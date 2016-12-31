Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

Name Description

Francois de Wendel Mr. Francois de Wendel serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wendel SE since March 27, 2013. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and holds a Masters degree from Universite de Paris and MBA from Harvard University. He began his career with a number of senior management roles at Carnaud and CarnaudMetalbox. In 1992, he joined the Pechiney Group where he was CEO of Aluminium de Grece. From 1998 to 2005, he held executive management roles at Crown Cork, firstly as Senior Vice-President in charge of procurement for Europe, then as Executive Vice-President in charge of the “Food Europe Africa & Middle East” division. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wendel-Participations, Director of Burelle SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Massilly Holding.

Frederic Lemoine Mr. Frederic Lemoine is Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Management Committee at Wendel SE. He is also Member of the Investment and Coordination Committees. He was Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board from June 2008 to April 9, 2009. He is a graduate of the HEC business school (1986) and of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (1987). He is an alumnus of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (“Victor Hugo” class) and an Inspector of Finance. In 1992-1993, he headed up the Institut du Coeur of Ho Chi Minh-City, Vietnam, for one year, and in 2004 he became General Secretary of the Fondation Alain Carpentier, which supports this hospital. From 1995 to 1997, he was deputy chief of staff of the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs (Jacques Barrot), in charge of coordinating reform of the national health insurance system and hospital reform. At the same time he was a chargé de mission with the Secretary of State for Healthcare and the National Health Insurance system (Hervé Gaymard). From 1997 to 2002, he was Delegated CEO, then CFO under Serge Kampf and the Executive Board of Capgemini, before being named Group VP in charge of finance of Capgemini Ernst & Young. From May 2002 to June 2004, he was the deputy General Secretary of French President Jacques Chirac, in charge of economic and financial affairs and other areas. From October 2004 to May 2008, he was a Senior Advisor at McKinsey. From March 2005 to April 2009, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Areva. Date fi rst appointed to the Executive Board: April 7, 2009 He is a Knight of the National Order of Merit and a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor.

Dominique Heriard-Dubreuil Ms. Dominique Heriard-Dubreuil has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wendel SE since March 27, 2013. She is also Member of the Company's Governance Committee. She graduated from Assas law school (Paris). She was Media contact at Havas Conseil (1969-1972) and founder of public relations department at Ogilvy & Mather (1972). she served as Head of programs at Hill & Knowlton (1973-1975) and was Founder of the public relations department at McCann-Erickson France (1975-77). She was the Founder (1978) and Chairman-CEO (1984-1987) of the Infoplan agency, CEO (1988-1990), Chairman (since 1990) of E. Remy Martin & Cie in Cognac. She also occupied the post of Chairman and CEO (1998-2000), Chairman of the Executive Board (2001-04) and was also Chairman (1992-1994), Director of the Federation of Wine and Spirit Exporters of France (FEVS), as well as Chairman (1992 to 1994), Director of the Comite Colbert, Director of Baccarat, Member of the Executive Board of Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF), Chairman of Vinexpo Overseas. Currently Ms. Heriard-Dubreuil serves as Chairman of Remy Cointreau (as of 2004), Chairman of Vinexpo Overseas and Member of the Supervisory Board of Vinexpo SAS, as well as Director of Baccarat and INRA, among others.

Stephane Bacquaert Mr. Stephane Bacquaert serves as Managing Director, CEO of Wendel Africa at Wendel SE. He is Member of the Investment Committee and Coordination Committee of the Company. He was previously a Partner in charge of the Paris office of Atlas Venture, where he specialized in the sectors of new technologies, telecommunications and media. He had begun his career at Bain & Company, a strategy advisory firm, where he dealt with the telecommunications industry and private equity ventures in Europe and Central America. He then became CEO at NetCapital, a merchant bank specialized in TMT. Mr. Bacquaert graduated from the Ecole Centrale Paris and IEP Paris and has an MBA from Harvard Business School (Baker Scholar).

Claude Ehlinger Mr. Claude Pierre Ehlinger serves as Associate Director, CEO of Oranje-Nassau Groep of WENDEL SE. He joined Wendel in 2016 as Associate Director, member of the Investment Committee and CEO of Oranje-Nassau Groep. Claude Ehlinger is based between London and Amsterdam and is in charge of the search for investment opportunities in Europe, particularly in Benelux. He was previously Deputy General Manager of Louis Dreyfus Company, which he joined in July 2007 as Chief Financial Officer. He is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Makoto Kawada Mr. Makoto Kawada serves as Chief Executive Officer of Wendel Japan and Associate Director in charge of Development in Japan at Wendel SA. He was previously the President and CEO of Basic Capital Management (Mizuho Financial Group’s fund management company). He had begun his career at Fuji Bank, initially in cross border M&A in Tokyo and subsequently in project finance in Tokyo and in London. Mr. Kawada also held positions at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group in Washington DC, where he worked initially in Syndications and subsequently as Investment Officer in the Oil, Gas & Mining department. He returned eventually to Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, where he had been involved in turnaround and private equity fund businesses. Mr. Kawada graduated in Economics from Waseda University and obtained an MBA from the Wharton School, as well as an MA from the School of Arts & Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania in 1989. He is Member of the Coordination Committee.

Roland Lienau Mr. Roland Lienau serves as Associate Director, Chief Executive Officer of Wendel London, Head of Development in Northern Europe at Wendel SA. He graduated from ESCP-EAP, European School of Management in 1988. He was in charge of financing and structuring operations in capital markets in London and Frankfurt. He began his career in 1988 at Enskilda Securities (Wallenberg Group) in London and Enskilda Effekten in Frankfurt where he set up and developed the equities department for the German market. Mr. Lienau then worked for Paribas from 1994 to 1999 where he was in charge of capital markets operations and the development of Paribas's investment activities in Germany. In 1999, he moved to Deutsche Bank where, as Managing Director, he managed equity market investments up to 2004, when he was put in charge of all financing and structuring operations in the German markets. Member of the Operations Committee. He is Member of the Coordination and Investment Committees of the Company.

Shigeaki Oyama Mr. Shigeaki Oyama is Chairman of Wendel Japan and Special Advisor for Japan at Wendel SE. He graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1967. He started his career in the Numerical Control division at Fujistu. In 1997 he became Senior Executive Vice President of GE Fanuc Automation North America. In 1999 he became President and in 2003 Chairman of Fanuc Ltd.

Dirk van Ommeren Mr. Dirk Jan van Ommeren serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Oranje-Nassau Groep and is Associated Director for International Development in the Investment Team of Wendel SE. He worked for AMRO Bank, Westland/Utrecht Hypotheekbank and Amsterdamse Investeringbank. He serves as Chairman of Stahl, Helikos and Member of the Board of VGG. He is Member of the Investment and Coordination Teams.

Caroline Bertin Delacour Ms. Caroline Bertin Delacour serves as Member of the Management Committee, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of the Governance Committee, Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board at Wendel SE. She joined the Company in 2009 after more than 20 years spent as a lawyer specialized in fiscal law and corporate law, working for Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton et August & Debouzy. She holds a Masters degree in Commercial Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas (1984), she holds also a DESS in Applied Taxation from Universite Paris V Rene Descartes (1985) and a LL.M. from New York University (1987).

Patrick Tanguy Mr. Patrick Tanguy serves as Managing Director of the Investment Team in charge of Operational Resources, Head of Development in France, Southern Europe and Southeast Asia at Wendel SE. He is also Member of Investment and Coordination Committees. Having graduated from HEC in 1983, he began his career at Bain & Co. in 1984, where he was made partner in 1990. In 1991, he joins Strafor-Facom, where he was nominated as Director of Sales and Markeing of Steelcase Strafor and subsequently CEO of Airborne. He became CEO of DAFSA in 1993 and then President in 1996. Having acted as President of the Courrier-Express division of the Hays Group in France for a year, Mr. Tanguy assumed the Presidency of the Technal group in Toulouse from 1999 to 2004. Before joining Wendel in 2007, he acted first as President of the Monne-Decroix company in Toulouse and then of the Prezioso Technilor in Lyon. He is a Director of Deutsch and Legrand.

David Darmon Mr. David Darmon serves as Associate Director, Chief Executive Officer of Wendel North America of Wendel SE. He is Member of the Coordination Committee. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in London and the United States on the financial operations advisory team. He then went to work at Apax Partners, as Director, where he specialized in LBOs, in particular in the sectors of TMT and retail. Mr. Darmon graduated from Essec and has an MBA from Insead.

Bruno Fritsch Mr. Bruno Fritsch is an Associate Director, Chief Executive Officer of Wendel Singapore at Wendel SA. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and has an MBA from the Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam. After starting his career at L’Oreal, Mr. Fritsch was a consultant at Bain & Co. from 1998 to 2004. There he was in charge of due diligence for investment funds based in Paris, London and Brussels and strategy assignments in the Technology, Media and Telecoms industries. He was then involved in business development for three years as Vice President of Asian Business Bridge, a business development accelerator for Asian SMEs. In particular he created Modelabs in Hong Kong and Hi-Media China in Shanghai. Mr. Fritsch joined Wendel SA in 2007.

Olivier Allot Mr. Olivier Allot has been Director of Financial Communication at Wendel SE since June 18, 2013. He is also Member of the Coordination Committee of the Company. Before that, he was Investor Relations Officer at the Company. He started his carrier in 1996 at the Paris stock exchange (Eurronext and NYSE Euronext) as spokesperson for 4 years, and became Investor Relations Officer until 2007, where he actively contributed to the merger of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon Exchanges as well as to the merger of the NYSE and Euronext. He joined Wendel’s investor relations team in 2007. He is graduated from La Sorbonne University, has a master’s degree in Banking, Finance and Insurance, a master’s degree in Management and administration, and holds the CEFA and SFAF diplomas.

Jean-Yves Hemery Mr. Jean-Yves Hemery is International Delegate of Oranje-Nassau and Head of Benelux at Wendel SE. He graduated from the Ecole Nationale des Impots in 1983 and has a graduate degree in economics. After working for government tax authorities for seven years, he moved to Pechiney in 1990, then to the Wendel Group in 1993.

Elisa Muntean Ms. Elisa Muntean has served as Investor Relations Officer at Wendel SE since July 2014. She was Senior financial auditor at Ernst & Young since 2011. She graduated with a M.Sc. in Finance and a M.Sc. in Management from Grenoble Business School.

Bernard Gautier Mr. Bernard Gautier serves as Member of the Management Board, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Investment Committee, Member of the Coordination Committee of Wendel SE. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite. After serving as Chairman in 1981 of the National Confederation of Junior Companies, he began his career by creating a media company, AG Euromedia. From 1983 to 1989, he was a consultant and then a director of studies at Arthur Andersen (which later became Accenture) in the industry media-press and services sectors. He joined Bain & Co. strategy consultants, where he became a Senior Partner in 1999 responsible for Telecom, Technologies and Media in Europe and a member of the International Board of Directors, with industrial groups and investors in Europe as clients. He acquired direct investment experience with the Atlas Venture fund, where he was Senior Partner and manager of their Paris offi ce from 2000 to 2003. He joined Wendel in 2003. He is a Director of Bureau Veritas, Legrand, Oranje Nassau Groep and Saint-Gobain.

Christine Anglade-Pirzadeh Ms. Christine Anglade-Pirzadeh has been Director of Communications and Sustainable Development and a Member Management Committee of Wendel SE since October 10, 2011. She is also Member of the Coordination Committee of the Company. She previously served as the Director of Communications of the French Financial Markets Authority, which she joined in 2000. From 1998 to 2000, she was a Representative with the media services department of the French Prime Minister’s office. She started her career within the editing team of Correpondance de la Presse. She holds a degree in International and European Law from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and a Postgraduate degree (DEA) in Communication Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas.

Peter Meredith Mr. Peter Meredith has been Member of the Management Committee, Tax Director at Wendel SE since 2013. He holds a postgraduate degree (DEA) in comparative law. He previously served as Tax Director at Groupe Bouygues Construction, Groupe GTM and Capgemini. He is also Member of the Coordination Committee of the Company.

Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker Mrs. Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of WENDEL SE since June 5, 2015.

Laurent Burelle Mr. Laurent Burelle has been a Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Wendel SE since May 29, 2013. Mr. Burelle is a graduate of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and holds a master's of science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He joined Compagnie Plastic Omnium as a Manufacturing engineer, before being promoted Assistant to the Langres factory manager (1975), CEO of Plastic Omnium Iberica (1977), Chairman & CEO of Plastic Omnium Spain (1980) and then of Compañia Plastic Omnium Spain (1981), Compagnie Plastic Omnium service department head (1981-88), Vice-chairman and CEO (1987-2001), Chairman & CEO (since 2001).

Benedicte Coste Ms. Benedicte Coste has been a Member of the Supervisory Board at Wendel SE since May 29, 2013. Ms. Coste is a graduate of HEC (degree in finance) and also holds a degree in law and a two-year technical degree (BTS) in the analysis of agricultural enterprises. She began her career in the finance division of Elf Aquitaine where she managed a portfolio in the Markets & Portfolio department from 1980 to 1984. In 1986, she started a portfolio management business first as an independent, before setting up "Financiere Lamartine", a portfolio management company specialized in discretionary asset management. Ms. Coste is a member of the "Bank and asset management group" at the HEC Association. She was President of AFER, the French savings and retirement association, from April 2004 to November 2007.

Edouard de l'Espee Mr. Edouard de l'Espee has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Wendel SE since September 6, 2004, and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He graduated from ESCP. He began his career as a financial analyst and portfolio manager in Geneva, London and Paris. In 1988 he was appointed manager of Praetor Global Bond, an international bond fund, and he established Concorde Bank Ltd (Barbados) the same year. An independent manager in Geneva since 1999, he created Calypso Asset Management in 1999. He has been an Executive Director Compagnie Financiere Aval since its merger with CFA in 2008. He is a member of the Swiss Financial Analysts Association and has been Chairman of Praetor Sicav and Praetor Global Fund (Groupe Martin Maurel) and Director of Wendel-Participations.

Priscilla de Moustier Ms. Priscilla de Moustier has been a Member of the Supervisory Board at Wendel SE since May 29, 2013. Ms. de Moustier is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and holds a MBA from Insead and a degree in mathematics and economics. After negotiating the sale of turnkey manufacturing facilities for Creusot-Loire Entreprises and working as a consultant at McKinsey, Ms. de Moustier joined Berger-Levrault, where she was responsible for new project development in the Metz technology park. Since 1997, she has supervised Wendel chair and subsequently the Wendel Center at Insead. She also represents Wendel-Participations in the Family Business Network. She is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

Humbert de Wendel Mr. Humbert de Wendel serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Wendel SE since May 30, 2011. He is a Member of the Audit Committee. He has spent his entire career with the Total Group, which he joined in 1982, mainly holding positions in Finance, first heading trading floor operations and then financial operations, successively, for each of the Group’s divisions. He also spent several years in London heading the finance division of one of Total’s joint ventures. He is currently Director of Acquisitions and Divestments and the head of the Group’s Corporate Business Development. He graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and ESSEC Business School.

Fabienne Porquier Ms. Fabienne Porquier serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of WENDEL SE since October 1, 2015. Holder of a DESS in Business Administration from the IAE of Poitiers and a Masters Degree in Foreign Languages Applied in English and Spanish. She was in charge of the administration of the personnel then of Umicore France Human Resources in 1990. Since 2012, she is responsible for the management of employee share ownership and Entry with Wendel in 2003, she was in charge of payroll and administration and participates in the implementation of the wage policy.