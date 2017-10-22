Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

Name Description

David Walsh Mr. David Arthur Walsh is Chairman of the Board of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS since 2011. Mr. Walsh is a Managing Director of One Equity Partners (OEP). Prior to joining OEP in 2001, Mr. Walsh formerly served as President and COO of Global Crossing Ltd. He is also a member of the board of Last Mile Connections. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

M. Cumhur Ozdemir Mr. M. Cumhur Ozdemir was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS on July 23, 2013. He is also a Member of the Governance and Early Identification of Risk Committees. He previously served as Board Member. He is also Technical Analysis and Investment Branch Manager of TSKGV. Mr. Ozdemir is an Engineer.

M. Ilker Caliskan Mr. M. Ilker Caliskan is performing as Vice General Manager of Finance and Information Systems of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS. He joined the Company in 2005, as Accounting and Control Director, and performed in this post until his current appointment. He has an experience in the finance sector for 15 years. He began his career in Deloitte as an auditor, and worked in the company for almost 10 years. After serving as Assistant Manager in the company's London office, he returned to Turkey, and acted as Auditing Manager of the company. Mr. Caliskan graduated from the Management Faculty of Marmara Universitesi with a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Cemil Altay Mr. Cemil Mujdat Altay has been performing as General Manager of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS since December 15, 2004. He was appointed as Acting General Manager of the Company on September 1, 2004. He joined the Company as a research and development engineer in 1981. He has served in the telecommunications sector in Turkey for 16 years. Between 1992 and 1997, he performed as Research and Development Group Director of the Company. In 1997, he held positions in Nortel England. Mr. Altay was appointed as Licensed Entrepreneurs Group Director of the Company in 1998. He became Vice General Manager responsible for Sales and Marketing of Turk Telekom in 2002. He received the Masters award from Nortel in 2001. Mr. Altay graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. He received his Masters degree from Bogazici Universitesi.

Kamil Orman Mr. Kamil Orman serves as Vice General Manager of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS. He held various posts in the Turkish Electricity Authority between 1975 and 1984. He joined the Company as a sales engineer in 1984, and served as Tenders Department Manager and Turkey Sales Manager. He also acted as General Manager of Vesnet, a subsidiary of the Company, as well as Nortel Netas Joint Ventures Coordinator, Turk Telekom Sales Manager and Turk Telekom Sales Director. Mr. Orman graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with a degree in Electronics Engineering in 1975.

Joseph Huffsmith Mr. Joseph Patrick Huffsmith is Member of the Board of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS since December 23, 2010. He is a Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee. He is also Managing Director at One Equity Partners LLC (OEP). Prior to joining OEP in 2006, Mr. Huffsmith worked at JPMorgan in a variety of roles including Asia Capital Markets, the Private Bank, Corporate Credit and Interest Rate Derivatives. Mr. Huffsmith currently serves on the Board of Precision Gear Holdings. Mr. Huffsmith received a B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Memet Yazici Mr. Memet Yazici performs as Member of the Board of Netas Telekomunikasyon AS since December 22, 2010. He also serves as Member of the Board at Rhea Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. He worked in U.S.A. between 1990 and 2007. In 2008, he returned to Turkey and began practising as Investor and Consultant. Prior to his current post, he managed a risk capital fund worth USD 55 million. He performed as Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer at SBI Consulting in Chicago, consulting private capital funds and health companies including TPG, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Ventures, Abbott, Pfizer, Baxter, CSL Behring, EMD Merck and Solstice Neurosciences. Between 1997 and 2004, he served as Principal of the Ventures In Communications risk capital fund worth USD 123 million. He also performed as Strategy and Product/Brand Manager at two different companies at the same time. From 1996 to 1997, he worked as Senior Specialist at MCI Ventures risk capital fund worth USD 320 million and as Product Development Department Leader at a portfolio company. Between 1990 and 1996, he held senior management positions at American Airlines, Procter & Gamble and American Foods in U.S.A. Mr. Yazici graduated from Engineering Faculty of Bogazici Universitesi and completed his Masters in Finance and Marketing at University of Rochester. He is still a Member of Dean's Advisory Council. He is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.