insurance/ERGO and third-party asset management.

Peter Roeder Dr. Peter Roeder is Member of the Management Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective October 1, 2007. He is responsible for Global Clients and North America at the Company. Additionally, Dr. Roeder acts as Member of the Reinsurance Committee at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. Dr. Roeder joined the Company in 1989 as Underwriter in the liability, personal accident, and motor department. In 2002, he was appointed Head of Group Development. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of EXTREMUS Versicherungs-AG, Munich Re America Corp., Wilmington, and Munich Re America, Inc., Princeton. He has previously served as Member of the Board of Management of ERGO International AG. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Roeder serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at EXTREMUS Versicherungs-AG, and is also active as Board Member of Munich Re America Corp. in Wilmington as well as Munich Re America, Inc. in Princeton. He studied Business Administration and Economics at the Universities of Wuerzburg and Mannheim, and was awarded a Doctorate in Business Administration by Universitaet Mannheim (University of Mannheim) in 1989.

Ann-Kristin Achleitner Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective January 3, 2013. She is Scientific Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial and Financial Studies (CEFS) at the Technical University of Munich.

Frank Fassin Mr. Frank Fassin has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since April 22, 2009. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Provinzial NordWest Holding AG, Victoria Versicherung AG as well as ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG.

Benita Ferrero-Waldner Dr. Benita Ferro-Waldner has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since February 12, 2010. Dr. jur. Ferrero-Waldner previously served as Member of the European Commission. She further holds a mandate as Member of the Board of Governors and President of the EU-LAC Foundation. She is President of the Euroamérica Foundation, Spain and Partner in the law firm of Cremades & Calvo Sotelo, Spain.

Christian Fuhrmann Mr. Christian Fuhrmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen effective April 22, 2009. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Additionally, Mr. Fuhrmann serves as Board Member at Munich Re Holding Company (UK) Ltd. He is Head of Divisional Unit, Munich Reinsurance Company.

Ursula Gather Prof. Dr. Ursula Gather is Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen effective April 30, 2014. She chairs the supervisory board of TEMA Technologie Marketing AG. She is Rector of TU Dortmund University.

Peter Gruss Prof. Dr. Peter Gruss has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since April 22, 2009. He is Chairman of Siemens Technology & Innovation Council. He is President of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science until June 5, 2014 and former Scientific Member of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science.

Gerd Haeusler Mr. Gerd Haeusler has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 30, 2014. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BayernLB. He also chairs the supervisory boards of Kleinwort Benson Ltd., United Kingdom.

Anne Horstmann Dr. iur. Anne Horstmann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen effective April 30, 2014. She Employee of ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG.

Ina Hosenfelder Ms. Ina Hosenfelder is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 30, 2014. She is Deputy Chair of the Union Council of the Neue-Assekuranz-Gewerkschaft (NAG).

Henning Kagermann Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since July 22, 1999. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank AG as well as Deutsche Post AG. Furthermore, he is also active as Board Member of Nokia Corporation in Finland and Wipro Ltd. in India. He is President of acatech – German Academy of Science and Engineering. He holds a Doctorate degree in Theoretical Physics from Technische Universitaet Carolo-Wilhelmina zu Braunschweig (University of Brunswick).

Beate Mensch Ms. Beate Mensch has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 30, 2014. She sits on the supervisory board of Commerzbank AG, among others. She is Trade Union Secretary, ver.di, Hessen.

Ulrich Plottke Ulrich Plottke has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 30, 2014. He is Employee of ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG.

Andres Ruiz Feger Mr. Andres Ruiz Feger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since April 22, 2009. Mr. Ruiz Feger is an Employee of Munich Re, Sucursal en Espana, Spain.

Gabriele Sinz-Toporzysek Ms. Gabriele Sinz-Toporzysek has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Muenchen since April 30, 2014. She is an Employee of ERGO Beratung und Vertrieb AG.

Ron Sommer Dr. Ron Sommer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen since November 5, 1998. He is former Chairman of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom AG. Dr. Sommer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MTS OJSC, Russia. He is Member of Supervisory Board at JSFC Sistema, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd., and as Member of the Management Board of JFSC Sistema, Moscow.