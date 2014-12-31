Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

Name Description

Michele Garufi Mr. Michele Garufi has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee of Nicox SA since February 15, 1996. He is also Co-Founder of the Company. Mr. Garufi has experience in business development, licensing and international marketing in the European pharmaceutical industry. Before co-founding the Company in 1996, he was Vice President of the International Division and Director of Licensing at Recordati Italy and Managing Director of Recordati’s subsidiary in Spain. He previously served as Director, International Division at Italfarmaco (1988-1992), Assistant to the General Manager at Poli Chimica (1984-1988), Assistant to the President at Medea Research (1983) and Technical Director of one of the Italian subsidiaries of the Lipha Group (1978-1982).In his career, he also served as a Board member for Novuspharma Srl, Novexel SA, Lica SA and he was co-founder and Board member of Scharper SpA. In addition, Mr. Garufi is co-founder and Board member of Delife Srl, an Italian Dermatological Company. He graduated with full honors in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Milan in 1977. He obtained as well the Pharmacist Degree in 1989.

Sandrine Gestin Mrs. Sandrine Gestin has been Finance Director and Member of the Management Committee at Nicox SA since January 1, 2015. Sandrine Gestin has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance. She joined Nicox in 1999 and since then she has held several positions, including Accounting Director, Financial Controller and more recently Finance Director. Mrs. Gestin played a key role in building up Nicox’s Finance department, notably by setting up the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and implementing the financial reporting system. Before joining Nicox, Mrs. Gestin spent 10 years at IBM France where she had a position in the consolidation of overseas subsidiaries. Mrs. Gestin has an MSTCF Diploma (Maitrise des Sciences et Techniques Comptables et Financieres) from the IAE (Institut d’Administration des Entreprises), Nice, France.

Michael Bergamini Dr. Michael Bergamini serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Management Committee at Nicox SA. Michael Bergamini has over 30 years of experience in the eye care industry. He is an experienced biomedical R&D executive and a leader of pre-clinical and clinical functions and project teams. He has played key roles in the discovery, translation, development, registration, and US and International launch of a dozen pharmaceuticals, as well as several medical device products. Dr. Bergamini has served at the University of North Texas Health Science Center as an Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology & Neuroscience since the late 1990’s, as Director, Office of Clinical Trials from 2009 to 2011, and as Executive-in- Residence and Senior Research Analyst from 2011 to 2014. From 1997 to 2009, he held several senior positions with Alcon Research Ltd., the world’s leader in eye care, including Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Glaucoma Development. Prior to its acquisition by Alcon, Dr. Bergamini was Chief Executive Officer of the R&D center for Laboratorios Cusí, S.A., the Spanish market leader in ophthalmic therapeutics & surgical adjuncts. He previously was Vice President of R&D at SOLA/Barnes-Hind, Director of Ophthalmic R&D at the Liposome Company, Inc., and Manager of Pharmacology at Allergan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Bergamini holds a PhD in Pharmacology (Biomedical Sciences) from the City University of New York. He is the author of 35 peer-reviewed publications, as well as a number of book chapters and more than a dozen patents.

Philippe Masquida Mr. Philippe Masquida serves as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of European and International Operations and Member of the Management Committee at Nicox SA. Mr. Masquida has over 22 years of senior international pharmaceutical experience and an impressive track record in ophthalmology. Before joining Nicox in April 2012, Mr. Masquida served as Vice President, Head of International Operations, Pharmaceuticals at Pierre Fabre where he was responsible for 25 affiliates in Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East and Africa, employing around 1,600 people. Prior to joining Pierre Fabre, Mr. Masquida spent seven years at Allergan Inc., where he successfully led the growth of the Company’s Emerging Markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, including in ophthalmology. Mr. Masquida also held the position of Director of International Affairs for eight years at Laboratoires Thea, an independent pharmaceutical company specialized in ophthalmology, where he was instrumental in the establishment of a number of European subsidiaries and was responsible for international business. He has previously held a number of positions at Sanofi Aventis (Fisons) and Merck Inc.

Gavin Spencer Dr. Gavin Spencer has been Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Member of the Management Committee of NicOx SA since January 2009. Before that, he has been Vice President – Business Development at the Company since 2005. Dr. Spencer has been with Nicox since 2005 and has been key in building and managing the partnerships, including closing the 2006 Pfizer deal and the 2010 Bausch+Lomb deal. He has also been responsible for identifying ophthalmology opportunities including the 2012 deal with RPS and his team has led the design and communication of the new Nicox corporate identity. Gavin Spencer has a Doctorate in Philosophy in Chemistry from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. He has over 18 years of experience in the industry, including product development, search, evaluation and licensing of new technologies, alliance management, communications and M&A evaluation. Before joining Nicox he fullfilled roles in the search, evaluation and development of new technologies at Novartis Consumer Health in Nyon, Switzerland, where he was responsible for the search, evaluation and development of new technologies and began his career in the development and evaluation of new products at Boots Healthcare International in the UK.

Stephane Nicolas Mr. Stephane Nicolas serves as Senior Director of Human Resources and Member of the Management Committee at Nicox SA. Stephane Nicolas has 21 years of experience in Human Resources (HR) in international companies. He joined Nicox in December 2012 to lead the HR function and support Company growth after being HR Director at Scubapro, a division of Johnson Outdoors Inc. At Scubapro, he played a key role in the organizational transformation of the headquarter and the 14 subsidiaries in the United States, Europe and Asia, notably through his involvement in acquisitions, mergers and other strategic initiatives. Mr. Nicolas also had a successful track record with American Express Company as HR director and Eurosport TV Channel when the Company started and expanded in Europe. He started his career with Vinci Group as HR generalist. Mr. Nicolas holds a Master in Human Resources from the University of Aix-en-Provence and he graduated from INSEEC Paris business school. In addition, he has been certified as Executive Coach with Transformance Pro in 2013. Mr. Nicolas spent 10 years in Montreal, Canada, he is French and Canadian.

Elizabeth Robinson Dr. Elizabeth Robinson has been President of Nicox Research Institute Srl and Member of the Management Committee of Nicox SA since January 2009. Previously, she was appointed as President of Nicox Research Institute Srl at the Company in January 2006. Elizabeth Robinson is co-founder of Nicox. Dr. Robinson has extensive experience in the development of innovative pharmaceutical products. She is a founding member and shareholder of Relivia Srl, an Italian company specializing in dermatology. She was Chairman of the Board of Directors of LayLine Genomics (2007-2008), Director of Development at Recordati Italie (1990-1996), a consultant in technological development for Techint Engineering Company (1988-1990), Vice President, New Technology Ventures, at Genzyme (1985-1988), a visiting scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (1984-1987), an assistant at MIT (1983) and a postdoctorate research assistant at MIT (1982-1984). Dr. Robinson graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wellesley College in 1977. She received a Masters in Chemistry and a Doctorate in biotechnology from MIT in 1979 and 1982, respectively. Dr. Robinson is a member of Italian Angels for Growth in Italy. She is also a member of the Fulbright Commission in Italy and of the Board of Directors of Biogenera.

Adrienne Graves Dr. Adrienne L. Graves, Ph.D. has been Director of NICOX SA since October 22, 2014. She has been co-opted Director of the Company since August 8, 2014. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Governance Committee of the Company. She is a global industry leader in ophthalmology. From 2002 to 2010, Dr. Graves was President and Chief Executive Officer of Santen Inc., the US arm of Japan’s largest ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Santen, Dr. Graves spent nine years with Alcon Laboratories, Inc., progressing through various roles, including Director of International Ophthalmology. Dr. Graves serves as Director on several Corporate Boards, including Akorn, Inc., TearLab Corporation, Aerpio, Encore Vision and Envisia Therapeutic, and Foundation Boards, including the ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery) Foundation, Glaucoma Research Foundation and AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology) Foundation (emeritus). Dr. Graves received her AB in Psychology with honors from Brown University (Rhode Island, United States), her PhD in Psychobiology from the University of Michigan (Michigan, United States), and she completed a postdoctoral fellowship in visual neuroscience at the University of Paris (France).

Lester Kaplan Dr. Lester (Les) J. Kaplan, Ph.D. has been Director of Nicox SA since October 22, 2014. He is Member of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Company. Les Kaplan, PhD, was recently the Executive Chairman of Aciex Therapeutics, Inc., a private, United States-based, ophthalmic development pharmaceutical company, acquired by Nicox in October 2014. Previously he was Executive Vice President of Allergan, Inc. Dr. Kaplan joined Allergan in 1983 and, prior to being appointed to Executive Vice President, was Corporate Vice President, and President, Research and Development, and Global BOTOX from June 1998 to November 2003. He was elected to Allergan’s board of directors in 1994. Dr. Kaplan is a director of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and Neurotech. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of the Clinical Research Institute of the Foundation for Fighting Blindness. Dr. Kaplan received a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of California (Los Angeles, United States).

Luzi von Bidder Mr. Luzi Andreas von Bidder has been Director of Nicox SA since October 22, 2014. He has been co-opted Director of the Company since August 11, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Luzi A. von Bidder was until recently Chairman of the Swiss-listed company Acino Holding AG, a pharmaceutical company focused on novel drug delivery forms which was acquired by Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH in December 2013. Mr. von Bidder is currently on the Board of several other private healthcare companies, including Ixodes, Ferring and Solvias. Between 1992 and 2002, prior to joining Acino, Mr. von Bidder served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Ophthalmics AG, a subsidiary of the Swiss arm of Novartis. He also served as a member of the Novartis Pharma Executive Committee and held various positions at Ciba-Geigy. Mr. von Bidder graduated in Economics from HSG University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).

Jean-Francois Labbe Mr. Jean-Francois Labbe has served as Independent Director of Nicox SA since June 16, 2010. He is Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is Chief Executive Officer of SpePharm Holding BV. Prior to founding SpePharm in 2006, Jean-Francois Labbe was an investor in and Chief Executive Officer of OTL Pharma, a Paris-based specialty pharmaceutical and orphan drug company, which achieved €14M sales in 2004, the year he sold the business to Strakan (now ProStrakan). He also serves as a board member of Transgene SA. Mr. Labbe has worked for over 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry and was previously Chief Executive Officer of Parke Davis France. Prior to joining Parke Davis, Mr. Labbe worked for Hoechst-Roussel for 25 years where he held various general management positions in Europe (The Netherlands, France, UK) and abroad (USA, South Africa). He became President Europe-Middle East-Africa of Hoechst-Marion-Roussel from 1995 to 1999, serving as a member of the Executive Committee of the group until its merger into Aventis. He was Director of Drug Abuse Sciences from 2005 until 2009, Director of Cavadis B.V. from 2009 to 2010 and Director of Libragen SA from 2001 until 201. Mr. Labbe has an MBA from the HEC Business School, Paris.