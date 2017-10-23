Nemak SAB de CV (NEMAKA.MX)

Name Description

Armando Garza Sada Eng. Armando Garza Sada serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. Between 1993 and 1999, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Sigma. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALFA. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of ALFA, Coca-Cola FEMSA, CYDSA, Gigante, Liverpool, Lamosa, ITESM and MVS. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Masters degree in Administration from the Stanford University.

Armando Tamez Martinez Eng. Armando Tamez Martinez serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He was named as Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2013 and he has been on the Company's Board since 2010. Previously, he acted as Managing Director of Nemak Mexico, from 2005 to 2007, and he was Director of Operations in North America, Europe and Asia, between 2007 and 2010. He joined the Company in 1984. He obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1978 and a Masters degree in Engineering and Business Administration from the George Washington University in 1983.

Alberto Sada Medina Mr. Alberto Sada Medina serves as Chief Financial Officer of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 26, 2017. Previously, he served as IR Contact Officer of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 6, 2017 To July, 26 2017. He began his career in the Company as Analyst of Strategic Planning, after time he has held positions in systems, financial planning, treasury and strategic planning. In addition, he has served as Commercial Director for North America since 2008. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. Moreover, he holds a Masters degree in Administration from the University of Texas Austin.

Marco Landeros Mr. Marco Landeros serves as Vice President of Human Resources of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Since joining Nemak in 1996, he has held executive positions in several areas including Administration, Commercial, Purchasing, and Human Resources. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey and a Master’s degree from Stanford University.

Marc Winterhalter Mr. Marc Winterhalter serves as Vice President - Purchasing of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in supply chain management in the automotive industry. He earned a degree from the Hochschule Karlsruhe Technik und Wirtschaft(formerly known as the University of Karlsruhe) in Germany.

Carlos Jimenez Barrera Mr. Carlos Jimenez Barrera serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined ALFA in 1976. Between 1986 and 1988, he worked for a third-party Law Firm and in 1988 became Director of Legal Affairs at ALFA. Currently, he also serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Audit and Institutional Relations of ALFA. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Monterrey and holds a Masters degree in Comparative Law from the New York University.

Markus Nolte Mr. Markus Nolte serves as Director of Sales of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. In 2012, he was named Managing Director of Hydro, responsible of Heads Development Center, three years later, he served as Director of Sales and Marketing for the same company. After the acquisition of Hydro in 2007, he assumed the position of Commercial Director of Nemak in Europe and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Materials Engineering from RWTH Aachen.

Knut Bentin Mr. Knut Bentin serves as Mexico Business Unit Co-Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was Director of Human Resources of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 1, 2013 till 2016. Prior to this, he acted as Director of Management in Europe from 2009. He joined the Company in 2007, after the acquisition of Castech, as Director of the Saltillo Plant. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and Political Science from Universitat zu Koln.

Dietrich Kahn Mr. Dietrich Kahn serves as Director of Manufacturing and Product Development of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously, he was Director of Business Unit South America of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 1, 2015. He holds a degree in Engineering from Aachen University.

Klaus Lellig Mr. Klaus Lellig serves as Europe Business Unit Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 1, 2013. He joined Nemak in 1997 as Product Development Manager at Hydro Aluminum Alucast GmbH. He also acted as Managing Director of the Plant in Dillingen. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Metallurgy and Materials Engineering from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen.

Luis Manuel Pena Cavazos Eng. Luis Manuel Pena Cavazos serves as Business Unit Director of USA, Canada & South America of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 1, 2015. He joined Nemak in 1997 and has held positions in different areas, including: Strategic Planning, New Product Launch, Performance Management and Operations, as well as acted as Plant Manager in Mexico. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Jose Carlos Pons Eng. Jose Carlos Pons serves as Director of Business Development of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was Director of Commerce and Administration of South America Region of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 1, 2013. Prior to this, he acted as Director of Strategic Planning. He has been working at the Company for 16 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ernesto Saenz Eng. Ernesto Saenz serves as Asia Business Unit Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He entered Nemak in 1996 and since then he has held positions as Manager of various plants in Monterrey and Czech Republic. In 2010 he began his assignment in Brazil as head of operations and launches of new products in South America. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Electrical, a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Manufacturing Systems.

Juan Carlos Calderon Rojas Mr. Juan Carlos Calderon Rojas serves as Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Director of Sustainability at ALFA S. A. B. de C. V. Member of the Boards of Coparmex Nuevo León and Grupo Franca.

Robert Fascetti Eng. Robert J. Fascetti serves as Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. Currently, he works at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan, and serves as Director of V Motors and Diesel Engineering. Between 1985 and 1990, he held various posts at General Motors. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from the Oakland University and a Masters degree in Systems Engineering from the same academic institution.

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Director at Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of ALFA SAB de CV. He joined ALFA in 1991. Before that, he was Chief Executive Officer, as well as Director of Sales and Director of Foodservice Division of Sigma. In the past, he was Chief Executive Officer of Terza and Member of Mexican Group Council, PYOSA and BBVA Regional Bancomer Council. He holds Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree from the Georgetown University.

Fabiola Garza Sada Ms. Fabiola Garza Sada serves as Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Investor, Member of the Board of Alfa Fundación.

Stuart Rowley Mr. Stuart Rowley serves as Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2017. He joined Ford in 1990 as a financial analyst for Ford of Britain and has served as the CFO and Vice President Strategic Planning of Ford Europe since August 2010. Previously, he served as CFO and Senior Vice President of Volvo Car Corporation and as Vice President Finance Ford Australia in addition to finance management positions in the Philippines, North America and Europe.

Alejandro Ruiz Fernandez Mr. Alejandro Ruiz Fernandez serves as Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He is President of Pronto Proyects, S. A. de C. V. Board member of Pyosa, Pronto Proyects, and Constructora e Inmobiliaria Malsa.

Eugenio Garza Herrera Mr. Eugenio Garza Herrera serves as Independent Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Xignux S. A. de C. V. Member of the Boards of Consejo Regional Banco de México, Corporación EG, Grupo Aeroméxico, Banco Nacional de México and Mitsui de México. In addition, he is member of the Executive Board, member of the Committee of Institutional Government and Chairman of the Development Committee of the ITESM. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Masters of Business Administration degree from Tulane University.

Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya Eng. Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya serves as Independent Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., Member of the Boards of FEMSA, Coca Cola FEMSA, the Mexican Stock Exchange, Banregio Grupo Financiero, Javer, Cumprum, ICA and ITESM. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Masters degree in Business Administration from Stanford University in 1969.

Gary Lapidus Mr. Gary Lapidus serves as Independent Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Independent investor and consultant, Former Institutional Investor-ranked automobile and auto parts Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Previously, he was a Principal with the management consulting firm Booz-Allen & Hamilton.

Adrian G. Sada Cueva Mr. Adrian G. Sada Cueva serves as Independent Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He is President of Vitro, S. A. B. de C. V. Member of the Boards of Comegua, Club Industrial de Monterrey, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Banco Mercantil del Norte, and CAINTRA Nuevo León.

Eduardo Garza T. Fernandez Mr. Eduardo Garza T. Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as President of Grupo Frisa Industrias, Member of the Board of Grupo Lamosa. Participates as board member or counselor at the ITESM, Colegio de Educación Profesional Técnica del Estado de Nuevo León, Consejo Nacional de Alianzas Educativas, BBVA Bancomer S. A., Corporación EG, Ruhrpumpen Group, New Director Leon for la Planeación Estratégica, Endeavor Mexico, and the US-Mexico Foundation.