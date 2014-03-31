Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamlesh Vikamsey
|54
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Deepak Kaku
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Buch
|2007
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Gnanesh Gala
|2013
|Managing Director, Director
|
Raju Gala
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
Anil Gala
|2013
|Whole Time Director
|
Bipin Gala
|2013
|Whole Time Director
|
Shailendra Gala
|2013
|Whole Time Director
|
Atul Shethia
|2013
|Whole Time Director
|
Vijay Joshi
|58
|2013
|Additional Director
|
Mohinder Bansal
|57
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Tushar Jani
|61
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Usha Laxman
|56
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Nilesh Vikamsey
|51
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Chetan Desai
|2014
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kamlesh Vikamsey
|Shri. Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Navneet Education Ltd., effective June 1, 2013. He is renowned Chartered Accountant by profession and has specialised in the field of Accounting. Taxation and Management advisory services. He has served on various expert committees set up by the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and has also served on the Steering Committee of the United Nations. Previously, he was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has served as a member of various advisory and expert committees at national and international levels, including as a Member of the Steering Committee for Comprehensive Review of Governance and Oversight within the United Nations.
|
Deepak Kaku
|
Amit Buch
|Shri. Amit D. Buch is the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Navneet Education Ltd.
|
Gnanesh Gala
|
Raju Gala
|
Anil Gala
|
Bipin Gala
|
Shailendra Gala
|
Atul Shethia
|
Vijay Joshi
|Dr. Vijay B. Joshi is Additional Director of the company. He is currently the Principal of K. J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce. He has rich experience in education field. He is a member of the Academic Council and Management Council of University of Mumbai. He is a member in various committees associated with education. He also has knowledge on design and development of content architecture and guidance for creation of content for an education e-learning material and website.
|
Mohinder Bansal
|Shri. Mohinder Pal Bansal is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has over 25 years of experience in M&A, strategic advisory, capital markets, portfolio company integration as well as post-acquisition performance management in India, Asia and Europe. He has significant hands-on operational experience in conducting due diligence, structuring and negotiating transactions.
|
Tushar Jani
|Shri. Tushar K. Jani is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is an innovative entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in corporate world. He is the past Chairman of Maharashtra State Council of CII. He has envisioned, founded and mentored numerous companies.
|
Usha Laxman
|Smt. Usha Laxman is Independent Director of the company. She has over 25 years experience in the field of education. She was the educational head of a playschool and nursery of NGO. Besides, she has experience of handling marketing in India and whole of Asia for software consulting solutions.
|
Nilesh Vikamsey
|Shri Nilesh S. Vikamsey is Independent Director of the company. A senior partner in one of the reputed Chartered Accountant firm. He is an elected member of the Central Council, the Apex decision making body of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He has over two decades of experience in the field of audit, management consultancy, due diligence, corporate restructuring, valuation, strategic planning, mergers and acquisition, etc.
|
Chetan Desai
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kamlesh Vikamsey
|75,000
|
Deepak Kaku
|--
|
Amit Buch
|--
|
Gnanesh Gala
|4,489,590
|
Raju Gala
|4,489,590
|
Anil Gala
|4,489,590
|
Bipin Gala
|4,489,590
|
Shailendra Gala
|4,166,910
|
Atul Shethia
|2,546,250
|
Vijay Joshi
|--
|
Mohinder Bansal
|--
|
Tushar Jani
|--
|
Usha Laxman
|--
|
Nilesh Vikamsey
|--
|
Chetan Desai
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kamlesh Vikamsey
|0
|0
|
Deepak Kaku
|0
|0
|
Amit Buch
|0
|0
|
Gnanesh Gala
|0
|0
|
Raju Gala
|0
|0
|
Anil Gala
|0
|0
|
Bipin Gala
|0
|0
|
Shailendra Gala
|0
|0
|
Atul Shethia
|0
|0
|
Vijay Joshi
|0
|0
|
Mohinder Bansal
|0
|0
|
Tushar Jani
|0
|0
|
Usha Laxman
|0
|0
|
Nilesh Vikamsey
|0
|0
|
Chetan Desai
|0
|0