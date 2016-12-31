Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

Dr. Swati A. Piramal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Nestle India Ltd. Dr. Piramal is the Vice Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Limited. She has a Medical Degree from the University of Bombay, a diploma in Industrial Medicine and a Masters’ in Public Health from Harvard University, USA. She was the Commencement Speaker at the Harvard School of Public Health in 1992. She is a founder of the Gopikrishna Piramal Hospital in Mumbai, and has launched public health campaigns against chronic disease, osteoporosis, malaria, TB, epilepsy and polio. As Director of the Piramal Foundation which is engaged in inter-disciplinary and field based education, she helps promote health in rural India with HMRI - a mobile health service, women’s empowerment projects, and supporting community education that creates young leaders. She is a Director of Sarvajal foundation for clean water. She has made contribution for supporting women in leadership roles. Dr. Piramal has been the recipient of one of France’s highest honours -”Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite” (Knight of the Order of Merit) in 2006 for medicine and trade. She was nominated one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in India, eight times in succession, from 2003 till 2011 and nominated to the Hall of Fame of Most Powerful Women in Business in 2011. Dr. Piramal was the President of ASSOCHAM 2009-2010, and was the first woman to be elected in 90 years of the history of ASSOCHAM. She was awarded by the Honourable President of India, for contribution to better Corporate Governance, and is the recipient of the Global Empowerment Award - UK, from Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent. On 4th April 2012, Dr. Piramal received the prestigious Padma Shri, at the hands of the President of India for her exceptional and distinguished contribution to the field of trade and industry. In September 2012, she received the Alumni Merit Award, the highest Award bestowed on alumni, from Harvard.