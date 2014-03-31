Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

Name Description

Kamlesh Vikamsey Shri. Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Navneet Education Ltd., effective June 1, 2013. He is renowned Chartered Accountant by profession and has specialised in the field of Accounting. Taxation and Management advisory services. He has served on various expert committees set up by the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and has also served on the Steering Committee of the United Nations. Previously, he was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has served as a member of various advisory and expert committees at national and international levels, including as a Member of the Steering Committee for Comprehensive Review of Governance and Oversight within the United Nations.

Amit Buch Shri. Amit D. Buch is the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Navneet Education Ltd.

Vijay Joshi Dr. Vijay B. Joshi is Additional Director of the company. He is currently the Principal of K. J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce. He has rich experience in education field. He is a member of the Academic Council and Management Council of University of Mumbai. He is a member in various committees associated with education. He also has knowledge on design and development of content architecture and guidance for creation of content for an education e-learning material and website.

Mohinder Bansal Shri. Mohinder Pal Bansal is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has over 25 years of experience in M&A, strategic advisory, capital markets, portfolio company integration as well as post-acquisition performance management in India, Asia and Europe. He has significant hands-on operational experience in conducting due diligence, structuring and negotiating transactions.

Tushar Jani Shri. Tushar K. Jani is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is an innovative entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in corporate world. He is the past Chairman of Maharashtra State Council of CII. He has envisioned, founded and mentored numerous companies.

Usha Laxman Smt. Usha Laxman is Independent Director of the company. She has over 25 years experience in the field of education. She was the educational head of a playschool and nursery of NGO. Besides, she has experience of handling marketing in India and whole of Asia for software consulting solutions.