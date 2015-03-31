NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)

Name Description

Trilochan Sahney Mr. Trilochan Singh Sahney, M.A., is Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He was the Managing Director of the Company till October 01, 2010. He is an individual having interest in voting power and the power to direct by agreement the financial and operating policies of the company.

Harshbeena Zaveri Ms. Harshbeena S. Zaveri is President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Non Independent Director of the company. She has 24 years in industry in responsible positions in the areas of Corporate Planning, Purchase & Imports, Marketing. Her other directorships include : SNL Bearings Ltd. Ms. N. S. Zaveri, has graduated with Economics & Statistics from Wellesley College, USA. She has been a distinction student through out her college years. She has 20 years of experience in the bearings industry. Joining as a Management trainee she has undergone training in all departments of the company and the plants of the collaborators. Having served in various commercial and Senior management positions in the company, she joined the board of the company w.e.f.April 1995 and is currently the President of the company. In addition to her organizational responsibility she has been an active member of the CII, Western Region and is regularly invited as part of the select group of Indian Business persons to meetings organized by the CII to interact with international dignatories. She is a member of various committees of Indian Merchant Chamber and Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and since 2005 a patron Member of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce.

Devesh Sahney Mr. Devesh S. Sahney is Wholetime Non Independent Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Business Administration & Economics) from Richmond College, London and a Masters in Business Administration (General Management) from the Asian Institute of Management (Phillipines). After a short stint as Management Trainee in Credit Lyonnais he joined the company in October, 1993 as Executive Assistant to the General Manager (Needle Bearings Division). He has handled various positions of responsibility in the areas of Management Services, Information Technology and Plant Operations and was a member of the core team which drove the Business Re-engineering project implemented by the company in 1998 with the help of international consultants. Currently, he holds responsibility for Strategic Sourcing in the company.

Aslesha A Gowariker Ms. Aslesha A Gowariker serves as Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company, since September 2014 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She is a law graduate from Mumbai University and has been working with M/s. Desai & Diwanji, Solicitors for over 16 years and is currently Partner and part of Mergers & Acquisitions and Project Finance groups of the firm. She has substantial experience in advising foreign investors, investment banks and Indian promoters on transactions across various industry sectors,such as, healthcare/pharma, hotels and hospitality, auto, real estate, media and entertainment, oil/telecom/power/gas/roads and ports within infrastructure about legislation related to the concerned sectors and advising on regulations pertaining to Ministry of Finance, FIPB, RBI and SEBI. The board has decided to appoint her for a further term of five years as Non Executive Independent Director in terms of provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.