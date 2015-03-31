Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

Name Description

Vishad Mafatlal Shri. Vishad P. Mafatlal is Executive Chairman of the Board of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He is done Bachelor of Science in Economics in University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and worked as Executive Director since 1997 for Mafatlal Industries Limited.

Niraj Mankad Shri. N. B. Mankad is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Navin Fluorine International Limited.

Shekhar Khanolkar Shri. Shekhar S. Khanolkar has been appointed as Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited with effect from January 01, 2011. He was President - Fluorochemicals of the Company. He is a B.E., MMS. He has over 16 years of experience in various Indian and multinational organisations of repute within India in the areas of production, marketing etc. He is responsible for bulk and specialty fluorochemicals business and is also responsible for finding new growth opportunities for the Company in specialty chemicals business.

Atul Srivastava Shri. Atul K. Srivastava is Non-Additional Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He is no longer a Finance Director of the Company effective April 30, 2015. He is an FCA and a Professional management person. He holds Bachelors of Chemical Engineering (UDCT), MIICHE, MFM - with experience of over 26 years including leadership roles across various industries in Indian & Multinational corporates.

Harish Engineer Mr. Harish H. Engineer is Independent Director. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and a Diploma in Business Management from the Hazarimal Somani College, Mumbai.

Radhika Haribhakti Smt Radhika Haribhakti is Additional Independent Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. She is a Commerce graduate with distinction and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institue of Management, Ahmedabad with specialization in Finance. She has over 30 years of experience in Commercial and Investment Banking with Bank of America, JM Morgan Stanley, DSP Merrill Lynch and RH Financials.

P. Kapadia Shri. P. N. Kapadia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He has been Practising law and Solicitor with more than 27 years of professional experience. He is B.A, LL.B. and has experience of more than 29 years in legal field. He is a Partner of Vigil Juris, Advocates and Solicitors, Mumbai. He is a director in Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd, Sumangala Investments Pvt. Ltd., Mafatlal Denim Ltd., Hindustan Thompson Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Sharad Kulkarni Shri. Sharad M. Kulkarni is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. Mr. Kulkarni is a consultant and acts as a corporate and business advisor to several Indian and International Corporate entities and has experience in the areas of International Business, Alliance Management, Strategic Planning, Corporate Governance, Business Development, Venture Capital Funding and Education. He holds BE., Fellow Institute of Management— UK., Fellow Indian Institute of Engineers and Fellow Institute of Directors, U.K.

Sunil Lalbhai Shri. Sunil Siddhharth Lalbhai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He has done B.Sc., M.S. (Chemistry), U.S.A., M.S. (Economy Planning & Policy), Boston, U.S.A. He is an industrialist having varied experience of more than 30 years in Chemicals and general management. He is the Managing Director and CEO of Atul Limited. He is presently an Independent Director on the Board as per the current provisions of the Listing Agreement. Shri S. S. Lalbhai is a Director, whose period of office was liable to determination by retirement of Directors by rotation under the erstwhile applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. In terms of Section 149 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri S. S. Lalbhai, being eligible and offering himself for appointment is proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years. A notice has been received from a member of the Company along with requisite deposit signifying his intention to propose Shri S. S. Lalbhai as a candidate for the office of Independent Director of the Company.

Sudhir Mankad Shri. Sudhir G. Mankad is Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International. He is a Retired lAS Officer. He has done his MA in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University and Diploma in Development Studies from Cambridge University. He was the Chief Secretary of the Government of Gujarat from 2005 to 2007 and has also held important positions in Government of India (Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Human Resource Development) and Government of Gujarat. He is associated with various State / Private Sector Corporates in his capacity as Chairman/Director.