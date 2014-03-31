Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,107.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Davuluri Rao
|68
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Davuluri Rao
|37
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Davuluri Rao
|33
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Sarada Bhamidipati
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nirmala Murthy
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Bharati Rao
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Christopher Cimarusti
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
|
Humayun Dhanrajgir
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Parampally Maiya
|77
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Will Mitchell
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Davuluri Rao
|Dr. Davuluri Rama Mohan Rao is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. He is the Chief Promoter of Neuland. He has a Masters in Science from Andhra University, Post Graduate Diploma in Technology from IIT Kharagpur and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame, U.S.A. Prior to promoting Neuland in 1984, he had held senior positions in R&D, production and quality assurance at Glaxo India for about ten years and was Director, R&D and QA at Unique Chemicals, Mumbai. He is a member of Royal Society of Chemistry.
|
Davuluri Rao
|Mr. Davuluri Sucheth Rao is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Mechanical Engineer by profession and has a MBA in Corporate Finance and Operations Management from University of Notre Dame, USA. He was Production Group Leader in Cummins Inc., USA and later went on to become a green belt in Six Sigma. His background primarily consists of exposure to various fields of business such as marketing, finance, manufacturing, operations and information technology.
|
Davuluri Rao
|Mr. Davuluri Saharsh Rao serves as Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of the Company. Mr. Saharsh Rao is an Engineering Graduate and obtained his Masters in MIS from Weatherhead School of Management, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A. He also secured Master of Business Administration from University of North Carolina, U.5.A. He has been associated with the Company as Whole Time Director since 2009 and currently is designated as the Joint Managing Director.
|
Sarada Bhamidipati
|
Nirmala Murthy
|
Bharati Rao
|Mrs. Bharati Rao is Additional Director of the company. She has been co-opted on the Board as an Additional Director on May 9, 2014. Mrs Rao has over 40 years of experience in the banking and financial sector, having joined State Bank of India, in 1972. Since then she has held both domestic and international positions and titles, covering areas such as project finance, credit and risk management, development of foreign offices, human resources and mergers and acquisitions. She has represented SBI on the boards of various companies and financial institutions as a nominee director and also served as an advisor for Mergers and Acquisitions. Mrs. Rao is presently a nominee director on the boards of SBICAP Ventures Limited, SBICAP Securities Limited, SBI Global Factors Limited, SBI CAP (UK) Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Limited and Suzlon Energy Limited and director on the board of Vijaya Bank. She is also an advisor to a number of companies and other corporate entities including Brickworks Ratings Company.
|
Christopher Cimarusti
|Dr. Christopher M. Cimarusti is Non-Executive Director of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. He has completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Purdue University, USA and his Postdoctoral Research from Columbia University, USA. He has more than 40 years of experience in the field of drug discovery, development and manufacturing. He was awarded more than 60 patents and published more than 40 papers in referred journals. Dr. Cimarusti held executive leadership positions at Squibb Corporation and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) in discovery and development. His last position with BMS was as Sr. Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development Centre of Excellence. He has been a cosultant to the pharmaceutical industry since 2006.
|
Humayun Dhanrajgir
|Shri. Humayun Dhanrajgir is Non-Executive Independent Director of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. He is a B. Tech. (Chem Eng), Loughborough, M.I., CHEM. E, UK, C-Eng(Lond), AMP (Harvard) by qualification. He has an experience of over 45 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He has held several senior positions in Glaxo India Ltd, including being the Managing Director and Executive Vice-Chairman and later Managing Director of Kodak India Limited. He is a past President of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) in the early 90s. Mr. Dhanrajgir is also a Trustee of Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai and Lintas Employees Welfare Trusts. He is on the Advisory Board of the United States Pharmacopeia (India). He is a member of the Global Advisory Board of Asian Center for Corporate Governance and Sustainability. He also serves on a few Boards of public companies notably Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Chairman), Next Gen Publishing Co. Ltd. (Chairman). Mr. Dhanrajgir is active in sports and plays golf regularly.
|
Parampally Maiya
|Mr. Parampally Vasudeva Maiya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. He is a Master of Arts by qualification. He had a career of 32 years with the SBI, where he was a General Manager. He was deputed as the Executive Director of SCICI between 1991 and 1993 and moved to become the Managing Director to set up the ICICI Bank in 1994. He retired as Chairman and CEO of the bank in 1998 post which he was appointed Managing Director of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, which he set up till December 1999. During 2001-04, he was a Director on the Board of Indian Bank as a nominee of Government of India and around the same period he was also a Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canbank Mutual Fund. He was Director on the Board of Canara Bank from 2007-13 where he was elected as shareholder Director. Presently Mr. Maiya is an independent director in Brigade Enterprises Limited, Ocean Sparkle Limited and BCV Developers Private Limited. Mr. Maiya is a Trustee of Brigade Foundation.
|
Will Mitchell
|Dr. Will Gordon Mitchell is Non-Executive Independent Director of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. He completed his PhD from the School of Business Administration of the University of California, Berkeley. He is presently J. Rex Fuqua Professor of International Management, Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA. Prior to joining Duke University, he was Professor of Corporate Strategy and International Business at University of Michigan, USA. He is on the editorial board of several management journals. His teaching and research interests include corporate strategy, alliance strategy and dynamics of the health care industry.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Davuluri Rao
|4,704,000
|
Davuluri Rao
|5,628,000
|
Davuluri Rao
|5,485,000
|
Sarada Bhamidipati
|--
|
Nirmala Murthy
|--
|
Bharati Rao
|--
|
Christopher Cimarusti
|--
|
Humayun Dhanrajgir
|--
|
Parampally Maiya
|--
|
Will Mitchell
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Davuluri Rao
|0
|0
|
Davuluri Rao
|0
|0
|
Davuluri Rao
|0
|0
|
Sarada Bhamidipati
|0
|0
|
Nirmala Murthy
|0
|0
|
Bharati Rao
|0
|0
|
Christopher Cimarusti
|0
|0
|
Humayun Dhanrajgir
|0
|0
|
Parampally Maiya
|0
|0
|
Will Mitchell
|0
|0