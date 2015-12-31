Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

Name Description

Robert Dickinson Mr. Robert A. Dickinson, B.Sc., M.Sc., serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Robert Dickinson is an economic geologist who has been actively involved in mineral exploration and mine development for over 40 years. He is Chairman of HDI and HDSI as well as a director and member of the management team of a number of public companies associated with HDSI. He is also President and Director of United Mineral Services Ltd., a private resources company. He also serves as a Director of Britannia Mine Museum and Trustee of the BC Mineral Resources Education Program.

Ronald Thiessen Mr. Ronald W. Thiessen, FCPA, FCA., serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Mr. Thiessen is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) with professional experience in finance, taxation, mergers, acquisitions and re-organizations. Since 1986, Mr. Thiessen has been involved in the acquisition and financing of mining and mineral exploration companies. Mr. Thiessen is a director of HDSI (and HDI), a company providing management and administrative services to several publicly-traded companies and focuses on directing corporate development and financing activities.

Marchand Snyman Mr. Marchand Snyman is Re-designated as Chief Financial Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Marchand Snyman is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is a director and Chief Operating Officer of HDI and a director of HDSI. Mr. Snyman has over 17 years of experience in the mining sector. Mr. Snyman was a director of Muratie Investments Pty Limited between 2003 and 2006, an Australian mining consultant providing advisory services to businesses in Australia, China, South Africa and the USA, prior to joining HDI in 2006. Mr. Snyman was General Manager Corporate Finance and Development for Anglo Platinum Limited, the world's premier platinum producer from 1999 – 2002, responsible for managing diverse projects including joint venture negotiations, corporate tax structures and offshore corporate operations, having joined Anglo Platinum in 1996 as Corporate Finance Manager. Prior to that, he was a senior financial advisor for a multi-modal transportation company in South Africa.

Bruce Jenkins Mr. Bruce Jenkins serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. He is an environmental and government relations executive with more than 40 years of experience in project and corporate management. He supports the Pebble Partnership and helps guide environmental studies, mitigation planning and permitting activities. Mr. Jenkins is also Executive Vice President of Environment and Sustainability for Hunter Dickinson Inc.

Doug Allen Mr. Doug Allen serves as Vice President, Corporate Communications of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. He is an asset management industry specialist with more than 30 years of experience on both the sell- side and the buy-side of the investment industry. His experience includes extensive investment work in the mining industry. Mr. Allen serves as the primary liaison between the broker-dealer and asset management industries and the Company.

Stephen Hodgson Mr. Stephen Hodgson serves as Vice President - Engineering of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. He is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in mine operations, mine development and project engineering. He is also Executive Vice President of Engineering for Hunter Dickinson Inc.

Sean Magee Mr. Sean Magee serves as Vice President - Public Affairs of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. He is a former journalist and speech writer with more than 20 years of natural resource industry communications experience. Mr. Magee has had a working relationship with Hunter Dickinson Inc. for more than 15 years and is currently HDI's Executive Vice President of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs.

Trevor Thomas Mr. Trevor Thomas, LLB., serves as Secretary of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Trevor Thomas has practiced in the areas of corporate commercial, corporate finance, securities and mining law since 1995, both in private practice environment as well as in house positions and is currently general counsel for HDI. HDI, he served as in-house legal counsel with Placer Dome Inc.

Desmond Balakrishnan Mr. Desmond M. Balakrishnan serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Balakrishnan is a lawyer practicing in the areas of Corporate Finance and Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions, Lending, Private Equity and Gaming and Entertainment for McMillan LLP, where he has been a partner since 2004. He has been lead counsel on over $500 million in financing transactions and in mergers and acquisitions aggregating in excess of $1 billion. He also serves as a director and/or officer of several resource, finance and gaming firms. He holds CLA and BA from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Laws (With Distinction) from the University of Alberta.

Marcel de Groot Mr. Marcel Henry Marie de Groot, B.Com., CPA, CA., serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. de Groot is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) whose experience as a director and/or officer of companies in the mineral sector spans some 20 years. Mr. de Groot is Co-founder and President of Pathway Capital, a venture capital company that collaborates with successful mining entrepreneurs to create new ventures. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

David De Witt Mr. David E. De Witt, B.Com., LLB., serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. De Witt is a founder and the Chairman of Pathway Capital Ltd., a Vancouver based private venture capital company. Mr. De Witt has extensive experience in the areas of corporate and securities law, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Mr. De Witt graduated with a BCom., LLB from the University of British Columbia and practiced corporate, securities and mining law until his retirement from the practice of law in January 1997. He currently holds directorships in a number of public companies involved in the natural resource field and has experience in resource projects located in Latin America, North America and Asia.

Steven Decker Mr. Steven A. Decker, CFA, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Decker is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder with more than 20 years of investment experience as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California where he received the Marcia Israel Award for Entrepreneurship and was a manager of the California Equity Fund.

Gordon Keep Mr. Gordon B. Keep, B.Sc., MBA, P.Geo., serves as Independent Director of the Company. Gordon Keep is a Professional Geologist with extensive business experience in investment banking and creating public natural resource companies. Mr. Keep is CEO of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., a private financial advisory firm. He also serves as an officer and/or director for several natural resource companies. He holds a B.Sc. in Geological Science from Queen's University and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

David Laing Mr. David C. Laing, BSc Mining Engineering, is a Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Laing is a Mining Engineer with 40 years’ experience in mining operations, projects, engineering studies, mining finance, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, and company building. Mr. Laing was the Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of True Gold Mining Inc. Prior to joining True Gold, Mr. Laing was COO and led the origination and execution of stream financing transactions of Quintana Resources Capital ULC, a base metals streaming company. He was also one of the original executives of Endeavour Mining Corporation as the group grew from one mine in Burkina Faso to a 500,000 ounce gold producer in West Africa. Mr. Laing was an integral part of the acquisition and integration of three junior gold producers and led the feasibility of a fourth project, in Burkina Faso. Prior to these recent roles, Mr. Laing held senior positions in mining investment banking at Standard Bank in New York, technical consulting at MRDI in California, the Refugio project at Bema Gold Corp. and various roles at Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell's mining business.

Christian Milau Mr. Christian Milau, CPA, CA, CPA (Illinois), serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Milau is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant). He was President and CEO of True Gold Mining Inc. and negotiated and closed its sale to Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour"), where previously he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. While at Endeavour, Mr. Milau played a leading role in Endeavour’s acquisition, financing, development, and operation of four gold mines in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Mali. Mr. Milau has finance and capital markets experience as well as operational, government and stakeholder relations experience in West Africa, including successfully negotiating with governments on various mining conventions and tax matters. Prior to these recent roles, Mr. Milau was Treasurer of New Gold Inc. during the company’s high growth period from 2008 to 2011 when he was involved in the financing and construction of the New Afton mine in British Columbia.