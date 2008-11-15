Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)

Name Description

Shantilal Mehta Mr. Shantilal Jayavantraj Mehta, serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Promoter of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and a bachelor’s degree in law, both from Karnataka University. He has experience of over a decade in the business of CFSs. He has been on the Board since the incorporation of our Company. He is responsible for the overall administration of our existing CFS operations.

Anish Maheshwari Mr. Anish Sevaram Maheshwari serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in commerce from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. He has over 15 years of experience in finance and accounts. He joined our Company on November 15, 2008 as an assistant manager and currently holds the designation of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining our company, he worked with Ramesh Kumar and Sons (cloth commissioning agent) as an accounts manager and with Saraf Yarn Private Limited as general manager. He is currently responsible for accounting and financial matters, as well as communicating with financial institutions.

Dinesh Jain Mr. Dinesh Mohanlal Jain serves as Vice President - Infrastructure of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Swaran Mukth Shiksha Peeth, Punjab and a diploma in pharmacy from Board of Technical Examinations, Maharashtra. He has more than 10 years of experience in the field of exports, imports including freight forwarding and customs clearance. He joined our Company on September 29, 2008 as general manager and was promoted to the designation of Vice President (Infrastructure) on April 1, 2012. Prior to joining our Company, he was employed with Siddhartha Industries and with Preeti Logistics Limited. He is currently responsible for looking after the administrative functions of the CFS and maintaining liaison with the statutory authorities.

Chetan Agarwal Mr. Chetan Agarwal serves as General Manager - Treasury of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Kishinchand Chellaram College, University of Mumbai, a master’s degree in financial management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai, a post graduate diploma in foreign trade from World Trade Centre, Mumbai and a post graduate diploma in treasury and forex management from Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University, Tripura. He holds a certificate designating him as a financial risk manager issued by the Global Association of Risk Professionals. He has over 16 years of experience in treasury advisory. He joined our Company on October 17, 2012. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Forexserve, Mumbai as vice president-forex and treasury advisory, Lokhandwala Exports, Mumbai as executive assistant to director and export manager, British Super Alloys Limited as executive assistant to director and Voshkod Industries Limited, Mumbai as executive assistant to director and vice president. He is currently responsible for establishing a credit risk information platform and carrying out credit risk mitigation activities in addition to maintaining banking relationships and credit rating agency relationships.

Hemantkumar Bhope Mr. Hemantkumar A. Bhope serves as General Manager - Commercial of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Nagpur University. He has experience in the field of accounts. He joined our Company on December 1, 2011. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Shubham Shipping Services Private Limited, Mundhra Container Freight Station Private Limited, Shreeji Overseas India Private Limited and Hind Terminals Private Limited. He is currently responsible for carrying out the billing activities of the customers.

Jayesh Kothari Mr. Jayesh Kirtikant Kothari serves as General Manager - Taxation of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Bombay and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has over 14 years of experience in domestic and international direct taxation, indirect taxation involving service tax and VAT. He joined our Company on April 19, 2013 as General Manager (Taxation). Prior to joining our Company, he worked with ICICI Bank Limited, Syngenta India Limited, Deloitte, Haskins and Sells, CyberTech Systems and Software Limited, Everest Flavours Limited and S. M. Dyechem Limited. He is currently responsible for carrying out functions involving direct and indirect taxation including service tax, VAT and excise matters in relation to our Company.

Dinesh Gautama Capt. Dinesh Gautama is an Additional Executive Director of the Company, since December 8, 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Siddharth College of Law, University of Mumbai, a master’s degree in science in ecology and environment from Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences, a master’s degree in arts in sociology from Annamalai University, a master’s degree in legal theory and international law from University of Mumbai, a master’s degree in arts from University of Mumbai, an MPhil in English from Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu and a diploma in educational management from Center for Social Welfare Development, Chennai. He is a fellow of Shri Narottam Morarjee Institute of Shipping, the Institute of Insurance Surveyors and Adjusters and the Bombay Insurance Institute. He has over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. He is a member of the Indian Adult Education Association, the Institute of Rail Transport, India, the Insurance Institute of India, the Institution of Marine Technologists, Indian Society for Training and Development, the Indian Council of Arbitration, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, the All India Management Association, the Company of Master Mariners of India and the Chartered Institute of Transport, London. He joined our Board on December 8, 2014. Prior to joining our Company, he sailed on the vessels of Shipping Corporation of India. His current responsibilities in our Company include making strategies towards the growth and expansion of the CFSs. He was awarded a certificate of merit by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Ashish Chandna Capt. Ashish Chandna is Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. He holds a proficiency certificate in survival craft and rescue boats from Mumbai Port Trust – FOSMA, Seafarers Training Centre, Mumbai, a certificate of proficiency for ship security officer issued by the Indian Register of Shipping, Mumbai, a training certificate in liquefied gas tanker operations from Anglo Eastern Maritime Training Centre, Mumbai, a GM DSS general operator’s certificate issued by the Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, United Kingdom, a certificate of proficiency for persons in charge of medical care on board ship, certificate for personal safety and social responsibilities, a certificate for navigation radar and ARPA simulator training, each issued by South Tyneside College, United Kingdom, a training certificate for advanced fire fighting course issued by the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, a certificate of proficiency in survival craft issued by Lal Bahadur Shastri College of Advanced Maritime Studies and Research, Mumbai, a certificate in advanced fire fighting issued by Training Ship Rahaman, a certificate of competency as a master issued under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1995 of the United Kingdom by the Government of United Kingdom. He joined our Company on April 1, 2013. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores (“CSAV”), a shipping company in the capacity of superintendent and as a director with OPAL Asia India Private Limited. He is currently responsible for handling the business development strategies and marketing strategies.

Ekta Chuglani Ms. Ekta Chuglani is Senior Manager - Legal and Secretarial of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from University of Lucknow, a bachelor’s degree in law from University of Mumbai and a master’s degree in commerce from University of Lucknow and is a qualified Company Secretary. She joined our Company on September 12, 2014. Prior to joining our Company, she worked with NSDL as assistant manager, Amar Remedies Limited as a company secretary, with Bhargava and Company as an audit executive and with R. K. Tandon and Associates as an apprentice. She is currently responsible for the secretarial and legal compliances of our Company.

Ashok Devadiga Mr. Ashok Devadiga serves as Manager - Human Resources of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Kalpataru Institute of Technology, Visveswaraiah Technological University, Belgaum, Karnataka. He has over four years of experience in the field of human resource and management. He joined our Company on July 1, 2014. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with ICICI Bank Limited and Nityanand Infrastructure Limited. He is currently responsible for handling activities related to human resource, administration and industrial relations.

Jayesh Mehta Mr. Jayesh Nemichand Mehta, is Whole time Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Mumbai. He has over nine years of experience in the field of management of CFS operations. He has been on the Board since the incorporation of our Company and is currently responsible for monitoring performance and maintenance work on CFS in addition to considering the long-term financial viability of projects and new ventures.