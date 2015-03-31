NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)
NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
A. Venkata Raju
|2008
|Chairman-Emeritus
|
R. Raju
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A
|
M. Srinivasa Murthy
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Alluri Raju
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
A. Raju
|Whole-time Director
|
Alluri Raju
|Whole-time Director
|
Alluri Raju
|Executive Director
|
Jampana Raju
|Whole-time Director
|
Neeraj Mohan
|2014
|Additional Director - Nominee of Blackstone Group
|
Narayana Alluri
|2007
|Non-Executive Director
|
Amit Dixit
|43
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of M/s. Blackstone Group
|
Utpal Sheth
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Renu Challu
|63
|2014
|Independent Director
|
A. S. Durga Prasad
|2016
|Independent Director
|
S. Ravi
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
R. Shastri
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|
A. Venkata Raju
|Dr. A. Venkata Satyanarayanamma Raju is Chairman-Emeritus of NCC Ltd., Since July 31, 2008.
|
R. Raju
|Mr. R. S. Raju is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A of NCC Ltd.
|
M. Srinivasa Murthy
|Shri. M. V. Srinivasa Murthy is Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of NCC Ltd.
|
Alluri Raju
|Shri. Alluri Ananta Venkata Ranga Raju is Managing Director, Executive Director of NCC Ltd.
|
A. Raju
|Mr. A. S. N. Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd.
|
Alluri Raju
|Shri. Alluri Venkata Narasimha Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. right from the inception. He is a Graduate in Arts and has over 18 years of experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of NCC Blue Water Products Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Investors’ Grievance Committee of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.
|
Alluri Raju
|Shri. Alluri Gopala Krishnam Raju is Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He is Chief Promoters of Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd and has been associated with the Company since its inception as Executive Director. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Finance Ltd., Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd., Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd. & 0 B Infrastructure Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee of NCC Finance Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd. He is also a member of the Investors Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of NCC Finance Ltd.
|
Jampana Raju
|Shri. Jampana Venkata Ranga Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. since its founding. He holds a Masters Degree in Commerce and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd.
|
Neeraj Mohan
|
Narayana Alluri
|Shri. Narayana Raju Alluri is Non-Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd since inception. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering and has over 17. years’ experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd. and Himachal Sorang Power Pvt. Ltd. He is also a mernberoftheAuditCommitteeofNCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd.
|
Amit Dixit
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|Shri. Akhilesh Krishna Gupta is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of M/s. Blackstone Group of NCC Ltd.
|
Utpal Sheth
|Shri. Utpal Sheth is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of NCC Ltd.
|
Renu Challu
|
A. S. Durga Prasad
|
S. Ravi
|
R. Shastri
|Shri. R.V.Shastri is Non-Executive Independent Director of NCC Ltd. He joined the Board in the year 2006. He was the former Chairman & Managing Director of Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics. He served in various Banks in top Executive Grade positions and has varied experience in finance, banking and other related areas.He is also a Director on the Board of Karnataka Bank Limited, National Housing Bank and Religare Trustee Co. Limited. He is a member / Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Investors Grievance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and also the member of Audit, Executive and Integrated Risk Management and Investor Grievances Committee of the Board of Karnataka Bank Limited, a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of National Housing Bank and a member on the Audit/ Risk Management/ Investor Services Committees of the Board of Religare Trustee Co. Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|--
|
A. Venkata Raju
|26,189,400
|
R. Raju
|--
|
M. Srinivasa Murthy
|--
|
Alluri Raju
|32,312,900
|
A. Raju
|16,562,300
|
Alluri Raju
|15,960,300
|
Alluri Raju
|16,607,100
|
Jampana Raju
|18,228,000
|
Neeraj Mohan
|--
|
Narayana Alluri
|14,654,700
|
Amit Dixit
|--
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|--
|
Utpal Sheth
|--
|
Renu Challu
|--
|
A. S. Durga Prasad
|--
|
S. Ravi
|--
|
R. Shastri
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|0
|0
|
A. Venkata Raju
|0
|0
|
R. Raju
|0
|0
|
M. Srinivasa Murthy
|0
|0
|
Alluri Raju
|0
|0
|
A. Raju
|0
|0
|
Alluri Raju
|0
|0
|
Alluri Raju
|0
|0
|
Jampana Raju
|0
|0
|
Neeraj Mohan
|0
|0
|
Narayana Alluri
|0
|0
|
Amit Dixit
|0
|0
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Utpal Sheth
|0
|0
|
Renu Challu
|0
|0
|
A. S. Durga Prasad
|0
|0
|
S. Ravi
|0
|0
|
R. Shastri
|0
|0