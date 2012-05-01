Nanogate SE (N7GG.DE)

Name Description

Oliver Schumann Mr. Oliver Schumann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Nanogate AG. He is Partner of European Co-Investment Partners since April 2007. Before this, he was Chief Executive of LipoNova AG from 2005. Before his current position, Mr. Schumann was involved in medium-sized investments at Resurgence Asset Management. Mr. Schumann began his activities in the private equity business as Co-Head of the Private Equity Group at Sal. Oppenheim. Before this, he was employed by Arthur Andersen from 1994 onwards and then in 1997 changed to GE Capital. Mr. Schumann studied business economics.

Ralf Zastrau Mr. Ralf M. Zastrau is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Nanogate AG. He is responsible for finance, strategy, Company development as well as Company communication and involvements. He joined the Company in 1999. He studied to become Industrial Clerk in the Plastic Industry. He then studied to become Business Information Specialist and Business Graduate in Germany and England. He concluded his studies with an International Postgraduate Course to become a Master of Business Administration in the United States of America. After his first managerial position as Head of Controlling in a company group, Mr. Zastrau entered the Strategic Company Development of Asea Brown Boveri AG (ABB). He then took on the responsibility as a Member of the Management in a subsidiary company.

Farsin Yadegardjam Dr. Farsin Yadegardjam is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Nanogate AG. He is Chief Executive of equinet Venture Partners AG, where he has been responsible for investments in the sector of life sciences and technology since 2000. Prior to this Dr. Yadegardjam worked for five years as Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. He full-time member of the Management Board of EVP Capital Management AG. Dr. Yadegardjam obtained his Doctorate in Philosophy in Chemical Technology at the Technische Universitaet Darmstadt.

Daniel Seibert Mr. Daniel Seibert has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Management Board of Nanogate AG effective as of May 1, 2012. He studied Business Management has many years of experience in finance, having most recently held the position of CFO at GENEART AG, which was taken over by the United States-based corporation Life Technologies in 2010. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer at Renergys Group AG, Zurich, until 2009. He was previously Managing Director at Scout24 Holding GmbH. Mr. Seibert has worked as Head of Investment Analysis and ontrolling at T-Online International AG. He started his career at American Express in 1996.

Michael Jung Mr. Michael Jung is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at Nanogate AG. He is responsible for all the operative aspects as well as the technological orientation of the Company. He is also responsible for the quality management and the area of personnel. He joined the Company in 2001. He is in the Board of Directors of Nanobionet and Member of NanoKommission since 2006. He studied engineering in manufacturing technology.

Clemens Doppler Dr. Clemens M. Doppler, Ph.D. is Member of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate AG since June 24, 2008. He is Managing Partner at HeidelbergCapital Private Equity Fund. Prior he was Partner at 3i. He worked at Boehringer Mannheim (now Roche) before he joined one of the first Swiss Biotech companies as Executive, which was sold in 1997 to MDS, Inc (former Phoenix International Life Science, Montreal & NJ .). Dr. Clemens serves on the board of 4SC, Accovion, MerLion, Sensovation and Vasopharm. Dr. Clemens graduated from the Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg as a Master of Science in Biology and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Molecular Biology from the German Cancer Research Center.

Hartmut Gottschild Mr. Hartmut Gottschild is Member of the Supervisory Board at Nanogate AG. He is Management Consultant. Between 1992 and 2003, Mr. Gottschild was Managing Director of the German Dow Corning GmbH. In addition, Mr. Gottschild was also European Area Director and Global Leader for Selected Markets between 1999 and 2003. Before this, he was Managing Director of Perenator GmbH. After his studies at Business School, Mr. Gottschild obtained his Masters of Business Administration from Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires (European Institute for Business Administration, INSEAD) and the University of Michigan. He is involved in the Supervisory and Advisory Boards of various technological companies.

Peter Merten Dr. Peter Merten is Member of the Supervisory Board of Nanogate AG. He serves as CFO, Member of the Management Board at Rheinmetall Automotive AG.