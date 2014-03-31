National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

Captain Pavan Kumar Kaul is Director - Marketing and Executive Director of National Fertilizers Ltd., since February 7, 2011. Prior to joining NFL, Capt. Kaul was functioning as Executive Director, Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR). He has also earlier been with the Shipping Corporation of India. Capt. Kaul is a Master Mariner, a Post Graduate in Public Administration and a Diploma in Logistics Management. He brings with him experience of Marketing, Business Development, Strategic Planning, Logistics, Project Management, Infrastructure & Cold Chain Development, Shipping, Multi-modal Transportation and Marine technology. He is, among others, a member of the Administrative Staff College of India, Institute of Rail Transport. He is a member of the CII National Exports Committee. Capt. Kaul is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.