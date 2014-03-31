Edition:
Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamlesh Vikamsey

54 2013 Chairman of the Board

Deepak Kaku

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Amit Buch

2007 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Gnanesh Gala

2013 Managing Director, Director

Raju Gala

2013 Joint Managing Director, Director

Anil Gala

2013 Whole Time Director

Bipin Gala

2013 Whole Time Director

Shailendra Gala

2013 Whole Time Director

Atul Shethia

2013 Whole Time Director

Vijay Joshi

58 2013 Additional Director

Mohinder Bansal

57 2013 Independent Director

Tushar Jani

61 2010 Independent Director

Usha Laxman

56 2014 Independent Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

51 2013 Independent Director

Chetan Desai

2014 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Kamlesh Vikamsey

Shri. Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Navneet Education Ltd., effective June 1, 2013. He is renowned Chartered Accountant by profession and has specialised in the field of Accounting. Taxation and Management advisory services. He has served on various expert committees set up by the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and has also served on the Steering Committee of the United Nations. Previously, he was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has served as a member of various advisory and expert committees at national and international levels, including as a Member of the Steering Committee for Comprehensive Review of Governance and Oversight within the United Nations.

Deepak Kaku

Amit Buch

Shri. Amit D. Buch is the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Navneet Education Ltd.

Gnanesh Gala

Raju Gala

Anil Gala

Bipin Gala

Shailendra Gala

Atul Shethia

Vijay Joshi

Dr. Vijay B. Joshi is Additional Director of the company. He is currently the Principal of K. J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce. He has rich experience in education field. He is a member of the Academic Council and Management Council of University of Mumbai. He is a member in various committees associated with education. He also has knowledge on design and development of content architecture and guidance for creation of content for an education e-learning material and website.

Mohinder Bansal

Shri. Mohinder Pal Bansal is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has over 25 years of experience in M&A, strategic advisory, capital markets, portfolio company integration as well as post-acquisition performance management in India, Asia and Europe. He has significant hands-on operational experience in conducting due diligence, structuring and negotiating transactions.

Tushar Jani

Shri. Tushar K. Jani is an Independent Director of Navneet Education Ltd. He is an innovative entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in corporate world. He is the past Chairman of Maharashtra State Council of CII. He has envisioned, founded and mentored numerous companies.

Usha Laxman

Smt. Usha Laxman is Independent Director of the company. She has over 25 years experience in the field of education. She was the educational head of a playschool and nursery of NGO. Besides, she has experience of handling marketing in India and whole of Asia for software consulting solutions.

Nilesh Vikamsey

Shri Nilesh S. Vikamsey is Independent Director of the company. A senior partner in one of the reputed Chartered Accountant firm. He is an elected member of the Central Council, the Apex decision making body of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He has over two decades of experience in the field of audit, management consultancy, due diligence, corporate restructuring, valuation, strategic planning, mergers and acquisition, etc.

Chetan Desai

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Kamlesh Vikamsey

75,000

Deepak Kaku

--

Amit Buch

--

Gnanesh Gala

4,489,590

Raju Gala

4,489,590

Anil Gala

4,489,590

Bipin Gala

4,489,590

Shailendra Gala

4,166,910

Atul Shethia

2,546,250

Vijay Joshi

--

Mohinder Bansal

--

Tushar Jani

--

Usha Laxman

--

Nilesh Vikamsey

--

Chetan Desai

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

